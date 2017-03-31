Opposition calls for government of national unityDominica News Online - Friday, March 31st, 2017 at 9:49 AM
The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has continued its call for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and has suggested the appointment of a government of national unity.
Speaking at a public meeting in Roseau on Thursday night, Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, said that government would manage for a period of time, the affairs of Dominica for all Dominicans.
He said the call come against the background of what he said are corrupt practices by the Prime Minister.
“We will no longer stand for it. We want Roosevelt Skerrit to go,” Linton said. “We want his cabinet colleagues to leave their ministerial portfolios and to go along with him.”
He laid out the tasks of the government of national unity which he stated should be appointed through a constitutional process.
“We want that interim government of national unity appointed through a constitutional process, to put a commision of inquiry into how our Citizenship by Investment program is running,” he stated.
He stated the new government should criminalize the sale of Dominica’s diplomatic passport.
“We want that interim government of national unity to criminalize the sale of Dominica’s diplomatic passports and the use of diplomatic passports for facilitating criminal activity around the word,” he stated.
Linton pointed out that the new government should also look at electoral reform.
“We want that interim government of national unity to ensure that all arrangements are concluded for electoral reforms in this couuntry to include ID cards for voting, to incude a clean accurate list of voters, to include access to all media in Dominica, to include law enforcement action against bribery, treating and illegal oversea voting to include campaign finance reform,” he said.
Linton stated that the government of Dominica cannot be in the hands of what he described as ‘rogues and criminals.’
“And that is where Roosevelt Skerrit wants us,” he noted. “Our government cannot be supervising the deepening and the widening of poverty in Dominica, our government must stand for what is good in us and what is best in us and the government has to lead by example in ensuring the greatest good for the greatest number. That is what we stand for, that is what we are committed to and that is what we will do when we get into the government of Dominica.”
The Roseau public meeting was one of two held by the UWP on Thursday. The first was held at the Pottersville Savannah.
The meetings were held after Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, refused to give the party permission to hold a march through Roseau.
Linton, the Skerrit Must Go not working, find another strategy. Because if you think that your little chanting can shake the PM you better wheel and come again. We will reject you at every turn!
They did critisised Mr. Peters for telling truth. Now look it. Our nice Bridge will soon be completed and when you send out pictures of the bridge they are going to asked where is that place. Eye witnesses are the best. We are doing ok with the government in power. Mr. Peters I told them so.
The government was duly elected! If you or anyone else wants them out, wait for 2019 to vote them out!
I wou like to know why people so sesperate to rule a country. And Dominicans it has nothing to do with all you welfare . i seeing to many , trump and putin.ld
To form a Government of National Unity in a constitutional manner as proposed by the Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton must first find a minimum of five DLP elected Parliamentarians to join with the six of the Opposition to write to the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica indicating that Roosevelt Skerrit no longer controls the support from the majority of elected parliamentarians.
Alternatively he may table a vote on no confidence in the House and have the said five DLP elected parliamentarians vote in favour of the vote of no confidence along with the UWP six.
How Lennox Linton going to get that feat I cannot comprehend. I guess he will get Reggie Austrie on his side, HAHAHAHA.
This is in my view another piece of hot air coming from Lennox Linton in his foolish arrogant style or is this a form of mental illness on the part of LL.
But mister talking from both sides of his mouth man…yesterday we saw a report that he wants another of Skerrit’s colleagues to take up the leadership mantle, now today we’re reading that he wants everyone out and an interim gov in place. What is it you really want?
Skerrit will go when his son begun to have grand children.
The continued call for Skeritt to resign based on allegations of wrong doings is nonsense. Are any of the potential candidates both in Government and opposition better than Skeritt? Can we find among our politicians one that has not told a lie, morally transgressed or broken the law? What are the qualifications to be a politician or Prime Minister? Is it that candidates for these positions must be perfect in all respects. As we listen to the various radio station we hear operatives of the political parties playing acrobatics with the truth trying to score political points, we accept that as part of the process, but when one starts to believe political propaganda as truth we are in trouble. Is the opposition also going to bar Skeritt from running for office. If the Leader of the oppossition is concerned about the damage he claims Skeritt is doing to Dominica why doesn’t he offer to resign if Skeritt resigns, what are the skill sets of Mr. Linton that will make him a better leader?
