On behalf of the People’s Party of Dominica (P-POD), I would like to send our sincere thanks to all leaders and citizens of Dominica who welcomed us to the political arena.

We are delighted to see that they have an understanding that democracy works when there is an opportunity for all people and parties to be heard and be respected.

As P-POD, we will refrain from blame games or naming individuals. We will consider things from a starting point with a clean sheet, and work on creating a prosperous Dominica for all. Whoever wants to cooperate or work with us to achieve this goal, we welcome to do so.

We will concentrate on building a better future for all people in Dominica, not just for a selected few, but rather for ALL. We are very much aware that not everyone is the same, not everyone shares the same opinion, neither does everyone live under the same circumstances. P-POD aims to find balance and harmony among all people of Dominica and to jointly improve our standard of living and quality of life.

We are aware of the immediate needs of the people and will, in a timely manner, give them the proper and serious attention required. We aim to be proactive rather than reactive. We will exercise foresight, and every measure we will take, will be well thought through in every effort to mitigate consequences, whether they are immediate or long term, and we will always make these considerations taking into account all Dominicans.

Good governance, integrity, accountability and transparency are important to us. We will only deserve and gain support if we are trusted. Trust is, for a major part, based on transparency. There should always be clarity about what we are doing or why we are doing it. Our credibility is built on trust, integrity and transparency.

In all affairs from internal to international, we want to be able to confidently say that we are acting on behalf of all people of Dominica and the dear land that we all call home.

Once again, Thank You to our fellow brothers and sisters. We look forward to working together with all of you for a prosperous Dominica.

May God Bless Dominica.