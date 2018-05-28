Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has congratulated the new Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, on her historic win in her country’s general election.

Last Thursday, the Barbados Labour Party, led by Mottley won a landslide victory in the election capturing all 30 seats in the country’s parliament.

“I had the great pleasure of being the first foreign leader to touch down in Barbados and call on their newly elected Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley,” the Prime Minister said on his Facebook page.

He said while in transit in Barbados on Sunday afternoon he had lunch with Mottley and was later joined by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister Dr. the Rt Hon. Keith Mitchell and Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and St. Lucia respectively.

“We collectively congratulated Prime Minister Mottley and pledged our full cooperation and support in her efforts to turn around the economic fortunes of that country,” he stated.