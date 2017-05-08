Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said he is not in politics for fame or fortune but to assist the people of Dominica.

He was speaking at a Dominica Labour Party (DLP) rally in Portsmouth on Sunday and was responding to repeated calls by the opposition for him to resign.

“I am not in politics for fame or fortune, I am in politics to create a better way of life for my people and nobody, nobody, and I mean nobody, ladies and gentlemen, is going to get in my way to help you the people of this country,” he said. “I am in this because there are too many families in this country who still need help and I am committed to you the people of this country, ladies and gentlemen.”

The Prime Minister made it clear that he was given a mandate by the people of Dominica.

“I was elected by the people of Dominica to chart a path for the continued growth and development of this land,” he stated. “Lennox Linton and Roosevelt Skerrit offered themselves as Prime Ministerial Candidates in the last General Elections and Roosevelt Skerrit emerged victorious with an overwhelming mandate from the people of Dominica.”

Skerrit gave the indication that he isn’t going anywhere soon.

“They say Skerrit must go, I ask go where? Go where ladies and gentlemen?” he stated.

He also gave a hint of how long he will be sticking around.

“Let there be not doubt in anyone’s mind that with God’s blessings, Roosevelt Skerrit shall remain at the forefront of the cause,” he said. “I shall remain at the forefront of the cause right up to the next general election, ladies and gentlemen, and through the next general elections and for a period immediately there after ladies and gentlemen.”