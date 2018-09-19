Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, said he has withdrawn a Motion of No Confidence in Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit because the one that is presently standing in his name has been reorganized and is not his own.

The Motion was expected to be tabled in Parliament on Thursday this week.

“I also submitted a Motion of no Confidence in the Prime Minister and that Motion too was totally reorganized and changed and new words brought in and new format adopted to the point where I could not recognize the Motion anymore,” he said at a United Workers Party (UWP) public meeting last evening.

In the original Motion submitted to the Clerk of the House of Assembly, Linton wrote the following:

“WHEREAS the Prime Minister has presided over the closure and/or failure of a number of local and foreign companies leading up to the recent exit of Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM), a forty-year-old investment, that grew to become the single largest private sector contributor to economic activity in the Commonwealth of Dominica,

AND WHEREAS the Commonwealth of Dominica lost this valuable investment that positively impacted the lives and livelihoods of thousands of citizens because government failed to provide the nation with mature health care delivery systems; proper infrastructure and adequate air access,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that this Honorable House expresses its lack of confidence in the ability of the Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit to Manage the Economy of the Commonwealth of Dominica.”

However, the Motion to be tabled in Parliament appeared to be a shorter version of what Linton originally wrote.

It reads:

“WHEREAS the Hon. Prime Minister has mismanaged the economy of the Commonwealth of Dominica as evidenced by rising unemployment, sharp declines in the performance of agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, construction and service sectors, an increase in the trade deficit and a massive national debt,

BE IT RESOLVED that this Honorable House expresses its lack of confidence in the ability of the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit to Manage the Economy of the Commonwealth of Dominica.”

Linton stated that Motion that is now standing in his name is not his own.

“The one that they have standing in my name which is not my Motion, I have asked it to be withdrawn,” he said.