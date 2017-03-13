PM Skerrit says he is “going nowhere anytime soon”Dominica News Online - Monday, March 13th, 2017 at 11:09 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has brushed aside repeated calls for his resignation, telling the audience at a town hall meeting in La Plaine last week that he has no intentions of doing so.
“Let me tell you very clearly that this person called Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica and the leader of the Dominica Labour Party … is going nowhere anytime soon,” he said to applause.
The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has made repeated calls in recent times for the Prime Minister to resign.
Its latest letter, dated March 6, 2017, the UWP told Skerrit, “In the interest of national salvation, the Parliamentary Opposition again demands you immediate resignation because of the severe crisis of confidence into which our country has been plunged by your actions and associations with international racketeers, money launderers and fugitives from justice who pose continuing threat to global peace and security.”
But the Prime Minister said he will only be removed by those who vote on election day.
“The only people who can take me out are people who will go and vote on election day and vote for the government and Prime Minister of their choice,” he stated.
The Prime Minister noted that based on the commitment and expressions of the majority of Dominicans, whenever elections are called, “Roosevelt Skerrit and the Labour Party shall be back in office.”
10 Comments
Your estate your father leave for u
Wahvo! I hear you, bossman. You not going anywhere soon? I see. You in it for the long haul? That’s what Pierro kept saying, but where him? Fly your kite papa. Is you that BIG!
You ent going nowhere, you staying right there!
We appreciate and love you for doing so much for our little home. God bless you always my good PM!
Onething Skerrit know how to get under their skin
That’s right. The PM will not be bullied out of office. We stand firm and ready to show the might of the DLP. We are not aggressors like the UWP, however, if we are tested, we will show where the power lies. PM, you are the epitome of what a leader should be, you continue to weather the storm. This is one supporter who cannot be swayed. I am ready to stand up to the bullies and let them know that we will not surrender. We shall not be moved! Viva PM Skerrit!
And why should you Mr Skerrit Pm you are doing a great job for Dominica Edison James, could not do it for us. Linton would be much worse and a made disaster, their is only one champion Mr Skerrit, the best prime minister and his administrations……let the wolfs cry.!.
That’s why the Caribbean island of Dominica is looked down on, as the Poorest and Slowest economy around…..
If it was another Person at the Helm of PM they would be asked to resign simple as that with the abundance of issueS circulating the office of PM.
But again it shows that Dominicans have NO CLASS and PRIDE as a Nation.
Don’t they see that the PM isn’t serious and running their so called beloved Dominica to the gutter…is PM Skerrit a God wasn’t Dominica rule before him and after him….smh
That’s why Dominica is known Globally as the FOOLS PARADISE!
How can Dominica ever reach to the level of Barbados etc, where the citizens are smarter read and understand issues….
So sad to see a people unable to draw the line….smh boils down to evil that’s the key!
@ San Antonio Tx, looking back at your comment i have just realised that you are a sick individual,I am so sorry my advice to you go and see a brain specialist a doctor who specialize in treating the brain Neurologist and also treat the central nervous system.
Can I arrange a limo to pick you up at JFK or will you be coming soon- or for that matter in San Juan? We will wait patiently- talk is cheap when you are before your red handkerchief friends…. we go see about that boss man….. in due time………
PM, I endorse that statement. Period!!!