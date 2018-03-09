Some suggest that his political future is uncertain, and are not sure at the moment just how committed to the opposition United Workers Party Joshua Francis remains.

The Roseau South Parliamentarian is said to have been inactive in his constituency for a while now, but he is back on the airwaves {of Q95} with what’s likely to be seen {certainly by Skerrit supporters} as a hostile anti-Skerrit verbal attack.

Francis is very critical of the leadership style of Prime Minister and leader of the Dominica Labour Party, Roosevelt Skerrit:

“You have some leaders who are very autocratic, some leaders want to be THE MAN,” he said in reference to the prime minister.”

“We have had a type of leadership in Dominica where the prime minister wants all the glory to be given to him. He has behaved like Jesus Christ,” the opposition MP says of Roosevelt Skerrit’s leadership as the country’s head of government.

“We have had a prime minister who has been absorbing glorification for himself, and he is in charge – he speaks for every minister”.

According to Francis, Prime Minister Skerrit “has walked in every corridor, in every department of government, he is in charge. He has micro-managed, he has macro-managed – he is the man”.

In contrasting the leadership styles of Mr. Skerrit and the Opposition Leader Lennox Linton, Francis describes Linton as someone who listens.

Roosevelt Skerrit, on the hand, is branded “a fake” by the man who has yet to decide on his political future going forward.

Some supporters of Prime Minister Skerrit have been heard to describe him as the best prime minister this country has seen.

His opponents and critics, on the other hand, allege that Roosevelt Skerrit is guilty of corruption and having enriched himself.

He denies these allegations.