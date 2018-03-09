MP Joshua Francis brands PM Skerrit a fakeDominica News Online - Friday, March 9th, 2018 at 1:08 PM
Some suggest that his political future is uncertain, and are not sure at the moment just how committed to the opposition United Workers Party Joshua Francis remains.
The Roseau South Parliamentarian is said to have been inactive in his constituency for a while now, but he is back on the airwaves {of Q95} with what’s likely to be seen {certainly by Skerrit supporters} as a hostile anti-Skerrit verbal attack.
Francis is very critical of the leadership style of Prime Minister and leader of the Dominica Labour Party, Roosevelt Skerrit:
“You have some leaders who are very autocratic, some leaders want to be THE MAN,” he said in reference to the prime minister.”
“We have had a type of leadership in Dominica where the prime minister wants all the glory to be given to him. He has behaved like Jesus Christ,” the opposition MP says of Roosevelt Skerrit’s leadership as the country’s head of government.
“We have had a prime minister who has been absorbing glorification for himself, and he is in charge – he speaks for every minister”.
According to Francis, Prime Minister Skerrit “has walked in every corridor, in every department of government, he is in charge. He has micro-managed, he has macro-managed – he is the man”.
In contrasting the leadership styles of Mr. Skerrit and the Opposition Leader Lennox Linton, Francis describes Linton as someone who listens.
Roosevelt Skerrit, on the hand, is branded “a fake” by the man who has yet to decide on his political future going forward.
Some supporters of Prime Minister Skerrit have been heard to describe him as the best prime minister this country has seen.
His opponents and critics, on the other hand, allege that Roosevelt Skerrit is guilty of corruption and having enriched himself.
He denies these allegations.
11 Comments
boy you dont have no shame. they dump you in mahaut , linton say all kind of negative until they force you to resign now you on media linton is a better leader than skerrit boy you really have a problem.
Joshua is the BIGGEST FAKE!!!!!!! playing most righteous but we all know he is a wolf in sheep clothing…… pli ta pli twist!!!!!!!
Well said Joshua, well done, keep that political fire burning. We are fed-up of this inept, fake Prime Minister. He has been a failure, immature childish and still a fake. Skerrit has failed Dominica big time and he must Go, Get out, go, disappear, just go somewhere where we can develop Dominica in peace, with dignity and get Dominicans working and engaged in Dominica’s development again.
Skerrit and his Corrupt Labour government has failed us big time. He and his cronies are jokers illiterate of the processes of development. It seems that they are engaged in fast fatty political dirty food as a means for development that has not worked and will not work. They are corrupting our people and our Dominica.
Skerrit must Go….Go with Aarons etc and stay away until you all have cleansed yourselves/
Skerrit’s behavior clearly shows that he is a typical narcissist. His totalitarian leadership style creates a target rich environment for attacks. Dominica is lagging behind the other OECS countries in terms of infrastructural developments, economic prosperity and the general standard of living. There has been a colossal failure of astute leadership with Mr. Skerrit at the helm of power. Under Skerrit’s governance, Dominicans are living in a collapsing society where everything seems to be crumbling. The roads and bridges are disintegrating, the economy shrinking, law and order disappearing. The only thing that seems to be growing is rampant corruption. Life expectancy is dwindling. Yet there are some sheep-like supporters of this man who are too blind to acknowledge the present gravity of the situation. They continue to perpetuate the narrative that Skerrit is the best man for Dominica. NOTHING could be further from the truth. New captain needed!!!!
real talk Mr Francis.. .i dont know what i will take for us Dominicans to realize that this country is wayyyy behind not because of Maria or Erica, but because of the poor leadership and begging of my leader and our people.
A Charlatan indeed
I agree with Joshua 100%. That Skerrit’ is FAKE, is CORRUPT, is a DICTATOR, is a curse and that’s why Everything he sets his hand to do in Dominica is blown away like chaff by the winds. The man is everything bad and Dominica CANNOT make any progress as long as this fake pm remains in power
Honestly, since after that guys sick and disgusting criminal investigation and uwp kicking him out, I don’t want to even see his face. Idk why a radio station even bring that man to their station
Let so,done more relevant like Lennox criticize the government
This is not about “This Guy”…..this guy is very much ok, trust me. Your concern should be about Dominica and its corrupted leaders and the corrupt PM and his hopeless boom boom flies Mininister and blind followers.
Dominica comes first and we need decent honest mature leaders, not a fake Pm like Skerrit. What you have to attempt to do is rebuke and proved Hon Francis wrong. Where he sits he knows that Skerrit is a fake. It is those fakes liars and that surround him who have him that way. We Dominicans are all laughing at him. He is hopeless and a fake.
Thanks Hon Joshau.
Skerrit must Go
Joushua what you said is absolutely right. A former labour party member and minister who has passed on said the very same thing. He was part of skerrit cabinet and told me exact thing you saying. Tbey all know but love the crumbs and are too compromised to say anything. I known this guy since he started teach high school and can tell you he is a wolf in sheep clothes. All tbe smiles and pretense is to fullfill his selfish goals. This guy don’t care bout people. He wrote tge devils hand book on deception. It is working well cause people call him god sent while they begging. God sent my a…. Deception works. Some call that good politician. I call thst a crook and a scoundrel. If tvats the definition of good politician then we are sick people. Dont worry every dog have its day. I seen politicians tried years after office.