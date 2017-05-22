PM Skerrit calls for an end to partisan politicsDominica News Online - Monday, May 22nd, 2017 at 1:13 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has urged Dominicans to put an end to partisan politics as it is not beneficial to the country.
Speaking at the ground blessing ceremony at the construction site of the new Jungle Bay Resort on Sunday, May 21st in Soufriere, Skerrit said that politics is in every corner of the island.
“It is interesting, I keep telling people I am the leader of a party, and I do not like talking about politics, but these days everywhere you go is politics, everything is about politics, about partisan politics, and I am saying to us that it is time we stop it,” Skerrit stated.
According to him, there is a time for everything and when the election season is on, people can “fight each other” but after its over, there should be peace and unity.
“When elections are called then we can go and fight each other but once election is over and there is a victor, then we have to work for Dominica until the next time we have to go back into battle. But we cannot be in a continuous political partisan campaign, destroying our country in the process and denying our children of a better country,” he said.
Skerrit added that he welcomes with open arms constructive criticism instead of criticism that does not provide alternatives to making things more efficient.
“If we are criticizing, that’s great, I want us to criticize but if we are genuine about it, it must be constructive and if we are genuine about it, we must provide alternatives. So if we do not want the road to pass there, where is it going to pass? Tell me, brother. If the school is 9,000 square feet, and you think it should be larger, how much larger should it be? But we cannot just, every time something good is happening in Dominica, we declare it as not being good altogether,” Skerrit stated.
Skerrit noted that there are certain happenings in Dominica that must be seen from an “apolitical lens.”
“You cannot always see everything, whether is blue or red or sometimes a little green that is available,” he remarked.
He remarked that Dominica can only reach “higher and higher heights” if the people first see themselves as Dominicans.
“We cannot see ourselves first as something that causes us to be divided. We must wrap ourselves around the Dominica flag and we must wrap our utterances around the Dominican flag and the National Anthem of our country because we have lots to achieve, I believe we can achieve it, I believe if we work together, we can achieve it,” Skerrit said.
He encourages the people to be positive, to promote the good of the country, and in the event that criticisms arise, it must be constructive.
“Criticism to make things better, not to destroy, that is what criticism ought to do,” he remarked.
Skerrit promised owner of the new Jungle Bay Resort that government is fully willing to assist in the construction of this new resort as they see it as a “national project.”
This man skerrit will say and do any thing to stay in power. If he is told to driink (canne gwatay) which is dumd cane my people don’t be fooled he will. There must be an end to your rule.
I am now convinced more than ever that Skerrit is from the dark side. just recall the opening of the west bridge recently and ground breaking and allocation of apartments; what would he call the renaming of the airport ? his statements in the recently Possie rally when he shared the platform with one called Herbert Volney where persons were referred to asses. But Skerrit is known to be diabolical hence the reason he is from the dark side. He made his hate statement in St. Joe asking his supporters to up to the faces of the opposition to call them traitors soon after that he called for peace and harmony among Dominicans since he does not get involved in hate politics; thereafter he goes to the south in the by -election telling the people to chase the opposition away in fact chase them out of Dominica emmmh? he recently said we will show the critics that we can build the new hospital on the existing site, now he says he did not favour the site but did not want to impose his will .
Everything done in this country must be rubber stamped a Product of the “DLP” Government and everyone must be clear about that… it’s LABOUR or nothing else.
During Election campaign our Prime Minister has advised us to fight our political enemies… Go to battle. After elections we must unite again. I agree 100%. I am in political battle 366 days since my political enemies are complaining 366 days too… so Election campaign is never done…
I love my leader and the DLP
Every time Skerro is at a public event he is always dress in Red , he is promoting division among the people, he said election is over , well let him put the red clothing away , and his stupid followers will do the same , lead by example, he is using words like fighting, words like that should not be use from a so call leader , he need to tell his beggars follower to get a life and put the red T shirts away till next election . apartment building , sanitary napkins for young mothers[ not birth control] cement, galvinez, pay as you go light bills , propane, grocery , excreta , skerro has turn Dominica into a beggars state just to stay in power, I feel like we are in Cal- cutter India .
If you want to hear foolishness, just put a MICROPHONE in front of Skerrit…..This man is, and has been stirring up discord, division and disunity among the population so much that one would lose count of the amount of damage he done to Dominica. I wonder if Hartley Henry shamed him, and told him GO PREPARE HIS OWN SPEECH!!!! You have been the leader of a country that has impoverished the people so much that YOUNG PARENTS cannot even buy PAMPERS for their little ones…
GANG OF CORRUPTED LEADERS!