You people are causing all of the chaos then calling for Unity…Allu creating Division among dominicans, Really?
douglas open your eyes skerrit is not fit to govern Dominica. he is a greedy man.
What PM Sherrit had to do was dish out some of the Millions for them in the meeting…that they blue vex about they not profiting from it.
Arise Dominicans Arise and build a lovely paradise. More and more I see Dominicans are getting the message that we need change in our land.
Massive crowd, change is coming and Dominicans will soon have their own jobs, own money, own house, own roads, bridges, playing fields and clean city.
Because you love a party it don’t matter if Skerro is…..THEY LOVE Skerro WEY PAPA..
DNO, instead of quoting the Leader of the UWP ad infinitum, you should have provided information on the crowd and what some members of the crowd were saying and the general atmosphere at the meeting. After all, the meeting was attended by a very large crowd.
What is your problem. Why didn`t you go to the meeting and form your own assessment. If you have an issue come out with it, but overall it was a very good , positive meeting by a highly reputable leader and PM in waiting HOn Linton. You missed it – a meeting introducing a government in waiting, decent, transparent, experienced, qualified and honesty in public office., the UWP, Team Dominica
I was MASSIVELY impressed by the turnout..I am ready for the next…SKERRIT MUST GO!
Mr Linton forgot to mention term limits for any government and scheduled election month. Not just when the PM in office wants
Agree if there was term limits all this nonsense could have been avoided. Now the guy saying he will leave when he is 65 ( unbelievable.
A Government of National Unity is a good idea. However, I would suggest that the different political fractions need to come together with positions, plans, policies and strategies, all worked out, before the formation of such a government. It is always better to dwell in unity than to divide and rule. To divide and rule is antithetical to a country’s progress.
@Ibo France, what is happening in Dominica that requires a government of national unity? What I see is a disgruntled opposition hungry for power and wants to dictate from the sideline how Government should govern. Things in Dominica are not perfect but it never was, as far as Lennox and the UWP is concerned the only thing wrong with Dominica is that Roosevelt Skeritt is Prime Minister. The leader of the opposition said it best ….his party cannot wait for the next election for change to happen. He did not say Dominicans.
I concur with the UWP and support a government of National Unity. We had one before., That represented all political parties, NGOs, civil society etc.
I recommend as interim PM a well distinguished, imminent social worker reputable in governance and nation building of our children and families. There are retired stalwarts in agro industry and agriculture whom is trust worthy and a real patriot. There is also well versed auditor, magistrate and all round individual civil servant. So, a team can be build and this interim government must not serve more than two years, with specific tasks in preparing for election and having the electoral list cleaned.
Skerrit must go…….Go Skerrit, Go Labour party and come back clean and decent in 15 years….
Crazo, Linton you are talking and answering yourself. There were more people in St. Joe DLP meeting, than the thousands you predicted would follow you. Is it because of the last court rulings against you?. Are you still going to ask the poor Dominicans for help?. Why would you choose the most religious time of the year to start your disiveness.? A GROWN-UP trapped of a 8 year child.
You will not tell us how and when to conduct our business. Distractors like you were many in St.Joe because you all were paid to be there. But true conscious people don\’t have to be paid to support what\’s right.
If it is religious for Linton , why isn\’t it religious for Lame duck Skerrit? you are such a hypocrite.
Me one, be mature…..there is a big difference in quality and quantity and that is why Skerrit and his corrupt government has failed, they are a practicing corrupt government.
