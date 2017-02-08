PM Skerrit says his government will not get out; blames UWP for Roseau disturbancesDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 8th, 2017 at 1:44 PM
Following calls by the opposition to resign, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has made it clear that neither he nor the government will “get out” because of any groups or individual but only through the ballot box.
He also blamed the United Workers Party (UWP) for the violence that engulfed Roseau on Tuesday night following a public meeting organized by opposition parties calling for his resignation.
“Nobody and no group of individuals are going to get me out or my government out without going through the ballots of Dominica,” Skerrit said at the AID Bank’s 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Wednesday morning at the Fort Young Hotel.
Skerrit noted that his official address to the Nation on the matter will be done later today.
He mentioned that he paid visits to the various business places that were severely damaged on Wednesday morning saying that the riot was “organized clearly by the leadership of the United Workers Party and their associates.”
“It is incomprehensible where Christian people in this country, those of us who have a Bible and go to Church every morning and praise God would be condoning the actions of this United Workers Party because of our partisanship? And we call this country ours? That we love this country? That we are not prepared to stand in defense of the people who have invested their money and criminals go about the streets and destroying these people investments?” he said.
Skerrit also stated that the activities have nothing to do with him but rather “about the country and the country’s future.”
“When we send to the world the impression that this country is not a place to do business and to come to visit, how are we going to create jobs in Dominica? How are we going to sustain the economy? How are we going to expand the economy to address the poverty levels in our country?” he noted.
He said that his silence must not be taken for weakness.
“I am measured with my approach in life…But let it be known that there should be no actions on the part of individuals in Dominica to overthrow this government. So if that is their intention, I am sending a message to them, they better rethink their plans,” he stated.
Skerrit said the disturbances were “planned, calculated, and it was executed.”
“If you look at Roseau and you look at the businesses that were targeted, that was not random, that was not spontaneous,” he noted.
He claimed that there are “criminals who are are saying today that they got paid for carrying out some of the actions.”
“Who paid them?” Skerrit asked.
46 Comments
So Skerrit you fast to blame the UWP for last night why ? but we have been waiting months and years for you tell us about the CBI and other concerns we have but you have been like a moo-moo so Why are you so quick to point fingers? have you notice the amount that is pointing at you ? Don’t try to confuse the uneducated and loyal people of Dominica. You trying to divert the story from the way you governing the country to the UWP.. Please address the sale of our diplomatic passports Why do you want the people to keep quiet and allow you to treat us like beggars when all is not well with our way of life ? if you just address our concerns honestly in parliament etc. All that would not have happened. You keep feeding the opposition and the people of the country with ammunition when you don’t answer their questions. I wish you would just be honest and let freedom reign.
PM, courage, courage remember to go on yr kness all that is part of life. I kw you have two STRONG ARMS so its Labour and SKERRO we want to LEAD us all the way. Anne Henry Danziger.
Who paid them?” Skerrit asked. This guy does not have clue about frustration in a depressed economy.–Commission of Inquiry I say Skerrit- then you will know more……..
On any given day especially during carnival Skerrit wife business place always well guarded!
How strange that with all dat police in Roseau not one was stationed close enough to scare off negative elements!
Skerrit you planned that well.
You accusing UWP without facts so I will accuse you to!
You accused De same UWP with setting fire to De tower at Melville hall airport!
What happened to the evidence?
Why De case never call? With all dat you knew. ….
you expect me to trust you!
Well done UWP! Even while you are not in power you continue to destroy our lovely country. Hope you are satisfied.
I call on every right thinking Dominican to do the right thing.. This is not politics as usual. This is an attack on the development of the country. Look at the number of individuals that were affected because of political mischief. I believe that lennox should be held accountable for all the damage done. . You Lennox have been asking Skerrit to resign so as a Dominican citizen I’m calling on you to do the right thing and resign as leader if your party cause you will never be prime minister.
I guess u are not one of those born before 79. This little thing of last night is nothing compared to the one led by the now president, savarin in 1979.That 40 day STRIKE CRIPPLED THE ISLAND. Go ask ur parents. Maybe they know.U are a sorry little human being
Don’t worry your head your scum. Your day is numbered.
What happened to Sadam Hussain?????
Skerrit can’t leave office now even if he wanted to..enough said!!
