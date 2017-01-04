Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said claims by Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, that he and his family have been threatened is nothing more than a distraction for what he said were damages done by Linton on a CBS program aired last Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the Prime Minister said if Linton had any reports of threats, he should report them to the police.

“This is just a distraction Mr. Linton is putting,” he said. “It is just an attempt to move away from what he has done to this country, the danger that he poses to the country and the serious damage his lies on this program on Sunday have caused to the country.”

On Wednesday morning Linton called on the Police Commissioner, Daniel Carbon, for protection following what he said were threats on his life and that of his family following the interview with CBS 60 Minutes.

This after a video appeared on social media of a man calling for an emergency cabinet meeting and Linton’s arrest and execution for “this betrayal that happened on 60 Minutes on CBS.” The man has since apologized.

However, Linton stated such video did not come out of the blues but followed days of denigrating, dehumanizing and demonizing by members of the Dominica Labour Party.

“What the Labour Party is doing through this campaign that is inspired by the CBS piece, is painting a Lennox Linton who really should not exist, who really does not belong among them and it would not surprise me if they are happy when they hear those kinds of things…” Linton said.

But Skerrit said the Labour Party has always been a party of peace in Dominica.

“Never have you heard me or any of the ministers indicate to anybody, or the leadership of the Labour Party, that we should attack anybody,” he noted.

“We condemn fully, with no reservation, any statements being made that threatens the life of anybody in the country.”

He said he doesn’t know the person who made the threatening statements and he is not a member of the Labour Party nor a minister of government.

“If Mr. Linton has evidence to show that a minister of government or a member of my party is orchestrating attacks on him, then he should go to the police …” the Prime Minister pointed out. “Because it is a serious threat, a serious allegation and if you are the Leader of the Opposition and you go to the public and you said you know for a fact, then as a responsible citizen you should go to the police and make a report to the CID, the front desk so that they can investigate the matter formally.”

He said if it can be proven that any minister is involved in such matter, then that minister will be fired.

“I can say no minister of government will ever involve themselves and if he tells me, he can prove to me, and the police investigate any minister, I will fire him today,” Skerrit remarked.