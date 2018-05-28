PM Skerrit congratulates new Barbados Prime MinisterDominica News Online - Monday, May 28th, 2018 at 10:06 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has congratulated the new Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, on her historic win in her country’s general election.
Last Thursday, the Barbados Labour Party, led by Mottley won a landslide victory in the election capturing all 30 seats in the country’s parliament.
“I had the great pleasure of being the first foreign leader to touch down in Barbados and call on their newly elected Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley,” the Prime Minister said on his Facebook page.
He said while in transit in Barbados on Sunday afternoon he had lunch with Mottley and was later joined by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister Dr. the Rt Hon. Keith Mitchell and Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and St. Lucia respectively.
“We collectively congratulated Prime Minister Mottley and pledged our full cooperation and support in her efforts to turn around the economic fortunes of that country,” he stated.
6 Comments
Who laugh last… laugh the best.. You was the first to travel to Barbados using my little pittance tax dollar…Maggwaysa!!!
The joke actually is actually is on this clown named Roosevelt skeritt because while Barbados is progressing and this lady won fairly, you the fake doctor from punjab won by theft. It’s clear to see that skeritt is the odd one out at this dinner
your comment is rubbish.You sound like a FAKE dOMINICA
laugh pm even if they don’t like you,
Wonder how THEY must be feeling now?! Mia and Skerrit dinning and laughing together, SURELY the joke must be at them UWP JOKERS.
Mia don’t like him. See how he has his head down. His turn next.