PM Skerrit says there is no need for opposition in DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, June 8th, 2018 at 11:26 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has taken aim at the opposition in Dominica saying there is no need for such on the island and has described opposition members as lazy men.
Speaking at the launch of a housing project in Portsmouth on Thursday, he said it is “foolishness” to say there is a need for an opposition.
“Grenada and Barbados have taught us so, it is foolishness to talk about you need an opposition,” he stated. “We don’t need no opposition in Dominica.”
According to the Prime Minister, it is “a waste of money to give an opposition man money and he does nothing for us.”
“Useless, lazy people,” he said to applause. “Because let me tell you if you are a boss man and you are the boss man of Dominica with your vote, so you are our employers. If a man is not working for you, you fire him.”
He said members of the opposition are “a bunch of lazy men who have no interest in Dominica.”
“And I am saying to you that we should send them a clear message as they have done in Grenada and as they have done in Barbados,” Skerrit stated.
In general election in Grenada on March 13, 2018, Dr. Keith C. Mitchell’s New National Party (NNP) took all 15 seats in that country’s parliament, defeating the National Democratic Congress led by V. Nazim Burke.
A similar landslide victory took place in Barbados on 24 May 2018 when the Barbados Labour Party (BLP), led by Mia Mottley won all 30 seats in the House of Assembly.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
52 Comments
Well Dominican this Is no surprise to us the man was given us the signal long time Wake up Dominican
I will not be hard on Skerrit this time because sometimes one’s best form of defense is their offense. To his credit he must have understood the handwriting thats on the wall whichever clearly reads, Dominicans are frustrated with a lazy, corrupt and inept Skerrit and he will no doubt be voted out whenever next election is called. I believe it is with that in mind Skerrit said there is no need for opposition because he knows that’s where he is heading . The day he becomes opposition leader he will run out, so he making his plea early. Let’s not forget that in Barbados it was the incumbent that was voted out and the opposition swept all the polls. But I forgive Skerrit for his foolish talk because he is the first elected PM to serve as pm, without spending one day in opposition, so he could gain some experience. In fact before Pm he never ran not even a rum shop or a family. No wonder Da is where it is today! It’s like a child inheriting riches he didn’t work for
Unbelievable.
Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Unbelievable.
It is obvious that a country without an opposition is a dictatorship. Do we really want a dictatorship in Dominica?
For a start, the developed world would never stand for it and Dominica would be crippled.
Shame on him for saying that after all the help we have received after hurricane maria from first-word democratic countries.
Power Corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.
For Skerrit to utter such ridiculousness, it shows beyond any doubt, that this imposter does not even have a scintilla of respect for the Dominican people. ( two containers to build airport terminal, Red Clinic, coup d’état, etc.)
But it was the opposition party that won in barbados…
Irresponsible statement by the current PM. The office of Priminister is better than that
He should be arrested immediately….Police….arrest mister and lock him up…
We have seen this stupid and irresponsible statement and grand standing before from politicians who think they are larger than life. Lets provide some historical context here- In 1974 or so when PJ was at the height of his power, his late finance minister who hailed from Mahaut said in Parliament that useless opposition should be wiped out- or something to that effect. Well a few years later PJ was in jail and this guy was on the streets.
A powerful Guyanese politician in the Forbes Burnham gov’t found himself selling underwears on a side street in Queens after Burnham was out of power. This guy Skerrit must be under some extreme pressure and stress and probably sensing that the end is imminent.
Go figure–
But is true, Dominica don’t need no Opposition. Them fellas really lazy and of no use.
They just eating the tax payers money for doing not a damn. Who drinking guinness, drinking guinness, who tuoring, touring, who going and smell ganja oil, going and smell ganja oil; who come back HIGH from smelling marijuana, well high; who always drunk always drunk, who have sticky fingers have sticky fingers, who playing christian, playing christian, who mad, mad.
Just a bunch of useless parasites.
Cannot wait for the election to call
Moi Sav , you think is so? So much money you gave the Roseau South Parl. Rep. and not stroke of work, that is what you call lazy. That why we voted him out, so in Roseau Central and Roseau North. The lazy and greedy people are on the left,right,back and in-front you.
I don’t think Skerrit really has a problem with opposition. I believe he has a problem with a strong and honest opposition leader like Lennox Linton, since he will not sell himself to Skerrit for no amount of money. Skerrit would like to be like Barbados where the opposition contested for the ruling party but the Bishop decided to cross the floor and become the opposition leader. Oh how Skerrit would like to have an opposition leader like Joseph Isaac who would disagree with him in parliament but sell himself to Skerrit in secret! But what Skerrit will soon find out is that he will be voted out and the thing he is afraid of the most, will come unto him.
D country is yours na, u will come out there tho
Had this man gone mad?
Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Power has turned Skerrit into an absolutely irrational, insane demagogue. With this sort of obsession with power, he is a colossal danger to democracy in Dominica. This utterly ridiculous statement only comes from the mouths of despotic leaders who will lie, cheat, bribe, and commit all sorts of illegal and atrocious acts to maintain power. Any fair minded person who compares Dominica to its neighbors in the OECS will have no choice but to conclude that Dominica is light years behind in development. ‘Compliments’ of a grossly incompetent, hopelessly unscrupulous, intellectually shallow, and incredibly narcissistic misleader and his spineless sycophants. Nothing is genuine with this man, everything he does is to gain votes. He sees people not as human beings but as votes.
What is going on here? Pm Skerritt is right to be saying such out of place and disrespectful things to the Dominicans, why because he gives them mana from his pocket.
Grenada and Barbados current governments were in the opposition fighting against bad governance and they won. The opposition kept fighting n exposing the corrupt n questionable actions by the then sitting governments. The people of Grenada n Barbados listened n decided to vote out bad, oppressive and irresponsible governance. The people of Dominica must form the opposition to keep get Labour out of office once and for all. This Skerritt led government has brought Dominica on its knees. These days they are like scatter shots doing things like mad people. Now they talking bout apartments for Dominicans, but what about the payment plan? Where in the world everything free so? The pm think Dominica is a dictator state? Opposition parties must come together n work to get laboh out…
Are you rosevelt Dominica look like is a piece of land they leave for you on there will pm you have to go I think your head is missing a screw you going to far now
Of course Mr. does not like opposition in any shape or form. But the truth is a country without opposition is a dictatorship and that is the last thing Dominica needs for the future. Vote Skerrit out, he is playing and gambling with all you future!
That just shows how little respect Skerrit got for the constitution of Dominica
Or he is just a magee
This is the moment we thought would never come to our shores. When the Head of a country thinks there’s no need for constitutionally installed opposition, we are on the brink of a civil war in Dominica. The mere fact that he entertains this idea, speaks volume of his dictatorial affinity.
Desperation, Desperation, Desperation, Skerrit is in self-destruction mode
That weed thing by Linton seems to blow Skerrit right out of the water
Boy look a magee
The irony of it all……. what has the pm done for Dominica that has sustained somebody tell me secondly this man is off his rocker because clearly the opposition’s job is to keep the party In power in check and make sure they follow the laws of the land even with an opposition they still corrupt imagine that. Dominicans be very careful with Roosevelt skerrit because you see how subtle he bringing his point across……but any idiot would be fooled but no this one right here…….tell skerrit it’s time to get out he wasting people time here trust me……
Why was Patrick John removed from office as Prime Minister? It’s because he was a little dictator by his acts. So what has happened to the resolve of the citizens of Dominica that we are now willing to tolerate El Supremo, the Punjab doctor. Labour party became the party in power when as the opposition party they joined with Saverin to form the majority party. If there was no opposition parties in Dominica then Skerrit would have had no chance, except by coup to be leader of the country. This man can’t be in his right to say that there is no need for an opposition. If he understood the importance to work with the opposition he couldn’t open his mouth and utter such anti democratic sentiments. No wonder he put a deputy in place because he has gone mad with all of the pressure of his position as leader. There is no doubt in the minds of intelligent citizens that Skerritt is sick. Dominica’s image, among democratic countries, has once again been tarnished by these utterances
Jehovah has the final say. See how Chavez disappear from the face of the earth like he never existed. Be careful young man, be careful what seeds you try to sow.
Said before and saying it again, Dominica in a dictatorship.
I saw it coming and for those of us who think that the boy-man was joking think again; remember the wise advise from a former US Ambassador “show me your company and i’ll tell you who you are”; you can judge a man by the company he keeps (Gaddaffi, Chavez). Dream on Punjab PhD who knows your dreams may just one day come true just remember the end of your tenure may not be what you envisage
I find he took very long to say these words. Want to turn Dominica into a one party state Eh? I seriously don’t know what is wrong with our P.M!!
Mr. Skerrit you want too much!! As you’ve said the constitution gives the Prime Minister too much power….smh
Hahahah boi Mr getting mad now… haha my God hear what Mr saying.. hahaha boi Mr goin crazy… awa call the election garson ..your mad man
you will see the mad man win again… well said Pm what means give the opposition money? They lazy all their followers lazy..go work for yall money
@NO OPPOSITION NEEDED – As a member of the Comments Reading Association of Dominica (CRAD), I am nominating your comment for the Most Dotish Comment award for June 2018.
Toodles.
Mr. is really crazy guess he will soon want a one man state. The parties that won in Grenada and Barbados were once the oppositions maybe the same thing might happen in Dominica. Lord have mercy on us we have a dummy leading Dominica astray.
This man is reall
Dominicans, if Skerrit says such things in Public, can you imagine what he says or even does in private or in secret?…Word to the wise.
Finally Skerritt has pronounced what many, many Dominicans, especially the patriotic Dominicans, have been witnessing, over those Years, that he would prefer a dictatorship, where there is no opoosition. Plain and simple. When, how again must Skerritt greet us with that chilling news, about DICTATORSHIP-style gov’t, with NO OPPOSITION for Dominicans to take heed?
