The Parliament on Tuesday approved the $978,101,625 draft estimates for the 2018-2019 financial year presented by Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit.

The near one billion dollar budget was the largest in the history of Dominica.

In winding down the debate on the matter, Skerrit said the budget was needed to take the island forward after the devastation of Hurricane Maria last September. But he warned the journey ahead is going to be long and tough.

“This is not a sprint, it is going to be a long journey,” he said. “But we have articulated a plan, we have articulated a strategy.”

He said there are tangible things for Dominicans to see what the government has done since Maria.

“Madam Speaker, as I said in my statement, independent people, people who have no political interest in Dominica come to this country and they speak about the extraordinary progress we have made, as a small country utilizing, in large measure, our own resources…,” he stated. “So it is not an easy road.”

Parliament also authorized Skerrit, as Minister of Finance borrow and guarantee by means of a fluctuating overdraft the sum, not exceeding, an aggregate $36.5-million from the First Caribbean International Bank, the National Bank of Dominica, Royal Bank of Canada and/or any approved financial institution to meet central government’s current overdraft requirements and to guarantee overdrafts to statutory or public corporations for a further period of one year commencing on July 1, 2018.

The House was adjourned sine die (with no appointed date for resumption).