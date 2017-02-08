Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has accused the leadership of the United Workers Party (UWP) and the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) of attempting to overthrow his government during public disturbances in Roseau on Tuesday night.

During an address to the nation of Wednesday night, he said plans for the overthrow were relayed to the police by members of the UWP and DFP who did not support the militant mood of their leaders and it included stalling a truck in front the Financial Center and storming the building.

“Fortunately for us all, not every member of the UWP and the DFP was supportive of the militant, irresponsible behavior of the leadership, so details of the plan had already been shared with the police and security officials,” he stated.

According to Skerrit, a truck, which was used as a platform for the meeting was to be stalled in front the Financial Center.

“The police had information that the intent of the leadership was to stall the truck in front the Financial Center and storm the barriers with the intent of entering the building,” he stated. “This was the intent of the leadership of the UWP and DFP. This is how they intended to seize the seat of power in the country. They would have stormed the Financial Center building and seek to occupy the building until their demands were met.”

He blamed the Leader of the UWP, Lennox Linton, who he said was part of a “gang of wild boys who attempted to overthrow the democratically elected government yesterday.”

“Not getting what they wanted, which was to storm and occupy the Prime Minister’s Office and with no new instructions coming from the leaders to abandon the mission of destruction, the crowd proceeded to do as their leaders had been advocating,” he stated.

He stated that what took place on Tuesday night was because of Linton.

“Everything that happened in Roseau last evening, was as a direct consequence and a result of the decision by Lennox Linton to say, in effect, ‘to hell with the police, we shall do as we please,'” he stated. There were other aspects of Lennox Linton’s address to the mob that had gathered, that could be construed as inciting lawlessness and acts of antisocial behavior. But, this is all now part of a police investigation, which I will not speak to at this point as I do not wish to prejudice the matter.”

The Prime Minister said Linton’s obsession with destroying Dominica’s image came to the fore on Tuesday.

“Indeed, I reflected last evening and said to myself ever since the entry of Lennox Linton to public life in Dominica, four years ago, wherever there is a gathering to undermine the image of Dominica, Lennox Linton is in the midst,” he stated. “As a result of his actions, Dominicans both here and in the diaspora are ashamed and disgusted by the acts of barbarism that have now tainted the image of Dominica in the eyes of so many around the world.”

He called on all Dominicans, irrespective of political affiliation, to reject the leadership style of Linton and he will no longer call Linton ‘Honorable.’

“Lennox Linton and his cohorts shall certainly no longer be called Honorable by me. Indeed, they are, a dishonorable bunch; given the callous way in which they systematically sought to undo the good work of so many, by destroying our beautiful capital; showing no regard for Dominican lives, their businesses, or the state,” the Prime Minister said.

He also said several businesses were damaged during the disturbances and 32 arrests have been made.