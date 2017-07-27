Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said the Dominican economy has grown in 2016 despite setback by Tropical Storm Erika in 2015 and has performed better than other countries in the region

He spoke during the presentation of the 2017/2018 Budget at the First Meeting of the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament on Thursday.

According to the Prime Minister, Dominica recorded 2.8 percent growth in 2016, and pointed out that projections by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank show the economy will grow by 3.1 percent in 2017 and 2018.

“This buoyant outlook contrasts sharply with the rest of Latin America and the Caribbean,” Skerrit said. “The IMF warns that growth for this region will only be about 1.1 percent this year. The growth experienced by Dominica is clearly better than that of the region and it has also surpassed the average for the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, ECCU area.”

He spoke of the government’s goal for Dominica.

“Madam speaker our economic goal of realizing a modern, prosperous Dominica fits well within our overarching vision of a peaceful and just Dominica,” he stated. “These objectives steer our fiscal, economic and social policies as well as our engagements in the international community.”

He added, “Madam Speaker, this is Dominica’s moment and we as a country must seize it. We could cash in the growth dividend of successful economic management with a broad expansion of existing spending programs. That would be far easier…but this government is not in the business of sitting back and basking in its success. What we propose is a bold journey that begins this morning.”