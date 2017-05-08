PM Skerrit says he’s in politics not for fame or fortuneDominica News Online - Monday, May 8th, 2017 at 9:25 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said he is not in politics for fame or fortune but to assist the people of Dominica.
He was speaking at a Dominica Labour Party (DLP) rally in Portsmouth on Sunday and was responding to repeated calls by the opposition for him to resign.
“I am not in politics for fame or fortune, I am in politics to create a better way of life for my people and nobody, nobody, and I mean nobody, ladies and gentlemen, is going to get in my way to help you the people of this country,” he said. “I am in this because there are too many families in this country who still need help and I am committed to you the people of this country, ladies and gentlemen.”
The Prime Minister made it clear that he was given a mandate by the people of Dominica.
“I was elected by the people of Dominica to chart a path for the continued growth and development of this land,” he stated. “Lennox Linton and Roosevelt Skerrit offered themselves as Prime Ministerial Candidates in the last General Elections and Roosevelt Skerrit emerged victorious with an overwhelming mandate from the people of Dominica.”
Skerrit gave the indication that he isn’t going anywhere soon.
“They say Skerrit must go, I ask go where? Go where ladies and gentlemen?” he stated.
He also gave a hint of how long he will be sticking around.
“Let there be not doubt in anyone’s mind that with God’s blessings, Roosevelt Skerrit shall remain at the forefront of the cause,” he said. “I shall remain at the forefront of the cause right up to the next general election, ladies and gentlemen, and through the next general elections and for a period immediately there after ladies and gentlemen.”
Sure Mr PM. My name is Tellement Sotte, and I endorse your message 1000%!!
Skerrit before you open a pipe in a village you have how much cameras and picture on Facebook, give me a break SKERRIT! Sacre Marti!
And so the day parlaying continues….. Keep praying people; keep praying. More will be revealed ….
yessa dey sh in their pants. lol skerro when God ready he will take u out. dey blue vex we. lets work together to build the country and stop looking for power. u think it easy to run a country. lenox will and come again. lenno just join the govt to make dominica better and stop fighting for power
Skerrit? Not in it for fame or fortune? If he says he’s not, tell him to follow the trend of many political leaders who are now embracing transparency and good governance. Tell him to release his tax returns, both local and overseas, to the public.
Really? This is astounding! I have become so disillusioned with politicians that voting in any future election has become too much of a bitter pill to swallow. Of all the professions, politicians are the most mendacious. Politics has been reduced to personal enrichment and a family and friends affair. Many of these politicians enter politics mere paupers but after a few years in government they become questionably opulent. If the PM remarks were to be sincere, he would enact policies where the country’s resources would be equitably distributed not just his party diehards getting fat from having their snouts in the government trough. Too many politicians are into politics for these three things: Money, Power and Sex.
Skerrit and his gang talked about everything yesterday except to tell the people of Dominica why he is about to call an election with almost 3 years left and with a 15/6 majority. Skerrit needs to be man enough to tell us if his reason for planning an election has anything to do with our passports he dealt to wanted criminals all over the world. We know as a fact that Alison-Madueke’s received Dominican citizenship in a May 29, 2015, but I expected him yesterday to tell us if he sold it, how much, and why? We know as a fact that on March 27,2015, two months before she got our passport, it is alleged that she paid the National Electoral Commission (INEC) over N70million bribe to rig the 2015 general election results. It is a FACT that last Wednesday, one was convicted for accepting such bribe: https://www.today.ng/news/crimewatch/291755/court-convicts-inec-staff-accepting-n70m-bribe-diezani. In light of that I expected Skerrit to address that subject yesterday with her case in June
is that so, why are you building all those million dollars business around dominica
In the words of %:
Skerrit must go on
Skerrit must go on
Skerrit must go on and on and on
Liar liar pants on fire
“PM Skerrit says he is in politics not for fame of fortune”. You could have fooled me Roosevelt. You definitely have become internationally infamous and notorious. Why else would you go to a simple bridge opening with a bullet proof vest and in a bullet proof vehicle flancked by half a dozen armed gorillas? As for fortune….. you certainly have not done badly financially on an ordinary Prime Minister’s salary, have you?
