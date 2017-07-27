PM Skerrit says Dominica performed better than regional countries in 2016Dominica News Online - Thursday, July 27th, 2017 at 1:13 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said the Dominican economy has grown in 2016 despite setback by Tropical Storm Erika in 2015 and has performed better than other countries in the region
He spoke during the presentation of the 2017/2018 Budget at the First Meeting of the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament on Thursday.
According to the Prime Minister, Dominica recorded 2.8 percent growth in 2016, and pointed out that projections by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank show the economy will grow by 3.1 percent in 2017 and 2018.
“This buoyant outlook contrasts sharply with the rest of Latin America and the Caribbean,” Skerrit said. “The IMF warns that growth for this region will only be about 1.1 percent this year. The growth experienced by Dominica is clearly better than that of the region and it has also surpassed the average for the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, ECCU area.”
He spoke of the government’s goal for Dominica.
“Madam speaker our economic goal of realizing a modern, prosperous Dominica fits well within our overarching vision of a peaceful and just Dominica,” he stated. “These objectives steer our fiscal, economic and social policies as well as our engagements in the international community.”
He added, “Madam Speaker, this is Dominica’s moment and we as a country must seize it. We could cash in the growth dividend of successful economic management with a broad expansion of existing spending programs. That would be far easier…but this government is not in the business of sitting back and basking in its success. What we propose is a bold journey that begins this morning.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
Budget Debate, bring your Blue, attachi bag, Blue suits. Bla, Bla, Bla, adjourene senidi!!!
Wow 2.6% is dismal considering that money should be flowing into the economy from post-Erika recovery efforts.
Sugar Daddy type Budget..just throw corn in chicken foot..
Dominicans can continue to pretend that Skerrit living under a Rock..Which Dominica that performed better than Regional countries in 2016?
The Shame and Embarrassment continues..
Those in favor? i,i,i, DE, eyes have it. Those againt/ Walk out, and leave your ID`s. A Red hot Buget, to a section of Blue VeX, It`s not easy to Run a Country. We like it so.
when will it end. When will the ignorance of my Country come to an end.. when will the true statistics of my country be out in black and white. When will we stop playing with statistical figures come to an end .
Skerrit have you heard of the term JOBLESS GROWTH?With the HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS of dollars of CBI money spreading all over the place are you not ASHAMED to stand in our parliament,and tell us the economy only grew by 2.1%? THATS ALMOST 0% growth.What a doggone shame,and more reasons why more people are showing their disgust with DLP.The doling out of CBI money for votes,will only plunge us into more poverty!Clows and idiots,you all are.
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW
I vex!
Disrespect shown to leader opposition and Dominicans by extention. He was given only 21 hours (4 working hours) to respond to a budget that took almost 4 hours to present.
Note that I am NOT a supporter of UWP or any party whatsoever. I didn’t even vote last election because I didn’t find good choices in my constituency.
However injustice is injustice by whatever name or shade it comes!
I really VEX
We need an international airport
Yes he spoke !!!!! what else?????
Skerrit who the hell are you foolin.name the countries please.
I wish it was true but how comes our wages are still much lower than those in St. KItts or S.Lucia for example. Selfpraise is comfort to a fool