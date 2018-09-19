Linton withdraws “totally reorganized” Motion of No Confidence in SkerritDominica News Online - Wednesday, September 19th, 2018 at 1:05 PM
Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, said he has withdrawn a Motion of No Confidence in Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit because the one that is presently standing in his name has been reorganized and is not his own.
The Motion was expected to be tabled in Parliament on Thursday this week.
“I also submitted a Motion of no Confidence in the Prime Minister and that Motion too was totally reorganized and changed and new words brought in and new format adopted to the point where I could not recognize the Motion anymore,” he said at a United Workers Party (UWP) public meeting last evening.
In the original Motion submitted to the Clerk of the House of Assembly, Linton wrote the following:
“WHEREAS the Prime Minister has presided over the closure and/or failure of a number of local and foreign companies leading up to the recent exit of Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM), a forty-year-old investment, that grew to become the single largest private sector contributor to economic activity in the Commonwealth of Dominica,
AND WHEREAS the Commonwealth of Dominica lost this valuable investment that positively impacted the lives and livelihoods of thousands of citizens because government failed to provide the nation with mature health care delivery systems; proper infrastructure and adequate air access,
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that this Honorable House expresses its lack of confidence in the ability of the Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit to Manage the Economy of the Commonwealth of Dominica.”
However, the Motion to be tabled in Parliament appeared to be a shorter version of what Linton originally wrote.
It reads:
“WHEREAS the Hon. Prime Minister has mismanaged the economy of the Commonwealth of Dominica as evidenced by rising unemployment, sharp declines in the performance of agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, construction and service sectors, an increase in the trade deficit and a massive national debt,
BE IT RESOLVED that this Honorable House expresses its lack of confidence in the ability of the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit to Manage the Economy of the Commonwealth of Dominica.”
Linton stated that Motion that is now standing in his name is not his own.
“The one that they have standing in my name which is not my Motion, I have asked it to be withdrawn,” he said.
Linton %, views expressed, it would be in the best interest of the nation to find a meaningful job. Take a look at St. Martin, Tortola, St. Thomas, St. Croix and Puerto Rico all these islands are part of colonies, they were hit by hurricanes. Now I leave in Dominica and overseas, therefore I know of the recovery progress that’s being done in Dominica and it is satisfactory. While your LAZY selfish SELF is concucting mischievous deeds somebody is educating our children. While you are dreaming how to make yourself relevant, my grandma is being given a hot meal. Yes my father was sent off island for medical care. Just in case you miss the bus, roofs are being done in Marigot. Lenox nobody challenged anyone for key positions in your party, why? I am tired of you being a naughty nonsense, none functional pests. You are wasting your energy to call for a vote. How are you presently helping the recovery efforts?
Linton you can say what you want, but it’s destiny for skerrit to win the next election, Dominicans must be PUNISHED! You better look for something else to do because DA going under
As usual bro you have gone off the deep edge. Take a look 👀 at your recent records you have been sued for your diarrhea tongue 👅. Do you think we are going to give up the progress that the DLP has made to elect a government that was bankrupt and 💰 Payless pay days. NO NO Lenox it 🐜 🐜 ann’t SO. Why can’t we go to the polls.🤧🤫😓🤮
Even if patriot honourable Linton is sued for being the leader of UWP, he will lose his court case in this present Dominica.Your brain is too simple to understand this,but you live in a failed state, complement Roosevelt Skerrit.This is why the party to which you grovel is so quick to say to the opposition “”take matters they (DLP) violate to court,knowing fully well that justice will be denied.. Start being smart my friend you stated in your blogg “if we are going to give up progress that DLP has made?””” Where is the progress? Do you call the exit of Ross from Dominica progress? Discrimination with building materials is progress? A voters list with more names than the population is progress? We have no proper hospital?Where is the international airport? You need to ask lazy and idiotic Skerrit to buy you a pencil and book,and you must head to night school .Yourshamelsee groveller.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go No
Dominicans deserve all they get under Roosevelt..lol..Notice Linton’s Motion did not include ‘DR.’, the re-written one names Skerrit as Dr..lol..
Skerrit have the whole country whooped bad..but it’s all to the detriment of the state…DA is now a big Circus
Why the motion by the opposition leader can not be tabled in the House as submitted by him and has to be doctored by the Speaker’s office so as to appear more palatable for the record? I thought that the House of Parliament was the one place where a parliamentarian could speak his or her mind unhindered, as long as any assertions are factual. If not, then what is the purpose of that institution but to whitewash the ruling regime and present them as paragons of virtue? Sorry, but in my book that is a charade.
Why is it that rules just cannot be followed by this opposition. They always want to do whatever they want. What a shame. When will they learn……?
Sounds Gutter to me
Mr Linton. There are winds of change in the country. People are tired of the Skeritt crew, they want a change. Sometimes though I think you are working to get Skeritt re elected. Your non confidence stunt is rediculas, it is a waste of time, it is unwinable in any parliamentary scenario. Why not do something to help the country and give people a viable option to the current regime. Perhaps both you and Skeritt should resign and we get on with moving forward.
Mr Linton, if debate of no confidence in Mr Skerrit should come to the floor, and the DLP refuses to participate , heads will be facing down wards. We all know the reasons your motion will be defeated, is this the road you want to travel ? your losing battles are many, all because you seem to be an ARM CHAIR LEADER. Your goal will never be attained, if you are not wiling to canvass and educate the entire Island, anything else? you spinning TOP in MUD.
As was said in the UWP meeting last night – “As ‘holy’ water is to demon, so the name Ross University is to this government”.
Looks like Skerrit dem are absolutely terrified of the name Ross University all of a sudden boy.
A picture of a dimpled Roosevelt Skerrit & his government should be placed next to the word INCOMPETENT in the next edition of the Oxford Dictionary.
Once again we see a lack of knowledge of the procedures of the house of assembly by opposition forces.
Once again we see an attempt to gain political points using a private sector decisions to try to crucify the public sector.