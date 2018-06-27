Roseau North MP and member of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) Daniel “Danny” Lugay has called on supporters and those questioning sections of the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill which was read once in parliament on Monday to remain “vigilant.”

At the same time, Attorney General, Levi Peter, has given the deadline of July 15 for recommendations in relation to the Bill.

The Bill was originally slated to be read three times in Parliament and passed into law but the UWP and the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) questioned some sections and held a peaceful protest outside Parliament on Monday, June 25, 2018.

“We must remain vigilant,” Lugay said. “Under the current laws, we would be dragged before the courts. So, under no circumstances will I Danny Lugay ever support legislation under this government. Thomson Fontaine was dragged before the court; Joseph Isaac, who dines and wines with them now, was dragged before the court; Dr. Sam Christian was dragged before the court…You must stand up and remain vigilant.”

Meantime, Opposition Leader Lennox Linton told the protesters that in the circumstances where the “patriots of this land” have told the party in government of their concerns, they have listened and acted.

“Where we are now, requires every patriot to remain vigilant and let their voices be heard and to ensure that when this matter comes to parliament, the government will come with the appropriate amendments to ensure all acts of civil liberty and the rights to defend and protect against corrupt and incompetent none performing government are protected with the exceptions to the definition of terrorism under this Act,” Linton said.

In parliament on Monday, Peter made it clear that the government is listening to the concerns of the people and gave the deadline for sending recommendations to him in writing.

“The Bill has been given its first reading only today,” the stated. “The Government is listening, people say they want time. Those who have comments and recommendations are urged to forward those written recommendations and comments to the Honourable Attorney General by no later than the 15th of July.”

He added, “That is the date Madam Speaker, I say it here and I say it now. Let it go out far and wide.”

He said the recommendations if received, will be considered if they are appropriate.