Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has reacted to a resignation notice of MP for Roseau South, Joshua Francis, saying it would have served Dominica better if the announcement was made by the leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton.

Last week Francis wrote to the President of the UWP announcing that he will not contest the next general election, saying he is withdrawing from the “political space to cure some issues.”

At a press conference on Tuesday, Skerrit said, as a rule, the government and his party, the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), do not embroil in the “workings and machinations of the opposition United Workers Party.”

“We merely take note of the announcement by the member for Roseau South,” he stated. “But what I would say in passing, however, purely from a national perspective in terms of what’s best for Dominica, it is a tad bit unfortunate that such a letter was sent to a current political leader of that party and did not actually emanate from the individual who leads that party, the UWP. That we believe would have been a good thing for all of Dominica.”

When asked whether he has a recommendation for Francis, Skerrit said he had none, repeating that it would have been better if the announcement was made by the leader of the party, rather than Francis.

Skerrit was asked whether the eventual resignation of Francis would create an opportunity for the Dominica Labour Party to reclaim Roseau South, as has been expressed by some in the DLP in the past, and he responded by saying the next general election has not occupied any of his time.

“I am preoccupied now with assisting the private sector where necessary to reopen their businesses, to restock,” he said. “Getting farmers to be back on the field and providing them with the necessary support, covering the homes of many of our senior citizens who do not have insurance and who do not have the means of recovering there homes, getting these 1,000 homes completed quickly so that we can get 1,000 families into their homes as soon as possible signing additional contracts for homes, assisting the public servants with some limited funds to recover their homes … these are things that preoccupy my mind. Elections are not on my mind.”

He added, “Needless to say, the people have been disappointed with the representation given by the United Workers Party, not only in Roseau South but the entire country.”