PM Skerrit reacts to resignation notice of Joshua FrancisDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 19th, 2017 at 11:15 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has reacted to a resignation notice of MP for Roseau South, Joshua Francis, saying it would have served Dominica better if the announcement was made by the leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton.
Last week Francis wrote to the President of the UWP announcing that he will not contest the next general election, saying he is withdrawing from the “political space to cure some issues.”
At a press conference on Tuesday, Skerrit said, as a rule, the government and his party, the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), do not embroil in the “workings and machinations of the opposition United Workers Party.”
“We merely take note of the announcement by the member for Roseau South,” he stated. “But what I would say in passing, however, purely from a national perspective in terms of what’s best for Dominica, it is a tad bit unfortunate that such a letter was sent to a current political leader of that party and did not actually emanate from the individual who leads that party, the UWP. That we believe would have been a good thing for all of Dominica.”
When asked whether he has a recommendation for Francis, Skerrit said he had none, repeating that it would have been better if the announcement was made by the leader of the party, rather than Francis.
Skerrit was asked whether the eventual resignation of Francis would create an opportunity for the Dominica Labour Party to reclaim Roseau South, as has been expressed by some in the DLP in the past, and he responded by saying the next general election has not occupied any of his time.
“I am preoccupied now with assisting the private sector where necessary to reopen their businesses, to restock,” he said. “Getting farmers to be back on the field and providing them with the necessary support, covering the homes of many of our senior citizens who do not have insurance and who do not have the means of recovering there homes, getting these 1,000 homes completed quickly so that we can get 1,000 families into their homes as soon as possible signing additional contracts for homes, assisting the public servants with some limited funds to recover their homes … these are things that preoccupy my mind. Elections are not on my mind.”
He added, “Needless to say, the people have been disappointed with the representation given by the United Workers Party, not only in Roseau South but the entire country.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
Linton is the thorn in your side huh?????
What you just doh like Linton nah PeeM….. what he do you so lol lol lol
At a press conference on Tuesday, Skerrit said, as a rule, the government and his party, the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), do not embroil in the “workings and machinations of the opposition United Workers Party.”
…………………………..
Skerrit was asked whether the eventual resignation of Francis would create an opportunity for the Dominica Labour Party to reclaim Roseau South, as has been expressed by some in the DLP in the past, and he responded by saying the next general election has not occupied any of his time.
……………………
Does anybody in their right mind believe these utterances of Roosevelt? If you do, I have a mountain to sell you at discount price.
It has been a bad week for the UWP and it looks like it may get worse.
Why all this fuss about what Skerrit says to Joshua’ resignation? isn’t the same thing being said in England, USA, Canada, Trinidad when those in office wants to get under the skin of the opposition? that’s what we call political ‘MAUVAIS LANG” in the caribbean. Paul Rossnoff, please stop being a forever antagonist, Dominica doesn’t need it at this present juncture, your intel can and should be used in a different way of your choosing .
Isn’t Francis man enough to tell the nation of his intentions, don’t think he needs a party head to speak for him. All he had to do was Informed the leader of his intentions then let everyone know. Saying that the opposition leader should be making the announcement is rather childish
.there lies the problem a true leader is someone ability to delegate, doing everything yourself don’t make you a leader. All it makes you is a control freak.
Skerrit calls on Francis to resign as Roseau South MP
Dominica News Online – Wednesday, June 8th, 2016 at 8:17 AM
Skerrit wish comes alive..
Joshua is not a moomoo. He can speak for himself. Skerrit is just obsessed with the leader of the opposition every move that even when he is not speaking, he is on his mind. If Joshua say he resigning, I think he is the best person to announce that, had Linton make the announcement you would say something different.
Skerrit, maybe the leader of the UWP was not informed by Francis beforehand. Furthermore, it’s none of your damn business (your own words) anyway. As for your other statements I’ll refrain from commenting since DNO would not publish it anyway. Suffice to say, just keep on talking…
That’s the true chracteristics of our pm for you; look good lie bad
Yes this PM is a messy you know what