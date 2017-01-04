PM Skerrit says Linton’s claim of threats a distractionDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 at 3:11 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said claims by Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, that he and his family have been threatened is nothing more than a distraction for what he said were damages done by Linton on a CBS program aired last Sunday.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the Prime Minister said if Linton had any reports of threats, he should report them to the police.
“This is just a distraction Mr. Linton is putting,” he said. “It is just an attempt to move away from what he has done to this country, the danger that he poses to the country and the serious damage his lies on this program on Sunday have caused to the country.”
On Wednesday morning Linton called on the Police Commissioner, Daniel Carbon, for protection following what he said were threats on his life and that of his family following the interview with CBS 60 Minutes.
This after a video appeared on social media of a man calling for an emergency cabinet meeting and Linton’s arrest and execution for “this betrayal that happened on 60 Minutes on CBS.” The man has since apologized.
However, Linton stated such video did not come out of the blues but followed days of denigrating, dehumanizing and demonizing by members of the Dominica Labour Party.
“What the Labour Party is doing through this campaign that is inspired by the CBS piece, is painting a Lennox Linton who really should not exist, who really does not belong among them and it would not surprise me if they are happy when they hear those kinds of things…” Linton said.
But Skerrit said the Labour Party has always been a party of peace in Dominica.
“Never have you heard me or any of the ministers indicate to anybody, or the leadership of the Labour Party, that we should attack anybody,” he noted.
“We condemn fully, with no reservation, any statements being made that threatens the life of anybody in the country.”
He said he doesn’t know the person who made the threatening statements and he is not a member of the Labour Party nor a minister of government.
“If Mr. Linton has evidence to show that a minister of government or a member of my party is orchestrating attacks on him, then he should go to the police …” the Prime Minister pointed out. “Because it is a serious threat, a serious allegation and if you are the Leader of the Opposition and you go to the public and you said you know for a fact, then as a responsible citizen you should go to the police and make a report to the CID, the front desk so that they can investigate the matter formally.”
He said if it can be proven that any minister is involved in such matter, then that minister will be fired.
“I can say no minister of government will ever involve themselves and if he tells me, he can prove to me, and the police investigate any minister, I will fire him today,” Skerrit remarked.
skirit you acting for the chief of police arrest the person and let the court deal with the matter and stop talking about fire linton is a god sent man he is letting us know the truth of what is happening in dominica
Did u say Labour Party is a party of peace
What great lies who said this
What SKERRIT thinks because he is fooling his lackeys he can full every one else,
the Emmanuel’s on Christmas morning 2010 went to the police, up to this day nothing came out of it,
he and his spokes person and the police connive to put Lenox in prison and he want Linton to go to them, he stayed at the press conference and lied every thing he say is a lie, but his lackeys were there cheering him up, all I do know is Proverbs chapter 15 and verse 3 says the eyes of the LORD are in every place beholding the evil and the good, the good Lord will deal with him at the appropriate time, and the Lord will not over look the supporters of skerrit they will pass in it too
Pm I do not believe one thing that came from your mouth in that press conference today, because I know what I know, someone can purchase a passport without coming to dominica and is true.
“You have heard then, comrades,” he said, “that we pigs now sleep in the
beds of the farmhouse? And why not? You did not suppose, surely, that
there was ever a ruling against beds? A bed merely means a place to sleep
in. A pile of straw in a stall is a bed, properly regarded. The rule was
against sheets, which are a human invention. We have removed the sheets
from the farmhouse beds, and sleep between blankets. And very comfortable
beds they are too! But not more comfortable than we need, I can tell you,
comrades, with all the brainwork we have to do nowadays. You would not rob
us of our repose, would you, comrades? You would not have us too tired to
carry out our duties?” From Animal Farm by George Owell
The same PM that instructed his supporters at a rally to confront people anywhere and call them traitors because of different political views. Bravo.
i am sincerely shame really to tell people that I am Dominican when we have a man like skerrit for the primminster it is saying to the rest of the world that we cannot do better.just listen to his presentation taday my God.
Finally, the PM, Labour Party Cabinet members and supporters’ reaction towards CBS News 60 minutes exposé on Dominica’s Citizen by Investment Programme – Selling of Dominica’s Passports confirms they are not fit to be in office. With the implementation of VAT through IMF’s forced stabilisation programme years ago, and the “no brainer” sales of D/ca’s Passport, never has it earned such easy revenues through the “Sweat” of thy “brow”. If the cry out/foresight is seeing ONLY these two income generator as our saviour then it qualifies a bunch of incompetent people, lacking the skills, knowledge and expertise required to take D/can forward. This Labour Party Government, under the stewardship of PM Roosevelt Skerrit and although serving in power the longest of all ruling Political Parties, has had it the easiest. Let’s look at this critically, so what are D/ca’s other leading export industries? What are D/ca’s top sectors that account for a significant amount of its…
The statement fro Skerrit that his administration and DLP are not involved any treats to the opposition Lennox Linton is encouraging.. Nonetheless i have advised bit Lennox Linton and Thomson to lodge complaint with police just in case.
Skerrit you making me laugh . Linton is the one putting his country in danger ? man go look in the mirror.
Shameful that’s how the PM came across and that’s sad. As I see it if the PM had made himself available for the interview it would be difficult for him to respond to the questions, it would show him up as speaking untruths.. The only person this is hurting is Dominica and it’s people.
Skerrit believes that everyone is foolish like him? How can this be a distraction and the idiot is on youtube making his threat to the man’s life???
I more believe its Skerrit’s bogus press conference that’s the distraction. I analysed three responses that he gave to questions and the responses were all trash!!!
> he should report them to the police
>> On Wednesday morning Linton called on the Police Commissioner, Daniel Carbon, for protection
> serious damage his lies on this program on Sunday
>> Did Skerrit actually listen to the program? I’m putting anyone to task to point out the lies. Good Luck.
That not making sense Skerro. But you already know Skerrit never makes any sense.
You bragg so much on island,but a simple and truthful CBS programme has you BAR ZOO DEE! People even knowing when you are having press conference now..No wonderits its always MAKAKWE you stutter at those bogus press conferences. I rank honourable LINTON,the patriot and statesman ahead of you in 99 out of 100 affairs to do with governance…
Roosevelt how the hell can it be a distraction, when there is a video out there calling for the arrest, and execution of Lennox. Boy are you mad, cant you see with the lies you and Tony told have cause people to say Lennox must be arrested, and executed.
That is a treat on the man’s life. Skerrit in the eighteen hundreds in England a politician went on political platform and said in regards to his opponent “who shall be my avenger) over statements his opponent had made. Days after he suggest an avenger, someone went out and killed his opponent.
That tape on social media is as a direct result of the comments Tony make that Lennox committed economic treason against Dominica. And Tony, regrettable I have to mention your name, but you are wrong, very wrong to that, the only and most appropriate way to out the fire you have started, is to apologize to Lennox, and go to DNO and retract venomous comments you have made against Lennox!
Don’t come on here and LIE in broad daylight.I heard the threat,I understand english better than you do,so stop the LYING…I honestly thought you were still hiding…Is Gaston Brown smarter than you?Well obviously I know that!He was answering questions on the CBS programme..You dodge the Night Landing trip at Melvillehall,you dodge CBS….Now you are bringing yourself even lower by denying a threat on the patriot HONOURABLE LENNOX LINTON..The world heard it.I listened to your raving which you called a press conference…Do you know the roadmeaning of Mail Order? I LOVE PATRIOT HONOURABLE LENNOX LINTON!
