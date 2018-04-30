Newly elected President of the United Workers Party (UWP) Senator Isaac Baptiste has pledged to uphold the rules and principles of the party, which are honesty, accountability and transparency.

Isaac replaced Ronald Charles who did not seek re-election at the party’s 38 delegate’s convention in Grand Fond over the weekend.

He pledged to also uphold the constitution of the party and “to promote the values of the United Workers Party (UWP) which are so dear to us.”

“These are honesty, accountability, transparency and fairness for the betterment of good governance in Dominica,” he said.

He warned cheering party faithful that they “cannot afford to be complacent because Dominica will never forgive us if we do not do everything in the next few years to ensure that the suffering of the people does not continue.”

“Therefore, from henceforth, we must intensify and solidify all efforts towards the road to winning the next general elections. We must continue to demand a level playing field by the Electoral Commission towards Electoral Reform. We have to also focus our work on the ground, it is an established fact that elections are not won in the air but on the ground. Therefore, we must increase and out more boots on the ground to ensure that we win the next general elections,” Baptiste said.

According to Senator Baptiste, the time is now for party faithful to rise up to their responsibilities.

He called also on members of parliament and caretakers of Team UWP Dominica rise up to their responsibilities.

“Ensure you are current with the aspect of membership dues. Consult regularly with your constituency leaders to offer whatever assistance necessary, defend our political leader all the time,” he stated.

He added, “In our drive to winning the next general elections we must be caring for all citizens regardless of their political positions, we are all Dominican and children of the same living God. We must adopt the principle of respect for all as we gear to winning all hearts. Therefore, I ask you, Workers, to keep your eyes on the prize in making Dominica the best place to live work and enjoy life but we can only do that if we revolve to work hard remain focus and bring more to our fold.”