SKERRIT MUST GO!!!
SKERRIT MUST GO!!!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!!!
The MOST PARTISAN Politician in Dominica is calling for an end to PARTISAN POLITICS.
PM it should start with you, then the PARTISAN POLITICS will end.
SMH….It’s almost like this should not apply to him because he is above the LAW!!!!!
All you see how de “Thing” take Skerrit again. Here the man is decorated in a foolish “Red Shirt” and he talking about “Partisan Politics.” He forgot that during the opening of a bridge for the country, everyone was dressed in Red. Skerrit forgot when “Charlo” told his supporters to stop shopping in Canefield at a certain business place.
According to some native tribes in the U.S: “He speaks with forked tongue”.
PM, every WORD out of your mouth is partisan politics. Don’t try and shut the door after the horse bolted from the barn!
You were the one who advised your supporters to call UWP supporters TRAITORS wherever they see. “in supermarkets, in church….etc”.
So is not now, the fire burning your feet for you to come and talk your utterrubbish.
“When the election season is on, people can “fight each other” but after its over, there should be peace and unity”. So Mr. Pm, you are actually condoning that people fight each other during election. Isn’t this the classic example of partisan politics that you are blaming now? Do you have any idea what you’re talking about? You have encouraged and endorsed partisan politics for the past 14 years as part of your reign, and now you want to put an end to the very same thing you imposed upon us. You will fool your RED CLINIC recipients, but not intellectually savvy Dominicans.
You need to stop your partisan politics SKERRIT. Just look at the selection of persons for the apartments in bath estate and Elmshall, all partisan politics. Many people who weren’t in need received apartments because they are staunch supporters, and these are people with jobs and were paying their rent before for many years. HYPOCRITE!
What’s your point? When has it ever been different? Mamo gave all her people apts. Actually I won’t call names but she almost gave one lady a whole apartment building. It’s just a pity you support a waste of time party(uwp) that didn’t do or build nothing to give you all. So again I ask what’s your point?
I 100% agree with that statement. I want to see action on both sides to healing our nation.
Wow was it last week that it was declared that Laborites get priority over the government cheese.
I see monsters are being created in our lovely Dominica and the very people who have created them will not be able to destroy them. I am not preaching gloom and doom but we are sitting on a huge time bomb that will be exploded soon. I feel for those on the extreme end ( those perceived to be the beggars), they are the ones who will be most badly affected. Time to wake up my people. Go back to your first love. Time to regain your dignity.
Pm u starting it u causing some ppl in da to be lazy by encouraging and giving hand out stop it give them jobs thats what they need
Roosevelt once again I must invite you to shut up, it is because of Parisian politics why you told your supporters, “when they meet UWP supporters, traveling on a plane, at airports, in the streets, in the market place, and in church, in another country, wherever to harass them.
It is because of partisan politics why tomorrow you are going in the parliament to ensure you get a Bill passed that will give you the right to break, and violate the nations constitution, giving you the right to transport Dominicans from across the globe to return to Dominica and vote for you each and every election!
It partisan politics which causes you to amend the law to allow you to transport people within the country, to illegally vote is different constituency’s, you should be ashamed of yourself. And finally it is partisan politics you encourage, when you refuse to maintain roads ect. in the places where they do not vote for you!
Are you hearing yourself?
When you are opening a bridge, which is to be used by ALL Dominicans and your supporters are encouraged to come out en masse wearing their labour ka twavay shirts,other paraphenalias including red underwear you have the nerve to speak of partisan politics.
Let the day par laying continue. Prayers have to shall vee way all you!!
you playing politics right now .According to DNO You gave this speech about politics at a ground blessing.Why at a ground blessing?You playing politics everywhere and you do not expect the Opposition to do the same?
You are running out of technicalities and you are looking like an exposed LIAR right now
End to Partisan Politics!?
Starting with the PM himself?, I suppose.
It’s not gonna happen.
Well . . . maybe it would if we have a One-Party-State
It is under your stewardship PM that partisan politics is rife in Dominica. Practice what you preach or change your speech. Don’t you love it when you treat someone the way they treat you and they get made about it.
1. One who pretends to have virtues, moral or religious beliefs, principles, etc., that he or she does not
actually possess, especially a person whose actions belie stated beliefs is a hypocrite.
2. One who feigns some desirable or publicly approved attitude, especially one whose private life,
opinions, or statements belie his or her public statements is a hypocrite.
