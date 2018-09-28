Parliament will be convening on Monday to elect a President and it appears that sitting one, Charles Angelo Savarin will be getting the job again for the next five years.

By law, a President is nominated by the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition and elected by the House of Assembly.

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit said the government has written and taken all the steps to nominate Savarin as its nominee for consideration by the Parliament but there was no joint nominee by him as Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton.

“I wrote to the Leader of the Opposition on August 3rd, 2018, indicating to him the interest of the government to nominate Mr. Charles Savarin and seeking his concurrence,” Skerrit stated. “He responded to say that give him 15 more days again, two weeks, as he will need to go across the country soliciting ideas and names and suggestions but he never got back to me.”

He said the government is proceeding to parliament, since there is no joint nominee, to elect Savarin again as the next President of Dominica.

The media was already invited last Friday to attend the swearing-in of Savarin to take place at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Tuesday, October 2 at 10:00 am.

The President is the Head of State of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The Office of the President was established by Section 18 of the Dominica Constitution Order 1978.

The President is elected by the House of Assembly and holds office for a term of five years.

Savarin was last elected on Monday, September 30, 2013.