Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has urged Dominicans to put an end to partisan politics as it is not beneficial to the country.

Speaking at the ground blessing ceremony at the construction site of the new Jungle Bay Resort on Sunday, May 21st in Soufriere, Skerrit said that politics is in every corner of the island.

“It is interesting, I keep telling people I am the leader of a party, and I do not like talking about politics, but these days everywhere you go is politics, everything is about politics, about partisan politics, and I am saying to us that it is time we stop it,” Skerrit stated.

According to him, there is a time for everything and when the election season is on, people can “fight each other” but after its over, there should be peace and unity.

“When elections are called then we can go and fight each other but once election is over and there is a victor, then we have to work for Dominica until the next time we have to go back into battle. But we cannot be in a continuous political partisan campaign, destroying our country in the process and denying our children of a better country,” he said.

Skerrit added that he welcomes with open arms constructive criticism instead of criticism that does not provide alternatives to making things more efficient.

“If we are criticizing, that’s great, I want us to criticize but if we are genuine about it, it must be constructive and if we are genuine about it, we must provide alternatives. So if we do not want the road to pass there, where is it going to pass? Tell me, brother. If the school is 9,000 square feet, and you think it should be larger, how much larger should it be? But we cannot just, every time something good is happening in Dominica, we declare it as not being good altogether,” Skerrit stated.

Skerrit noted that there are certain happenings in Dominica that must be seen from an “apolitical lens.”

“You cannot always see everything, whether is blue or red or sometimes a little green that is available,” he remarked.

He remarked that Dominica can only reach “higher and higher heights” if the people first see themselves as Dominicans.

“We cannot see ourselves first as something that causes us to be divided. We must wrap ourselves around the Dominica flag and we must wrap our utterances around the Dominican flag and the National Anthem of our country because we have lots to achieve, I believe we can achieve it, I believe if we work together, we can achieve it,” Skerrit said.

He encourages the people to be positive, to promote the good of the country, and in the event that criticisms arise, it must be constructive.

“Criticism to make things better, not to destroy, that is what criticism ought to do,” he remarked.

Skerrit promised owner of the new Jungle Bay Resort that government is fully willing to assist in the construction of this new resort as they see it as a “national project.”