Look partisan politics in your face! The man is supposed to be blessing ( I use blessing loosely because it takes a blessed man, who walks uprightly to bless; being filthy rich through corruption IS NOT blessed!). But he suppose to be blessing and he bringing his partisan politics in it.
skerritt must be joking or he thinks Dominicans are dumb ,since he and his followers are always dressed in RED . look at his so called town hall meetings where he and his party members are all dressed in red .I saw one of those meetings in wesley where the window at the back of the woman described as the D L P care taker for the constituency was covered in red while she promised the moon while using words like the other side/ I must be mistaken but i think i heard him in st joseph using words like when you see members of the U W P in the street , in the supermarket, in their cars call them traitor bearing in mind the last election was in 2014 but at every meeting or official function the words ” THIS LABOUR PARTY GOVERNMENT ” is used
Sam, watch it. Roosevelt Skerrit sees your development as a national project. Next thing you know , you no longer own it my boy. Chavez had a habit of nationalising other people’s assets and Roosevelt is a disciple of Chavez. Alarm bells ringing in my ears when I hear talk like that.
Hypocrite, he says that dressed in the very colours of his own party. But that is no surprise because he does not see that as a party. According to Skerrit doctrine his party is the government and anyone opposing it must by definition be a traitor. Well, I am not buying your doctrine Roosevelt because that is pure dictatorship of the worst kind. Your are worse than Machiavelli, the prince of Darkness.
So… wait a sec.
You promoting partisan politics but telling people you don’t.
Telling us to go left and hitting us for going left and not right?
Make up your mind!
Once a party is elected, put away the colors and be a fkn propper government!!! This is why people are following suite.
I agree with you Mr. PM. Now please lead by example. Let the partisan politics end with the labour party. E.g. When the bridge was opening why was it made a labour party thing? Isn’t that a Dominica thing? Shouldn’t you and everyone else have been dressed in national colours waving Dominica’s flag instead of a sea of red? Why were you wearing red apparel when helping with the Garden’s road this weekend? Isn’t that a Dominica thing? Why does it seem like you are the one running a constant campaign? As the government of Dominica, you show the difference. You can talk all you want Mr.PM…I’m sorry but I won’t be taking you serious until YOU and your party do better! Much, much better!
What is wrong with this guy? He creates all kinds of confusion with disciples and lawyers and now he comes and talks his crap? Does this guy need to check in with the psychologist? I am convinced he needs a good work up.
PM….be the first to set the example going forward — it goes like this…..
Recently, I made a few remarks in reference to attacking individuals who were deemed as traitors to the Country— I rebuke this statement and therefore I apologized to the people of Dominica.
Secondly, during public (for example, the West Bridge opening) my family/ministers of Government should not dressed in party affiliated colors — this should only be done during rallies and election campaigns
In conclusion, the entire Country of Dominica should be treated equally — specifically villages who are not supportive of my Leadership – should share the bounty of CBI Monies as well. (e.g. Farm road rehabilitation etc.
Going forward – I will Govern the entire Country and not just part of Country = Dominica…
When You giving Pamper allowance to single mothers it is not Politics but when You are criticized for appointing 5 or more Ambassadors who are filthy rich and all in trouble with the law it is politics? The allegations that Diplomatic passports appear to be on sale is politics but when You go to Village after Village just dumping hundreds of thousands of Dollars onto the Village councils it is not politics?
What is politics and what is not ?” Do as I say but not as I do ” Is this the order of the day or is this just blatant hypocrisy ?
When You go to Parliament to clarify that treating is ok is it politics or not?
When You fly Diasporas in to vote is it politics?
Hahahaha…Dominica is a big stage for stand up comedy with this Skerrit!! That’s how it come in DA
Dear honorable PM, what is the difference between the Dominica Labour Party and the Commonwealth of Dominica?
*roll eyes* & yawnsssssssssss
Scare-it, first put an end to your lies and illusions and maybe, just maybe someone will start listening to you. time to gracefully leave your post and resign.
Mr. Prime Minister, I stop supporting political parties because I’m my opinion you all just enriched yourselves. To be frank you are the leader and you should lead by example, not just talk. I listened to your minister of housing say they will take care of their supporters and be don’t care what anyone says. You lead for sure and your ministers follow. It is clear to see if you don’t support the labor party government you are an out cast
Well he can start by payING the 20 public works Coporation that home for a two year now with no money
That’s like Trump asking his staffers to stop leaking to the Russians.