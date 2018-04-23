P-POD officially enters politics in DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, April 23rd, 2018 at 11:52 AM
It appears that Dominica will be having another political party when the next general election comes along.
New York-based Sapphire Carrington officially announced on state-owned DBS Radio that her party, People’s Party of Dominica (P-POD), will be contesting the next poll.
“I Sapphire Carrington, formerly known as Claudine Williams, that was my birth name, is officially announcing today on DBS that my candidacy as a parliament rep for Dominica, it’s for sure,” she stated on Monday morning.
The head of P-POD said Dominica is at a point where positive change is necessary.
“We are at the point in our history where positive change is a must in Dominica,” she stated. “We have a clear message as a political party. Our approach and methods are clear. It is simple: 17 developmental goals, 169 targets, 214 indicators, all to be achieved by 2030.”
She described members of the party as “progress leaders” who are ready, willing and able “to move Dominica forward to a sustainable future.”
Carrington said the ruling Dominica Labor Party (DLP) has been a failure.
“The Dominica Labour Party Government has not successfully lowered the public debt despite accepting bailouts much less to do so on a successful basis,” she noted. “Projects to boost the economy that they’ve put in place have proved to be a total failure. The DLP administration lacks the ability to generate adequate revenue through legal and sustainable means. The DLP-led administration has failed to formulate policies that can safeguard and improve our economy. Migration of our youth has increased tremendously, chiefly because of lack of jobs and lack of better-paying jobs.”
She said further that the standard of living and quality of life have not improved on the island.
“They failed to raise the minimum wage,” she remarked. “Workforce development has not been aligned with the needs of the country. They fail to provide incentives to locals to encourage and to support their business endeavors. They fail to present a strong, sustainable economic plan.”
She stated that P-POD is not an alternative to the DLP but a party with solutions.
“We have people who are competent in various areas,” she said without identifying the people. “We have the people who are competent to move our economy forward.”
30 Comments
What the hell, welcome, we need all hands on deck
Sapphire Carrington, I am sure you are prepared for the barrage of insults and ridicule that is coming your way. I urge you to stand your ground, persevere and give this your all. Get your party in order and present your vision for Dominica. Start now an in time, you will succeed. I wish you much success.
P-POD, a very unfortunate moniker. It could be referred to as the pee pot party as I’m sure it will.
“We have people who are competent in various areas.”
My dear, who are these people? If you have launched officially, should we not see a slate?
How do you want to represent people you have never met? What will happen when the election is called? Are you waiting for it to call for you to show yourselves?
Everyday I reading some nonsense news eh.
I am keen on knowing why MS Carrington is piggybacking off of the Sustainable development Goals. Why is she using the goals, indicators and targets as if it’s her party’s own? Even her logo is a replicate of the SDG wheel and colours. Please don’t use the UN’s stuff to boost yourself politically. The logos are not to be used in fundraising or promotion of any organization. Can we get some originality?
But where THEY coming from nuh? Does she believes Politics is wash your foot and come? The woman in NY but she talking about youths migrating. After Maria, what has this woman done to assist in the recovery process? Where exactly are you from big mama? Could you please publish the names and position of those competent people you are talking about? As for you, from Claudine Williams to Sapphire Carrington is the only change one can see can face. Are you prepared to run the country by remote?
Well, Skerrtt does for the most part.
This party was announced in 2016, since then yours is the only face we have seen. There are social media handles and accounts in names that we can’t even find through Google. We need to know who the members of P-POD are and which constituencies they wish to represent. After two years you still are unable or unwilling to point out which constituency you want to contest. With the next general elections around the corner, how will you garner votes with no real candidates? How can the residents of Dominica vote for a party or rep who is not on the ground? Surely by now, you should have announced a full slate of candidates.
The party’s symbol is a trident, an implement for spearing fish. Is it indicative of catching unaware Dominicans?
I understand what you are trying to say but you are still falling short. You need to have some influence on the ground which I am not seeing and you have to say not just why you are better than DLP but why are you better the UWP or DFP.
On another note; Dominica is too small for 3 political parties. I know we use technology a lot but adding 4th which is an online party does not help. I think that your ideas should be used to develop what we have in the country and if the DLP will not take your advice the feel join one of the other political parties. Maybe one day you will lead this country.
One day Claudine Williams, another day is Sapphire Sky, today is Sapphire Carrington!?
My lady, please make up your mind so the people can know which name to put on the ballot paper.
Skerrit financing that. Skerrit paying Sapphiire to distract voters.. leave that woman on her ego trip throwing maypuis for Rob Tonge with flyer with international airport on FB . Jalousie will kill you. Think people stupid still
Lmaooooo well I hope you move to Dominica by the way you don’t stand a chance.
Gods blessings to you..💚💚
Is that party registered in Dominica? Have its overseas candidates who hold foreign citizenship renounced their foreign allegiance? These are required to contest elections in Dominica.
how many of our political representative here in D/ca have renounced their foreign citizenships and can travel with ease through alternate ports e.g travel through Guadeloupe to head up to the UK or even Europe???
Nonsense! political reps(members of parliament) hold diplomatic passports, so obv it would be easier for them to travel anywhere. As well, the average Dominican man can travel to Europe(UK included), visa free for up to 90 days. And going to Europe via French Caribbean territories is no big hassle as you would like readers to believe.
Very valid point!
Hmmmmmm…
As much as I admire your desire for a better Dominica, politics is not a “tu-sho-tu-flam” mama. You have been running a virtual campaign/party on social media and have yet too introduced you/yourselves to the man on the street.
3/4 of Dominica is still without light, much-less internet.
WHO do you intend to convince?……….Maybe Sheryl only……..O snap ……She cant return to vote
You all need to realize people only vote who they can relate to, who they think can elevate them, etc.
Honestly the new movement group, chanting for electoral reform has the strategy for any other political party to emulate. I only wish they would stay neutral and isolate themselves from the other parties.
Claudine, you are the face of the party, but you have not exposed the other competent individuals you speak about.
People need to know the names and competencies of the other candidates. I don’t know what you bring to the table other than saying Skerrit and his gang are incompetent. I do agree they are incompetent, but we need to know what you and the rest are offering. You have offered some platitudes, but that is not enough.
Wait a parliamentary representative for Dominica??? She serious nah?? Who is the parliamentary representative for Dominica currently??? Lol girl bye eh or better yet “Bye Felicia”
All that will do is to play into the hands oF Roosevelt Skerrit by splitting the forces opposed to him. Coud it be possible he would even finance this party in order to achieve this aim?
wait…is that a man?
Does the article say shes based in NewYork, yet still shes talking about youth migration????I’m confused….Another party might be needed but not yours boo.
That was my exact reaction when I saw the photo, I also thought that it’s a man
Think you are going to fool the people with these promises. They raise minimum wage in NY and employers ended up laying off some employees. I hope you all don ‘t do like RON Green hope you all give up US citizenship. Four parties for the next election everybody fighting to get in the dominica purse now it has some money.
You are shallow I think. do you know about this party and the people behind it, especially when they are based overseas You give your vote away easily like that?
Good news, it was about time. As soon as DLP invited Joseph Isaac as one of there teammate. I knew this would be the downfall of the DLP. All the best and you can assure that you have my vote 100%. My main concern now is getting this present government out of office. Just an opinion it would be great if the DFP and the PPOD merge. So that we can move forward much quicker., I can vow that majority of DFP supporters would agree
Neutral you grasping at so many straws here but thanks for the laughs