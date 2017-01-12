I do remember the gentler days of the 90’s and did enjoy our scrabble games very much. If my memory serves me right, you were often victor. Scrabble is great- requiring knowledge, creativity and speed. And truth – words put down on the board must exist in the dictionary. All assumptions can be checked to be fact or fiction.

Your response to me illustrates that today you play a different kind of scrabble, one in which assumption and innuendo prevail over fact.

I have come to the conclusion that you really do not seek answers, you seek to question exponentially, to make assumptions, to manipulate public opinion and to mislead. Misleading Dominicans on local talk radio programs and at local press conferences is one thing, doing it on an international stage to the detriment of your country’s image is another. And that is how this conversation began.

To illustrate:

LENNOX: “You are the Head of Roosevelt Skerrit’s strategy committee for the assassination of the character of Lennox Linton”.

FACT: LOL Lennox. Not aware of such a committee and obviously not part of it. FYI, I have not met with or had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister in about 7 months. My perceived access to him is highly overrated.

LENNOX: In the CBI program as is the case in the mail order business, there is no face to face contact between buyer and seller in the exchange of goods and/or services for money…. there are similarities between buying a Dominican passport and buying a pair of shoes on Amazon.com.”