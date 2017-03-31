PM Skerrit stands firm amidst calls for his resignationDominica News Online - Friday, March 31st, 2017 at 10:02 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has made it clear that he is standing firm even as the opposition United Workers Party is heaping pressure on him to resign.
With its slogan, “Skerrit must go,” the UWP held two public meetings on Thursday as it continued its campaign, saying the Prime Minister must go on allegations of corrupt practices
However, Skerrit is not budging.
“I say to them, Skerrit must go on to build a new hospital for Dominica,” he said at a town hall meeting in St. Joseph on Thursday night. “Skerrit must go on to build homes for the people of Dominica. Skerrit must go on to create opportunities for the youth of our country. Skerrit must go on to build the five-star hotel for Dominica. Skerrit must go on to build the geothermal plant to bring cheaper light bills for our people in Dominica.
He noted that he will go on to continue raising the money required to bring a better way of life for Dominicans.
“Skerrit must go on to build homes for the people who lost their homes during Erika,” the Prime Minister said. “And Skerrit must go on to be as humble as he has always been. Skerrit must go on to continue loving the people of Dominica and Skerrit.”
Then the Prime Minister took on a spiritual tone.
“And when the going gets tough Skerrit must go at the feet of the Almighty God for help, guidance, and strength,” he said. “And Skerrit must go in 2037 when he gets to age 65.”
He then added, “If it’s really go they want me to go, ladies and gentlemen, I may very well stay there with the help of God and the people of Dominica until my son Dmitry start making children.”
Skerrit sounds like PJ when he said until MAN John comes.
Let him stay and endure the shame of being kicked out.
Let him go and endure the shame of being pushed out
Either way you turn, you either be pushed out or kicked out to shame.
Shame, Shame, Shame
Alas! to the Name
Skerro
You Must Go
Skeritt should just legalize Marijuana so that YOU people can relax a little bit. Oops I said it…
Yes in deed Skerrit must go !!!! no ifs, buts and when-he must go now!!!!
I hope this don’t sound bad , but when ever they mention international airport we know it’s to fool Dominicans at home and abroad. Sorry to sound like this does anyone agree with me ?
A A Skerritt– who beat you, you crying? Why you cross-fred and booway so? So you mean nobody else in Labor party can be PM after you? Not Vince, not Blackmoore, not Collins, not Darroux….nobody else but Dimitri?!! If I were your cabinet ministers– I would step down immediately. They should ALL be insulted by your hubris. You just implicitly labelled all of them as incompetent!! Dominica is not your plantation your father leave for you. More reason why #SKERRITMUSTGO.
Guess he plan on handing over Dominica to his son when he’s of age; hmm Dominica is his personal estate/property/private island now.
Skerrit, how much did you paid for Dominica? Does she belongs to you alone?Read the proverbs and humble yourself, remember pride comes before a fall.fools laught at their calamity, if your conscience is still alive let be your guide because tomorrow it will eat you like acancer you will regret so badly.
I always know he will need a little push to go.
Don’t know where skeritt is getting is weed from… But i think the seller is doing a great job…..
skerrit is destroying Dominica he must go. why have a red clinic to give hand outs to people. come on people thats how you want to be governed? why don’t u give people opportunities to earn money? Skerrit must go
The CBI money will finish by the time Skerrit leave. All these projects that is on paper and promises that DLP ministers are making do not make sense.
It was just the other day Colin told people in Cochrane that he will pay for anything for them once they vote DLP.
Listening to desperate Skerrit spoke I must say that he is scared and changed his mind many times on leaving. He does not want to leave because he knows that there are eyes out there that are looking at his notorious activities with sales of passports to questionable figures . The investigations are still going and Dominicans are becoming wiser . By the massive crowd I saw in Roseau last night, I am confident that Skerrit is leaving to St. Kitts soon.
Skerrit will go when his son, Dimitri starts having grand children.
Skerrit Ghadaffi,Mubarack,Gairy,,etc, did not resign…But they all got out.They could not stop the movement…BOY THAT IS HUGE!!SKERRIT MUST GO!
Scare-it = Defendant
The people of Dominica = Plaintiff
Results: Judgment in favor of the people of Dominica.
CLEAN UP YOUR DIRTY DESK SCARE-IT.
Another case is pending while your passport is being withheld from you to prevent your getaway. Eh heh….
PM supporter was recorded saying:
“Labourites must continue to pray, because prayer is the root of all evil.”
May God give you strength PM!
I don’t believe Skeritt understands why Dominicans wants him out of office. O.k, he has done all these wonderful things, but all these things he has done are erased not only by the struggling of the economy, not only by his bad leadership of the country, but certainly by the manner he has disgraced the name of Dominica internationally. According to Mr. Linton, “show me your friends, and I will tell you, who you are,” and if Skeritt can tell Dominicans that the diplomatic passport scandal now facing Dominica is priced more then the so called things which he claimed to have done even though he was elected to do, is ok, so be it. If my daughter was to be dating a man of bad character, regardless to whatever he gives or done for her, the safety of my daughter would be very important, also the protection of the family’s name. Therefore any leader political or otherwise who can bring his country’s name into disrepute like Skeritt did, should immediately be removed from…
“And Skerrit must go on to be as humble as he has always been…” Humble and this Dear Leader will never sit comfortably in the same sentence.
