The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has continued its call for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and has suggested the appointment of a government of national unity.

Speaking at a public meeting in Roseau on Thursday night, Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, said that government would manage for a period of time, the affairs of Dominica for all Dominicans.

He said the call come against the background of what he said are corrupt practices by the Prime Minister.

“We will no longer stand for it. We want Roosevelt Skerrit to go,” Linton said. “We want his cabinet colleagues to leave their ministerial portfolios and to go along with him.”

He laid out the tasks of the government of national unity which he stated should be appointed through a constitutional process.

“We want that interim government of national unity appointed through a constitutional process, to put a commision of inquiry into how our Citizenship by Investment program is running,” he stated.

He stated the new government should criminalize the sale of Dominica’s diplomatic passport.

“We want that interim government of national unity to criminalize the sale of Dominica’s diplomatic passports and the use of diplomatic passports for facilitating criminal activity around the word,” he stated.

Linton pointed out that the new government should also look at electoral reform.

“We want that interim government of national unity to ensure that all arrangements are concluded for electoral reforms in this couuntry to include ID cards for voting, to incude a clean accurate list of voters, to include access to all media in Dominica, to include law enforcement action against bribery, treating and illegal oversea voting to include campaign finance reform,” he said.

Linton stated that the government of Dominica cannot be in the hands of what he described as ‘rogues and criminals.’

“And that is where Roosevelt Skerrit wants us,” he noted. “Our government cannot be supervising the deepening and the widening of poverty in Dominica, our government must stand for what is good in us and what is best in us and the government has to lead by example in ensuring the greatest good for the greatest number. That is what we stand for, that is what we are committed to and that is what we will do when we get into the government of Dominica.”

The Roseau public meeting was one of two held by the UWP on Thursday. The first was held at the Pottersville Savannah.

The meetings were held after Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, refused to give the party permission to hold a march through Roseau.