Nothing to worry about in proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill PM Skerrit saysDominica News Online - Monday, June 25th, 2018 at 10:27 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has sought to reassure Dominicans that there is nothing to worry about in a proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill which will be taken to parliament today.
The Bill, which is expected to be read three times today, has raised concerns among the opposition and some sections of the public that certain freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution may be curtailed. There have been calls for the public to be given more time to read the Bill and some are questioning why it is being rushed at this time.
But the Prime Minister said the Bill is a fulfillment of a series of international conventions by Dominica and is more comprehensive than Bills of similar nature in the past.
“So this Bill is of a more comprehensive nature in dealing with additional issues but there is nothing in that Bill, I mean I read the Bill over and over again trying to see what some people in the public are saying, whether they have some merit and whether we can amend certain things, there is nothing in there,” he stated.
Skerrit said there was a concern of life sentences in the Bill.
“As a matter of fact, one of the issues we had, and the Attorney General and myself discussed it on Tuesday was the life sentence, there is a section that deals with life sentence but when I went into the 1981 Bill or Act, it spoke to life sentencing because of the serious nature of a terrorist act,” he said.
He explained that the Bill will address the situation in “the event that somebody were to engage themselves in a terrorism act against our citizens, whether here or overseas, then our laws will be in place to adequately deal with these people.”
“This is really a fulfillment of a series of conventions, international conventions, dating way back from 1963, long before we became an associated state, and long before we gain our independence,” the Prime Minister went on to say.
He pointed to a series of international conventions, in 1992, 1975, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1999, 1997, 1998, in 1980, which were all in response to terrorist acts such a hijacking of planes, or holding hostages and so on.
“Look at these years and you will see at the point in time of those years there were some international terrorist activity which took place and the international community had to respond and to put international laws in place to respond to this and in the event that it was to happen, God forbid, then there will be a system in place to deal with the perpetrators,” he stated.
He went on to say that the new Bill will incorporate those international conventions into domestic laws
“Yes, while you signed on to these international conventions and even when the courts are dealing with matters, they look at the convention that you have signed, so you know, it is really putting into domestic law those conventions…” he said.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said that he is willing to listen to public concern on the matter.
“I listen to the public,” he stated. “When people criticize I listen to them to see what points they have because it is not because somebody opposes you, you don’t have to listen to them to see what they are saying because they may be making some sense and you can take and you can bring on board. So I do listen to the criticisms of the public but in that instance, I do not agree with them.”
He said that the only area there can be some agreement is giving the public more time to read the Bill and analyze it.
“I understand that. I mean there is some merit in that and is a matter that the cabinet will discuss and make a determination on it so far as consultation and giving people the opportunity to read it further,” the Prime Minister noted.
12 Comments
Roosevelt, only a fool would agree with you there is nothing to worry about, regarding your anti-terrorists act!
Roosevelt even in Europe where the deal with terrorists everyday, have come to realize that their implemented anti-terrorism is a bad barbaric legislation, and even in Spain they are repealing that act.
Amnesty International condemns it and classify it as draconian; and if is one word I know you are familiar with, is this one “draconian law” I’ve you speak of implementing a draconian in the past long prior to now where you have polished the by saying anti-terrorist act!
We do not need that sort of law in Dominica!
You can talk as long and as much as you want. I don’t trust you, you have form, you are a liar.
You all people in Dominica are not a reading population. you all people relie on hear say .why not get down and read about the act educate yourself…
Thanks to Lennox Linton, we have a debate on the Anti-Terrrorism Bill. Again we observed the dictatorial behavior of Roosevelt Skeritt. He has been all over the country distributing money, not once, did he ever mention, the Anti-Terrorism Bill.
Ya right, and why are you trying to sneak it in the backdoor
Coming from a man who is a serial liar. All the public records are there to show the lies. I will believe absolutely nothing this PM says. A man whoes words has never matched his actions and have lead with deception as his tool. Let us determine that for ourselves.
Skerritt when you tell us to sit down, we running. Just can’t trust you man. You have over the years proven to be untrustworthy so why should we take your word now. Hell no we won’t and we’ll decide for ourselves if the content of this bill is something we should worry about or not. You have lost all credibility
This fake doctor from Punjab has a human body fitted with a donkey brain. When 75% of all government employees are NEP, how can we ever move forward? Oh there’s a lot to be worried about me pm, quite a lot
Bro the problem is more about you and “TRUSTWORTHINESS” than the Bill; let me remind you skerrit. Lennox Linton did not leak your IPO information; the Opposition did not set up My Dominica Trade House; and the Electoral Reform Bill where you tried to include and legalize Treating are just a few of the reasons why we cannot trust you to do anything right garcon; we are not fooled by your dimples, “SA PA SOT QUI FE NOUS LED”.
Get a bill to fix the country with the crap you all are doing how much going in your pocket
MR PM if there is nothing to worry about, than why are you trying to rush this bill through parliment in one day?
Skerrit you keep on fooling the people,but your dictatorial approach on the uwp,is wrong as a leader,you have taken this country to the pits,nothing you say or do anymore will the real patriots of Dominica take seriously.But God is in control and he will deliver Dominica from you.Amen