Who Jah bless, no man can curse!
Famous words from the famous flip flopper….one day you stepping down “for one of those other guys there, the next day you “going nowhere anytime soon”…
Man just say you install yourself as PM for life and finish with it.
Robert Mugabe of the Caribbean, we need term limit in Dominica .
Dominica nice boy, but their pockets empty. I have never seen this before, you all there begging and have Skerrit fouling you all , but everything must come to an end.
The most humble, most down-to-earth leader of the day! PM Skerrit, we will stick with you because you have stuck with us through it all. Forward we go with the man with a plan, forward we go with Skerrit!
Garcon, has Roosevelt gone mad? He is piclkng a fight with the the trade union? Trade union gave birth to the labour party Roosevelt, to protect the interest of the common working class my boy. Have you forgotten that. I don’t understand why you don’t want to pay government emplyees a decent wage, no Sir I don’t understand that at all except that in your madness you want to show that you control everything and everybody. This must end in tragedy, trust me.
Skeritt cannot deny that politics has not been good to him. I have heard many people sing his praises. He definitely has helped a lot of poor people, but that does not mean he has not helped himself even more.
Perhaps it has come to the point where he is satisfied that he has accumulated enough and there is no need to get much more, so he is dedicating himself to the cause of his people. Who knows. Only he and his banker/financial adviser can answer that.
“Nobody, nobody, and I mean nobody, ladies and gentlemen, is going to stand in my way … “. The late comrade of North Korea, The Dear Leader, Father of the People, Guiding Light of the 21st Century, and Man of Deeds, is said to have expressed similar sentiments. In keeping with the tradition of establishing eternal posts for members of his dynasty , when he said nobody he really meant nobody. Now his son “Dear Marshal of the People, Supreme Leader ” is president. Recently there was a pronouncement from our Dear Leader, who has already declared himself a “Disciple” to the effect that he will only give up the reign when his son in grown up and having children of his own. And Jesus, “He that hath ears to hear, let them hear”
Thank you for the apartment in Long Island it helping alot of poor people in vielle case.
Last night I really felt the power of LABOUR!
The P.M. is absolutely correct. He is not in politics for fame or fortune. He already got his fortune. The expensive home in his village in the North. The Lilac Villas in Picard. The expensive apartment in Long Island City, New York. While he was celebrating the opening of a bridge, St. Vincent is quietly welcoming Air Canada to their new airport.
He knows that his time is up. He is preparing for his exit from politics. Enough nepotism. The boys are well off now. They all got their many mansions, duty free vehicles, trips all over the globe …. Even Reggie flew home on a private jet costing $US10,000.00 an hour to operate. What else could they ask for? Many “Reds” received free house, free toilet and cold cash from the weekly “Red Clinic.”
Well done Mr. Prime Minister.
If the people of Dominica were doing better by now every civil servant would get at least a three percent raise each year, people would be able to buy and build thier own toilets, there would be less people on welfare, or coming for funds at the red clinic, we would be able to replace the Bailey bridges on our own pockets using Dominican minds and hands, the established hotels would be doing so good that AID bank and national Bank would be scrambling to finance thier hotel growth in cabrits and elsewhere, with all the fertile land we would be the food supplier of the limestone base country like we once were…. Productivity and self worth is what you should be fighting for, financial Independence is what you should be fighting for. Justice for all is what you should be fighting for. I can tell you your policies cannot work to better Dominica. Socialism is a proven failure and only serves to exhault those in power. Your practices are deceptive and dishonest to say the least.
My PM remains at the helm because he knows politics. It is about the people. Linton continues to fail because he constantly seeks attention for himself by making videos of himself and running to the air waves rather than visiting the people on the ground. It was such a magical moment yesterday to witness the power of the people and their support for our PM, it brought me tears of joy because I know the PM loves his people and Country, and so the support is well deserved. Can you feel it? We love our PM. Our PM was born raised in Dominica, he staying right here. Can you feel it?