Remember SOMOZA in Nicaragua, Pinochet in Chile, and those other brutal dictators in Latin America? Papa and Baby Docs in Haiti? Remember those dictators too in Africa that worked with the colonialists to plunder the riches of Africa for their selfish, greedy means?, All stories of horrors of victimization, plunder, corruption, crimes and violence, self enrichment, bribery.
Dictatorship. Take HEED. Skerritt has confirmed publicly, that which we know already, that he doesn’t want any opposition to his unilateral decisions, bad governance, selling of our passports to crooks and criminals, etc.
NEVER.
The arrogance of this man is unbelievable!
We need an opposition to keep you and your cabinet in check Mr PM
Roosevelt this ultimate power mentality has proven to me that you want to be a dictator. I am appalled to hear such garbage being uttered from your mouth. I’ve given up on you my brother. I wish you well.
popa gad please help us, are there any more WISE men on the island? Wake up my people, wake up!
Roosevelt; are you mad, or are you so delusional that you believe you are a god or something! Roosevelt any place where there are no political opposition to the ruling government means such countries are under a dictatorship, govern by a dictator.
Are you declaring yourself Dominica’s first dictator?
It is nonsense to sit there talking fart as usual about the opposition is lazy. The opposition do not have any power to decide what should be done in sequence in the country. You are the one man government, with power over the government treasury.
You dictate who gets what and when; you decide what part of the infrastructure to tackle first, the opposition purpose is to ensure whatever you decide to do is appropriate, if it is good they can support it by agreeing in parliament, and vote to approve.
If whatever is not in the interest of the people, they have every right to oppose, which is the duty of the opposition; stop your cheap baloney; stop lying!
well said,even in the bible, satan trying to oppose God, come on mr prime minister-think first before talking
Mr.Skerrit are you listening to yourself?
Does Dominica belong to you?
You take over your whole cabinet, you take over their respractice positions
This just shows what is truly going on in this individual’s head. He cannot live forever, so relief will come. Be patient Dominicans, God works at his own pace, so remember, when God is ready, not even this guy can oppose him.
Skerrit has not mention anything about to Ross University to Pmouth people who’s economical survival heavily depends on the operation of Ross…ask yourself a question.
This man goes constitution his party OWNS and don’t give them any economical hope and further humiliate them as they clap on hungry bellies. This is not right, so SAD…… I pity the people of Pmouths.
Now he asking them to give him the mandate to declare no opposition is needed in Dominica bc they are worthless. But will not tell them is the same opposition in B/dos that sweep all the seat from the Ruling party.
But he said it right, we wants the Dominicans to do the same as B/dos , which is they voted the Ruling party out and provide a clean sweep at the poles as an Opposition Party.
SKERRIT DAYS ARE NUMBERED!!!!!!
We do not need no stinking opposition we need a dictatorship or king for life. Like Papa Doc of Haiti.
Oh Gad Oh! Mesiegh! Look Jokes! The man doesn’t know what to do again! Papa met! But it’s the supporters I’m feeling sorry for.
But Skerrit forgot is the opposition in Barbados that wiped out the lazy and incompetent Government there. The same government of David Thomson who he brought to Windsor park in his victory rally who promised to buy all Dominica’s agricultural produce. We have yet to sell not one christophine.
Please note the Barbados party who won was the opposition party. Check the place he went and make that comment. Portsmouth, the town of people who has never voted on ideas nor issues. 40 years they voted for one party that have seen the deterioration of Portsmouth. The warf at longhouse useless, the warf at borough square gone, cabrits useless. Ross the mainstay of the town gone and PM did not have the courtesy to inform the population of how hard he is working to get them back. Possi is leading Dominica in lack of mental fortitude. This is the proclamation of a man who only care about himself and the power and privilege the office has given him and he will do whatever it takes not to loose even if the whole country suffers. How could our churches support such lies and madness. As i said before if Dominicans dont wise up mother nature will teach you guys. This is not a man that should have ever been put incharge of our government.
This feeble minded sapien should realise that in both cases it was the opposition that won the elections.
Really JB and you even calling the man name?????? i won’t correct you because i want the world to see how idiot you are…..
Lord help Dominica.There is an opposition in Barbados.One man had the integrity to step up.He also had the back bone.Skerrit you want this island to be a one party state so you can continue to run it ok one it’s your own money tree.God is watching.
Yes yes Lord Master Almighty, we hear u!!…LOL..
There is nothing wrong with Skerrit, he is only begging for Dominicans to relieve him from that yolk …18 years and Dominica is the least of the Apostles..All you relieve the man and send him rest.He can do no better than he has done so far…and I’m certain he will not stick around in opposition anyway…Many Dominicans are psychologically abused by this Man…Reminds me of the T-Shirt “I don’t need Sex, my Government ‘Fox’ me everyday”…
“Useless, lazy people,” he said to applause. “Because let me tell you if you are a boss man and you are the boss man of Dominica with your vote, so you are our employers. If a man is not working for you, you fire him.”
That is all.