Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has made it clear that he is standing firm even as the opposition United Workers Party is heaping pressure on him to resign.

With its slogan, “Skerrit must go,” the UWP held two public meetings on Thursday as it continued its campaign, saying the Prime Minister must go on allegations of corrupt practices

However, Skerrit is not budging.

“I say to them, Skerrit must go on to build a new hospital for Dominica,” he said at a town hall meeting in St. Joseph on Thursday night. “Skerrit must go on to build homes for the people of Dominica. Skerrit must go on to create opportunities for the youth of our country. Skerrit must go on to build the five-star hotel for Dominica. Skerrit must go on to build the geothermal plant to bring cheaper light bills for our people in Dominica.

He noted that he will go on to continue raising the money required to bring a better way of life for Dominicans.

“Skerrit must go on to build homes for the people who lost their homes during Erika,” the Prime Minister said. “And Skerrit must go on to be as humble as he has always been. Skerrit must go on to continue loving the people of Dominica and Skerrit.”

Then the Prime Minister took on a spiritual tone.

“And when the going gets tough Skerrit must go at the feet of the Almighty God for help, guidance, and strength,” he said. “And Skerrit must go in 2037 when he gets to age 65.”

He then added, “If it’s really go they want me to go, ladies and gentlemen, I may very well stay there with the help of God and the people of Dominica until my son Dmitry start making children.”