I would like to commend honourable patriot Lennox Linton for his superb and exquisitely fine leadership skills as exemplified at yesterdays meeting,and I join him to condemn the violence in Roseau last night..You constant call for a peaceful,was noticeably loud.With every passing day honourable patriot Lennox Linton shows to those with even half a brain that he is the quintessential opposition leader not just in Dominica, but the Commonwealth. KEEP IT UP SIR,but please dont forget the MONFARED issue…We need answers from our government officials.I heard with my two ears when you closed the meeting and told everyone to go home.FANTASTIC..The turnout was great,it exceeded expectation…YOU ARE MY ROLE MODEL Honourable patriot,and my 2017 MANOF THE YEAR!!!WOW!
% February 8, 2017
I hope that you are also prepared to join him in that “cell of darkness” that he is preparing himself for, because it will be done, and by his own command–mark my word.
You paid them so you can blame UWP.
This is crazy arrest should be made once you are destroying private property..
NUFF SAID
You have to get out bro!!!!!! Dominica is not your garden. We have a number of inquiries that must be carried out and you must get out there so we can do our thing. Inquiry # 1 CBI & DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT, GON EMANUEL, BIN BOBOL, VILLAS AND A FEW MORE. So just brace up your self bro to answer to your employers the people of Dominica.
That is too easy Roosevelt, far too easy. yesterday you were missing in action, shocked by the turnout for the demonstration against your disastrous rule. It suits your purposes just fine to blame your political opponents now but let me tell you that there are many disillusioned labourites, who are just as sick to the back of their teeth of your shenanigans and double play, your bad manners and disrespect for anyone but yourself. I will make it my purpose in life from now on to get your removed from the leadership of, our country. That is not a threat but a promise. you have outstayed your welcome. And yes, I am a Dominican
Hmmm… Controversy….
These “criminals” could have been paid by either side.
On 1 hand it is a good opportune moment to throw down the opposition… something a person with lots of money or are leading a comfortable lifestyle would do…
On another hand… These people were opportunists who were waiting for the perfect cover story to “open” the business places late night.
ON the final hand… this was orchestrated, as PM suggests, by UWP.
Note: It is possible the police have their hands in it.
– This possibility is that in order to overthrow both the government and oppositions, even a possible other party, chaos is necessary. A “cou” if you will.
– of course the police force dont seem smart enough to pull it off… and thats also a possible cover.
These are all just possibilities.
Pointing fingers without proper investigation or info is a waste of time… much like the rioting.
Fools
Mr Skerrit why was MONFARRED given a Diplomatic passport?Was any due diligence done on MONDARED?Was MONFARED hiding in Dominica while being wanted by Iran?What is MONFARED connecion to My Dominica Trade House?You can’t change my tipic for me sir.
Who paid them Skerrit?
The UWP is dead broke and even if I wanted to believe that a few supports of the party committed these acts of violence; your last statement about being paid let the cat out of the bag. You are now confirming that this was obviously a paid for criminal act !
It’s almost 24 hours and Prime Minister has not given an official statement to the nation following a night of riots in the capital city. This is just so weird. . Remember PJ never resigned.
A suggestion. All the businesses that suffered damage, the business owners should get together and demand that Linton pay for all these damages.
You should pay for them .fool
Thank U Mr. who is paying for it, I agree with U 100%+
It would appear that U and those who think like U is suffering from memory lost , please take a drive up St. Aromant and ask for Gun Emmanuel and wife and let them tell U what your masters and them did to their property on Christmas morning 2010 and ask them who paid them for the lost of their car and the partially burnt house
LENNOX is U all scape got, go and tell your master to take a little time of and go to the USA, then you all will see who should pay for those Diplomatic Passport
It would not be strange that the government would pay for such destruction and blame the opposition with the motive to let the opposition look like the bad guys; in an attempt to move the attention away from the Government and the issue of corrupt practices .”Thesis, Anti-Thesis and Synthesis” the Hegelian dialectic that’s how the Illuminati works to foster the New World Order Agenda. Remember The supreme leaders are Knights from the Sacred Military Constantinian Order of Saint George. (a secret society).
2 CHRONICLES 7: 1-15
If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. Now my eyes will be open and my ears attentive to the prayers offered in this place.
You will take your own hand and write your resignation letter.
You will address the people of Dominica and you will leave. If not, the International authorities will handle their investigation and will take whatever actions necessary to deal with you.
It cannot be that you think Dominica is your Estate and you can do anything you want.
You tell us go to hell is not our damn business
You say say No law no constitution will prevent you from being nominated
Criminals have our Diplomatic Passport and the list goes on and on. that is not okay with me.