Amen Mr PM. And let them know you staying there until you have helped everyone who needs it!
Ee ka menti!Ee fou!
Let it be known that you will never please everyone. U are not God. Even God himself was despised by some. With that said. There are many Dominicans still beliw the poverty line living in deplorable condions your actions are biased whilst your supporters are getting assistance . Others who do not agrre with your dictatorial style of Leadership are being oppressed. Now put water in your wine do things properly. you will be surprised hiw much peopke will love you. Once your intentions are genuine. Now good luck with that.
Skerro, if Lennox didn’t expose you in January you would still be pocketing the cash. My brother you always playing politics, think people stupid like your supporters still. All the projects that took 17 years all of a sudden being implemented? And nobody’s asking questions. This rally was set up to make a fool out of every single Dominican and that’s shocking assuming they are for the people. And a government that works to only win elections is a failing party. Time to stop the nonsense and DNO keep deleting the comments thinking I won’t repost them? Please..
“Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said he is not in politics for fame or fortune but to assist the people of Dominica.” (Roosevelt Skerrit).
Roosevelt your joke is not even a laughable one, no need for me to call you a liar on this one, because only a blind fool who has never seen your face might have believed you. If you are not in it for wealth, riches, and the rubbish you are speaking; tell us the wealth you have accumulated over the years you are in politics where it came from; and how you manage to accumulate such wealth?
Roosevelt any kindergarten student who can add, multiply, and do some division can calculate how much honest money was paid to you by the State since you became a politician, how do you account for the millions you have accumulated, even to what is alleged you own outside of Dominica, including the United States?
You paid salary over the years of employment in government cannot substantiate your wealth!
“Let there be not doubt in anyone’s mind that with God’s blessings, Roosevelt Skerrit shall remain at the forefront of the cause,” he said. “I shall remain at the forefront of the cause right up to the next general election, ladies and gentlemen, and through the next general elections and for a period immediately there after ladies and gentlemen.”
lol, to me last month he said he will be making way for someone else in the party next election? Skerro changes his mind quicker than I can spit!
Nice to see Herbert volney attacks on Dominica’s opposition are paying off!
Well I had always know when the PM say he stepping down after the next general election was just talk.
“Skerrit, has said he is not in politics for fame or fortune but to assist the people of Dominica.” For fame, I will give Skerrit the benefit of the doubt, but fortune and to assist the people of Dominica? I wish we could get the late Piero Charles and Rosie to answer Skerrit because as a former supporter and executive of the DLP I can say without any doubt that both Piero and Rosie would say very loudly that Skerrit IS NOT in office to assist the people of Dominica. As far as for fortune is concerned there is NO one who can honestly say Skerrit is not in this for fortune. If not fortune then he needs to tell us what he made his fortune from? Did he win the US loto? What was his worth when he got into politics? What was his worth when Piero died and he became PM? And finally, what is his worth today and PLEASE give us a breakdown of you rich fortune
Ah PM…doh lie….you love both….Fame & Fortune….
D supremo is in a rally and his people can’t come up to the stage and hug him so COWARD is all this SECURITY OFFICERS he has around him SHAME and you want those people VOTES. I SAY SHAME ON YOU YOU CAN’T MINGLE WITH YOUR VOTERS.
The grandeur of the stage. 3 public event in the past 2 weeks. I wonder what their budget is for hosting these kinds of events at the scale of which they are done. It is clear that the public sector is the only sector that is flourishing. Even che saw cutting back on their promotions because money tight, Create the enabling environment and cool out on the social hand outs. That doesnt help the economy to grow. create the environment that the private sector can flourish and jobs can be created without it being done by the government or government influenced.
che be saw* – typo
Skerrit who the hell are you fooling,the blind and dumb people only,release your assets for the past 16 years,Dominica has nothing to offer to the young peolpe,and you continue too fool them ,where is the hope,you wont be in power forever.