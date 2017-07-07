Linton’s response to alleged UWP diplomatic passport sales ‘revealing’ says AstaphanDominica News Online - Friday, July 7th, 2017 at 12:09 PM
The response of Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, to allegations that the United Workers Party (UWP) allegedly sold diplomatic passports in the past was described as ‘revealing’ by Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan.
Linton has asked for evidence to substantiate the claim, which was made by hotelier, Sam Raphael, but according to Astaphan, no evidence was ever produced when the government was accused of selling diplomatic passports by the UWP.
“I find that a very revealing statement because he is prepared to challenge an eye witness to produce documentary evidence. Linton, who is not and have never been an eyewitness to any of the alleged transactions he’s been referring to,” Astaphan told state-owned DBS Radio.
The UWP has long accused the government of selling diplomatic passport, with Linton saying recently that CBS 60 Minutes has uncovered evidence of such transactions.
The government has denied the allegations and the matter took another turn when Raphael dropped a bombshell, saying he was present when the UWP sold diplomatic passports in 2005 and 2009.
“The opposition party, Sam Raphael is stating, he was present when the opposition party, at the highest level sold diplomatic passports,” he stated.
According to Raphael, the party took money for the passports from six individuals who wired it to Dominica to fund the UWP campaign in 2005 to the tune of $3-million, “and in the same vein in 2009.”
But Linton shot back and said his own investigations revealed Raphael’s allegetions were wrong and he challenged Raphael to produce evidence to back up his claim. He did say that in 2005, and probably 2009, Raphael “received money for the campaign of the UWP” but he has been told and he believed that Raphael has “not received any money from anybody on any promise from anybody in the UWP that they will be a recipient of a diplomatic passport.”
Astaphan said the UWP never took the position of producing evidence when it accused the government of selling diplomatic passports.
“Linton response to him is that, well I don’t want to know about you receiving money, I don’t want to know about the monies you in fact transferred to people here. I want you to produce a signed memo of understanding and a signed agreement showing the UWP had agreed to sell diplomatic passports conditionally and on the basis that they may win the election 2005,” he said.
Astaphan noted that the UWP “has not produced a single MOU, a single signed agreement, a single transfer of funds to support and establish any of the allegations that they have made from (Ali Reza Ziba Halat) Monfared to Alison Madueke going down the road.”
“Sam who is an eyewitness is being told to produce documentary evidence,” he remarked. “Those who are no eyewitnesses and have never been eyewitnesses and could never be eyewitnesses are making allegations without proof.”
“I find that a very revealing statement because he is prepared to challenge an eye witness to produce documentary evidence. Linton, who is not and have never been an eyewitness to any of the alleged transactions he’s been referring to,”
Yes, because if the witness is right and by his own admission – there is a paper trail! 3 (or maybe 6 because the witness said the persons wired 3 million in 05 and 09) million is a lot of money to have wired to Dominica. Presumable the said witness was there as a testament of the good faith and would have the names of the others who were present – that at least is evidence. The names of the UWP members who were present and the names of the persons who were promised Diplomatic passports – EVIDENCE (Maybe not in a court of law, but definitely in the court of public perception, which is where this case is being heard and tried).
Mr. Astaphan please address the real issue, the issuance of diplomatic passports to the likes of Francesco Corallo, Alison Madueke, Ng Lap Seng, Alireza Monfared etc. But you are moumou on that. Also, please get your client to proceed with his defamation suite, on the same subject, he took out against Dr. Fontaine in 2011. Again, you are silent on that one. Remember, inaction or silence can be taken as an admission of guilt in the public eye.
You took long to come on here with your usual cesspit of garbage.I thought Dr Reverend Watty’s response to your WEAK and FRAIL defence of BRIBERY and TREATING,had sent you under Intensive Care in a Martinique hospital!
Honourable Linton needs NO MOUTH PIECE,he has INTEGRITY,and he is well LOVED,to the extent that if election 2014 was FAIR,he would be our PM. You and your ilks invited him into the ring,whether you like it or not,he will be our next leader.
GO BURY YOUR FILTH away from those of us who love our country.
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
Astaphans not easy, Man is you who told us that the labour party sold a diplomatic passport to susan oldie and you said the moneys were spent in the labour party campaign , now you are asking for evidence, Man you really ate something when you was small as you said, that is affecting you now,
But the difference, and just in case the slow folks have a tough time understanding (as they usually do), there is public irrefutable evidence that the DLP has illegally sold diplomatic passports without due diligence.