All in all, this is not a natural thing going on in Dominica. Its a spiritual one, and it will be dealt with in the spirit. Im calling on all the prayer warriors in Dominica to arise and pray for this land. dont pray for Labour to remain in power, dont pray for UWP to get in power. Put aside the preferences and partisanship and approach God without biasness. Ask him to raise up a people with a genuine love for the country.
He said that his silence must not be taken for weakness.
"I am measured with my reproach in life…But let it be known that there should be no actions on the part of individuals in Dominica to overthrow this government. So if that is their intention, I am sending a message to them, they better rethink their plans," he stated.
Skerrit said the disturbances were "planned, calculated, and it was executed."
"If you look at Roseau and you look at the businesses that were targeted, that was not random, that was not
He said that his silence must not be taken for weakness.
"I am measured with my reproach in life …But let it be known that there should be no actions on the part of individuals in Dominica to overthrow this government. So if that is their intention, I am sending a message to them, they better rethink their plans," he stated.
Skerrit said the disturbances were "planned, calculated, and it was executed."
"If you look at Roseau and you look at the businesses that…
contd, had allow the truck to travel in the direction they wanted, the violence would not have happened! in my opinion, i beg to disagree. The police orders and directions takes precedence over all other parties. the same argument can be made what if the police had allow the truck to travel in the direction others wanted and the Driver had Ram that truck into some Building or Run down a few persons, what would we say the police caused it to happen? S. M. F. H. who was incharged? The Police!! the Buck Stops and Starts with the Police! we cannot have it both ways! A word to the wise you cannot go to a Gun fight with a Ripe Banana, analize That!! In light of this incident, I strongly suggest that security Camera be installed throughout the entire city of Roseau on a permanant basis, if there is any doubt that those very few amongst us are satisfied with last night incidence, think again. A stitch in time will have the police aided by rounding up the culprits who are cowards in my opinion
Y
Calling home to get an idea as to the extent of Opposition to Medard it has become clear that things are not the same in my time and that of my generation. My contacts however made it clear Medard will fall it’s just a matter of the subjective and objective conditions getting ripe. Despite my repetition of & trying to sell my perspective, my buddies are telling me a Brook Benton story. I do not know Medard nor have I seen IT live on my few and in between visits to the homeland. But I continue to see it on DNO etc. It looks like a crook friends tell me more of a pirate. I ask what’s the difference? lol!Just wanna tell it /Medard PJ said the same Saddam, Ghadaffi etc. Even I another time and situation Noreiga. To use my old friend ‘s line .It’s just a matter of timeAging, brokesation is the deal breaker of the dif generations. In my time Skerrit would not even been in the house that Johnson built let alone a minister farless P.M.Skerro wait and see. Tick…
Lets not get it twisted! all law abding, real Dominican should condemn all wanton, calculated, acts of violence, and destruction of property. Yes i said it! who the cap fit by all means wear it. we live in a Democratic Country, the last i checked, we had and election the people has spoken, some will win others will loose,God Bless America! long live Dominica! but for a few amongst us,to use an opportunity as i understand it was a well organized peaceful Rally/ March which we are entitled too vent, but to resort to massive destruction of Business places as it were last evening is unacceptable and should be condemned in the strongest form. Law and order must be maintained!! no if`s and but`s about it. Our police force has a duty to maintain law and order and to protect life and property, Hense, when it becomes necessary for our law enforcement agencies, see it fit to amened, or change things they deemed necessary, that`s exactly what must happen. Allegedly, some say if the police had
Please follow this link and see for yourselves just how much trouble our Prime Minister is in…
https://audioboom.com/posts/5579112-prc-iran-money-laundering-and-sanctions-busting-in-the-caribbean-gregory-copley-defense-foreign-affairs
ANY LABOURITE WHO CONTINUES TO DOUBT OR BLAME THE OPPOSITION AFTER FOLLOWING THIS LINK DOES NOT HAVE ANY CREDIBILLITY!!!!
“When we send to the world the impression that this country is not a place to do business and to come to visit, how are we going to create jobs in Dominica? How are we going to sustain the economy? How are we going to expand the economy to address the poverty levels in our country?”
You’re the king of destroying the country’s reputation with your practices and attitude. Skerrit and Linton are two heads on the same monster.
I don’t know if it was planned but it was welcomed by the opposition and what happened did not make the situation better. SMFH
I hope you are not serious when you say to no group or he, I assume you mean Lennox Linton, will get you out of office. Before making that statement, you should speak to either Mr, Patrick John of one time journalist, Mr. Elsworth Carter.