Your labour party meeting in St. Joe, was as usual corrupted, in denial, cannot talk of the issues on hand let alone account to the people of Dominica their corrupted, thievery behaviour. We recall the Bin Bobol, do you?
me one , You are marked as a beggar
Its not what you all want mr Linton , its whats possible. You should be wiser than that.
that’s the problem with we Dominicans, As long we receive something from skeritt ,we begin to support all foolishness he is engaged in, And to hell with country and our children ,
Seriously. What’s wrong with these people. We have an elected government. Wait for the polls. Like 15-6 ent good enough for u. All this animosity is killing the country
People can ask a corrupt PM to resign, people must ask that a corrupt PM resign
How does the Opposition form a Government of National Unity without the other unity partners? UWP is handling this situation so stupidly, if they continue on that path Skerrit’s dream for Dmitri will become a reality. How can the UWP organize an activity of that type and leave out the Freedom Party and other stakeholders with whom they intend to form the Government of National Unity?
Skerrit is at a Town Hall meeting every night dishing out millions of Dollars, with live broadcast on DBS, KAIRI FM, FACEBOOK and gets the news headline every morning on Q95 and Marpin and DIGIplay in the evening, while UWP IS HOOKED on Q for a few hours.
Without Matt and Q95, UWP would not be heard anywhere. UWP has 17000 supporters, this is not enough to move Skerrit. Come on Lennox don’t let the crowd fool you, this will not shake Skerrit and his millions, you need a SMART strategy. How can I help? Skerrit is laughing and I’m blue vex.
The same way it was done in 1979
You are a fooled Douglas, why don`t you first ask someone to define for you what a government of national unity means. We had one in Dominica already ad you are so blind to know this, shows the illiteracy of some of yo labour people. YO guys have been around a corrupt government headed by Skerrit for too long.
Alas. poor pity! We can’t get people to vote for us so we will try to get into power by circumventing “by the people, of the people, for the people”. And, no … I not hungry, nah and God has blessed my hard work; so let’s not do the begger at the table looking for crumbs bit. It’s kind of predictable.
RESIGN…Really bro you still asking the PH that… This is like asking a woman to leave her man for you
I believe you will get her but you a little tooo aggressive
What new Government are you talking about .in your last talk if my memory recall you said that the Hon Prime Minister should resign and be replace by someone from his cabinet now you are saying he and the whole cabinet must go are you listening to yourself Lennox .give it up this will never happen in Dominica the cabinet came in by election and thats how they will be moved ok .so what ever your crazy thoughts you and your supporters, may have will not work .who is going to put you and your rapist set of men to run this country you and your bandits are abusers fix your party and then come talk to people of this country but you not as the leader your selfish arrogant stupid man.
Interesting, yesterday you wanted another DLP leader to take over after Skerrit go, now, you want Government of national unity. Your dishonesty will continue to show, your desperation will be known by all.
Due to pure greed, national unity is over.I have never seen such evil sentiments towards eat other in Dominica and I am over fifty years old.My mother is almost one hundred years old she also thinks the same.People use all sorts of communication means to insult each other because others are not supporting the same political party.If you are not supporting the ruling party you are refused help by the gov’t.Where is the unity? When a political leader is demanding that his supporters throw words at the people who support the opposition party; what do you expect?While this same leader thinks that everyone who supports the opposition party is a criminal.Now the next election campaign is based on charity.Political meetings always existed now the UWP is refused permission to keep a meeting because it will put the public in danger.Who does this PM want to fool? Skerrit must go in order for Dominica to progress so that our kids may have a good future.I’m neither UWP nor Labour.Concerned…
Merci bon dieu .. mi moon. Dominicans are waking up. Praise the lord let the earth hear his voice.. Skerit and his cabal money launderers, passport hucksters should go now. Just leave. U all has exceeded you all invite. The party is over just go…
no plan for country development. for 15 years now is like a recuring decimal. man get your tone down and talk to adults like a human being.
Loooooooooooooool. Doctor Benjamin needs to examine this guy. Really.