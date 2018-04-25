P-POD says ‘thank you’Sapphire Carrington - Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 at 2:01 PM
On behalf of the People’s Party of Dominica (P-POD), I would like to send our sincere thanks to all leaders and citizens of Dominica who welcomed us to the political arena.
We are delighted to see that they have an understanding that democracy works when there is an opportunity for all people and parties to be heard and be respected.
As P-POD, we will refrain from blame games or naming individuals. We will consider things from a starting point with a clean sheet, and work on creating a prosperous Dominica for all. Whoever wants to cooperate or work with us to achieve this goal, we welcome to do so.
We will concentrate on building a better future for all people in Dominica, not just for a selected few, but rather for ALL. We are very much aware that not everyone is the same, not everyone shares the same opinion, neither does everyone live under the same circumstances. P-POD aims to find balance and harmony among all people of Dominica and to jointly improve our standard of living and quality of life.
We are aware of the immediate needs of the people and will, in a timely manner, give them the proper and serious attention required. We aim to be proactive rather than reactive. We will exercise foresight, and every measure we will take, will be well thought through in every effort to mitigate consequences, whether they are immediate or long term, and we will always make these considerations taking into account all Dominicans.
Good governance, integrity, accountability and transparency are important to us. We will only deserve and gain support if we are trusted. Trust is, for a major part, based on transparency. There should always be clarity about what we are doing or why we are doing it. Our credibility is built on trust, integrity and transparency.
In all affairs from internal to international, we want to be able to confidently say that we are acting on behalf of all people of Dominica and the dear land that we all call home.
Once again, Thank You to our fellow brothers and sisters. We look forward to working together with all of you for a prosperous Dominica.
May God Bless Dominica.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
What did you do while Doninica was suffering from Maria?
Did you go around begging for financial assistance?
Did you come down to help your community when the country was destroyed?? Not including your family
Did you even take the news of Maria to CNN or a local news station????
No no and no!!
The only thing I’ve heard about you sapphire is when you were blasting everyone for wearing revealing outfits for the carnival, so do yourself a favor and keep your hypocritical self in New York or wherever you are!
Doninica has ENOUGH hypocrites we cannot handle anymore.
Thank you for what???
Sapphire stop looking for attention!
People, just let them be, it’s their democratic right
@Sapphire Carrington of P-POD ,hmmmmm…..The best advise I can give you is forget mixing with the ‘wolves’ who run for politics in Dominica. They will chew you up. And, especially you come from overseas and may have a little accent, makes it worst. They will make you get meg and dry and bring up your blood pressure. They will curse you out and call you all kinds of names. You are too beautiful and look too decent to get yourself mixed up in Dominican politics.
On the other hand, you may be a tough cookie.
Whatever you choose to do, I wish you the best of luck
I do know any of the faces or minds behind this party so I reserve my comments until more is known. But all in all, unlike the usual foolishness of Reggie Austrie, it’s good to see people in the diaspora are willing to sacrifice for a better Dominica. Skerrit and the DLP only see people in the diaspora as vote agents but nothing more.Austrie we know is nothing more than Skerrits house cleaner but he seems to be making the house look more dirty than clean. He seems confused. In one breath he seems to be happy with his demotion but at other times he feels upset and wants to attack Skerrit in a smart way. For example, he said “Everybody is saying Skerrit is a dictator…” Reggie, everybody means every single person, including Reggie. To me what I getting is, deep within ur heart you saying he is a dictator, no matter how you dress it or decorate it. Also Reggie, everybody means laborite as well you know. So all you know that but you want to speak it in tongues? U behaving like a…
You think you all seat in the USA and want to come with P-POD for election, Dominicans are not stupid to vote for people they don’t know.
We need faces young lady, faces and a full roster of candidates. I have an idea of your agenda and you are quite a lovely young lady, but appearances will not cut it in this mosh pit called Dominican politics. I will not sugar coat, you will not come anywhere to winning the next general elections, but at least you will garner and relish the experience for next time. P.pod has the makings of a strong opposition so regardless of who wins (not you) the next elections, you can provide that establishment that keeps the executive in check. Keep your head up and please provide your list of candidates. You can never tell, a few of them might be crowd pullers.
The party still has no clear mandate. What is PPOD offering Dominica and Dominicans other than social media presence?
An internet party is not credible in my books. It is a no for me.
Madame, who is the “we” you speak of? If you are boasting transparency and honesty, please give us the names of P-POD’s card-carrying advocates.
Great job P-POD, a breath of fresh air. Am with you all going forward.