Alex Bruno has claimed that based on statistics derived from his independent scientific national electoral poll, there is some truth to the issue of the “importation of votes” in Dominica.

The revelation came at a press conference conducted on Monday 29th May 2017 where Bruno, who described himself as ‘a political scientist in training,’ made public his poll findings.

In providing information on the La Plaine constituency, for example, those polled in that constituency were asked ‘For which candidate/party did you vote at the last election?’ and he said the results raised a few eyebrows during the analysis process.

According to Bruno, the statistic showed that 29 percent of respondents voted for the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), 59 percent for the United Workers Party (UWP) while 12 percent withheld from giving a response.

“Now don’t think I am silly or the poll is bogus because I spoke to the people and I put the results they gave me. Even now, in the middle of my presentation I can tell you, most of the people that I spoke to in the different communities told me about the importation of votes,” Bruno said.

He stated that although the poll was not intended to study the importation of votes, the results “captured some picture” of the issue discussed island-wide that claims the importation of votes as being connected to bribery/treating.

“Somehow, this poll, which was not designed to study importation of votes, kind of captures some picture that suggests that those allegations might just be so, especially in La Plaine and Grand Fond and Castle Bruce and St. Joseph, and Mahaut,” he said.

He added that the statistics caused great problems in analyzing because it does not add up to the fact that the DLP won the La Plaine constituency.

“If you look at the polls – I’m not preaching politics, I’m just discussing what I found, if you look at the polls you will see these crazy figures that caused me problems. How could you tell me that 59 percent voted UWP and the party lost? This means that the people were not on the ground to be polled. That is what it said to me, that is the picture that I got on the ground in the constituency,” Bruno remarked.

Recently the government of Dominica proposed bills to amend the House of Assembly (Elections) Bill 2017, some of which reads that the “transportation of electors to or within Dominica for the purpose of an election” is not an offence unless the intent in doing so is corrupt.

Many have voiced their opinions in opposition to the amendment, including Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton.

Some said the amendment was actually detrimental to the election process, and many convened in protest near parliament last week until Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, advised the Speaker of the House, Alex Boyd Knight that the matter be “adjourned without further consideration.”