Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) will be taking all the parliamentary seats on the island at the next general election.

Speaking at a “Welcome Ceremony” at the Douglas Charles Airport after receiving an honorary degree from Duquesne University, the Prime Minister also took jabs at the United Workers Party (UWP).

“Anybody you see who made themselves available to run or contest for the Workers Party is a job they looking for,” he said to cheers from the crowd. “No sacrifice whatsoever, no sacrifice. They want a job but there are no vacancies in Dominica because the Labour Party is coming to take every single seat in the next election, ladies and gentlemen.”

The Prime Minister went on to say the UWP “can send as many applications as they want.”

“But we are telling them that we have made up our minds already and we know where we going and we know who we going with,” he stated.

Presently the DLP holds 15 seats in parliament, while the UWP, five. Joseph Isaac won the Roseau Central seat on the UWP ticket but recently cut ties with the party and claimed to be ‘independent.’ He was subsequently made a government minister.