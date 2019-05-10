PAID POST: Watch live declaration of candidate Rosana Emmanuel

Watch the live coverage of the UWP candidate for the Petite Savanne Constituency, Rosana Emmanuel.
The event is being held at Bellevue Chopin.
Click the link below to go to the live stream.
https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=united%20workers%20party&epa=SEARCH_BOX
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.