That is so untrue MR PM
Mr PM . Please come to the USA and prove us wrong. The people will get you out. It’s just a matter of time. Hunger and poverty will cause the people to rise up. The red clinic is all dried up. CBI bank account closed. The world is watching you. The other caribbean leaders will also distance their selves from you. All the PM does is fool the uneducated people of Dominica. Time is running out out my friend. You and your friend has destroy the country. Time is running out.
If is one thing we always hear before the fall, the collapse of any dictatorship in any country. The dictators always try to defy the wishes of the people, by saying they are not getting out, they like to hold on to power by using force on the people!
We saw in 1979 when a labor party prime minister in the person of Patrick John said practically the same as Skerrit has said, he sent his defense force to open fire on defenseless people, nevertheless the people prevailed, Patrick John went down like a log of dried wood in the forest!
We saw V. C Bird, the father whitewashed all of Antigua with teargas; shortly after that he was swept out of office via the ballot box!
We now take a look of Grenada in reverse. Bernard Core assassinated Erick Bishop, and siege power, and took over immediately turning Grenada into a communist county. However, even with the support of Cuba, and the former Soviet Union the dictator fell within a week.
Skerrit boy, you are nothing in comparison…
Continue:
Skerrit boy, you are nothing in comparison to the Grenada situation, you are definitely on your way out only you do not know that!
Dictators such as Idi Amin of Uganda, and baby dock of Haiti, all said the same thing: believing they were over loved by the people. I need to inform you, some things money, and bribes cannot buy!
When people need their freedom, and the time of freedom has come, no amount of money, lies and promises will be enough to help you.
This is the second time you and Blackmoore sent police to brutalized defenseless men women and children. We remember Salisbury where you ordered police to shoot into the houses of little old women, and children.
And I also wants him to blame them for selling all our passports to all these bad people that the USA has been looking for and also blame them for having this guy in Dominica for all this time my boy! your time HAS COME go spend some time with your family still my brother Dominicans a not the ones going to take you off you know dam well who coming to do that! the BIG BAD BOYS I want to think that when you rest at night ill not say sleep I know you don’t sleep all you keep seeing in your eyes is the BLUE eyes guys coming. BAD BOY! WHAT YOU WANT! BAD BOY BAD BOY WHAT YOU A GO DO WHEN THEY COME FOR YOU
Yeah Whatever Skerrit. Come back with the real reason. But anyway, I doubt you remember how to distinguish between a lie from truth.
Therefore, best you stay in the corner and just cover your head with a red piece of clothe.
I now join the opposition, though I have my questions about them but as a patriot I will put DA first and go on a drive to call on all laborites everywhere, to demand the resignation of prime Minister Skerrit. Just listen to this 23 minute show and tell me if we don’t need to get Skerrit out:http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/john-batchelor/the-john-batchelor-show/e/prc-iran-moneylaundering-and-sanctionsbusting-in-the-caribbean-49052559
Colonel Skerrit – $50 million a month from passport sales.
GIVE the people their money.
Skerrit said the disturbances were “planned, calculated, and it was executed.”
“If you look at Roseau and you look at the businesses that were targeted, that was not random, that was not spontaneous,” he noted.
He claimed that there are “criminals who are are saying today that they got paid for carrying out some of the actions.”
“Who paid them?” Skerrit asked.
Don’t You have a legal responsibility to share that info with the Police ??
Mr. Prime Minister with all due respect, if all the allegations made about you are false, do the honorable thing, have an enquiry into the matter and after you have been vindicated take your accusers to court. With all this information and some are factual because they happened, what do you expect reasonable none partisan individuals to think. Even Gregory Nassief who was publicly defending you shut up. Do the honorable thing and have an inquiry, Lennox is in no position to try and overthrow no government because two wrongs don’t make a right
Powerful words… “My silence must not be taken for weakness”… “They better rethink their plans.”
PM, respect to you. Stand your ground, the Dominican MAJORITY got your back to the end. Lennox and his ALLIES are no match. The harder THEY come, the heavier THEY gonna FALL!
You Dapalaying early eh Skerro, its not even 24 hrs yet and you making us know that it was a plan and they were paid. Confession is indeed good for the soul so keep the confessions coming. Your clock is ticking tick tock tick tock. So by the way you park your bags yet nuh
We all peace and loving Real Dominican should Con demn such wanton acts of violence and Destruction
First I too will never support vadalism of any kind,but this is the butterfly effect of not being a true leader to the people.Come out and tell the truth about those allegations made by the opposition party.The 95-2000 and 2000-2010 generation can be force to fight against so set the examples of a true scandal free leader.