“Skerrit must go on loving the people of Dominica and Skerrit”. This is more comfortable. Skerrit loves Skerrit.
Yes Skerrit, that burning them. They can have march, meeting, protest from January to December, you ent going nowhere! Tell them westay la, wait for ittt!
Well PM told them where he going yea. I was expecting president Charles savrine would sworn in Lennox today yea Cus his meeting was SKIRRIT must go now. Hahahaah. Boy these people can embarrass them self we. It withbthere rubbish. He thinks PM taking him on with his threats and scear tactics. But PM doe even know if Lennox living. Lennox is fire with no heat and just blagaying.
But he should go and do nth in Roseau nah last night. He maybe get the msg labourites was all over just waiting for them to start it.
He things we wasn’t waiting? We have nth to say. All we doing is wait and just chill. NO MORE DAMAGE TO OUR COUNTRY. WEN THE PUSH A BOTTON. We decide to stand up. Wen the heat we heating them where it hurts. Our meeting in st joe illavers alone was enough for theirs in Roseau. They bring all their ppl even old man Edison who is waiting in the slips for the catch bcus he suspect Lennox won’t make it as leader and all we do is village by village and we seeing the results…
Didn’t he say he wasn’t going to be there after next election? Now he talking about 2037 when he 65
you call that playing on all u minds
This is how we making u all look like fools
Does the Dear Leader believe that he is the only hope for redemption for Dominica? That he is the only one who can build homes, five star hotels, hospitals etc for the people of Dominica? Psychologists say that people with narcissistic personalities always believe that they are the only ones who can do things. Why should we voluntarily become like Zimbabwe where it it alleged that the 92 year old president there believes he is the only one who can rule that country and build roads and hospitals? Take a breather. Dominica is not a kingship or an absolute monarchy.
Maybe it is because the UWP believes he is the one preventing them from being elected. They are not seeing the only ones preventing them from finding favour with the majority it is themselves. We are tired of the same thing they are feeding us for too many years.
As long as the majority of Dominicans wants the PM an the DLP Government to remain they will; after all, 15 seats to 6 means the people gave the DLP a huge majority to be our government. If the UWP wants to be the government threatening the PM and the Government is not the way to go. Don’t tell us Skerrit must go, tell us why you think you can do a better job. You cannot.
Therefore Skerrit must Go On…….
Yes my Pm u must go on and tell linton go do his self with a plunger.
On allegations allu want the man to resign? Buss I want to know what hemp allu man smoking.
Then the Prime Minister took on a religious tone.–News Article
No DNO, this is not about religion. PM Skerrit is speaking about his “Relationship with God”; God wants nothing to do with religion–regardless of how many people believe that, even our own Christians.
So then through that Relationship, some of the things we need, which only God can give to us is, Spiritual insight, guidance, protection, and strength–we don’t get those blessings from religion.
And as God grants us those blessings He wants us to use them to glorify His Love in us–that is exactly what PM Skerrit is doing; knowing that he was appointed, by the plan of God for his Life, through the people of Dominica. God has said to us, who rely on Him: “My Grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in your weakness”
Some people need to stand back and allow God to do His Will as He has designed it, lest He strike them cold by the wrath of His Holiness.
Lol. This reminds me of Chavez. Gaddafi. Saddam. What happen to them? They are all gone.
Skerrit must go!
This statement stems from ignorance… Do you remember or have the slightest clue as how each individual died? Are you wishing the same on your leader? Wow what has gone wrong with you people? What has gone wrong with the nature isle? Have you people allowed such venum to plague your hearts because of politics?. Can the prime minister do nothing without been criticized or bashed? Suffice it to say this ignorance isn’t coming from educated people. I believe its time that Dominicans stop spreading so much hate.
“And Skerrit must go in 2037 when he gets to age 65.”
I like That!!!
Unless and until the democratic process dictates, Skerrit shall remain. Let the UWP rot in oblivion
skeritt ,all what you saying cannot overcome the fact that your level of corruption is way beyond measure ,and you must go, Stop trying to pull a veil over your wrong doings for the damage is already done
I was EXTREMELY STUNNED by the MASSIVE turnout of
UWPites,Labourites and Freedomits’.This MOVEMENT is gathering moment at lightning speed and Skerrit and his gang is getting the message LOUDLY AND CLEARLY. For their association wit CRIMINALS,for destroying the good name of Dominica,SKERRIT MUST GO!
@% what the crowd would look like if Skerrit would call a public meeting only for the constituents in Roseau Central, Roseau North, and South South ? I know for sure that all of Roseau is UWP. He would have to bring in his little bit of supporters he has in Salisbury, Marigot, Wesley and La Plaine constituencies, to compete with that ” MASSIVE crowd of BLUES, GREEN, REDS” and you forget the YELLOWS who attended the meeting last night.
Love my pm and pray that the good lord will guide and protect him for all the good that he has been doing for the needy persons in the country not forgetting the elderly ones even if i and my family have not yet benefited but give thanks .
Skerrit if you refuse Dominica will become a little Venezuela.You are running your campaign by offer houses and money; an under develop country who gives money and materials to illiterates; how long will this last?
Skerrit is not refusing anything. He will be removed by the ballot; what is so difficult? The UWP is too anxious. Why the UWP believe the represents all of Dominicans? They do not. Dominicans put PM and the DLP in office and when we believe we need a change then we will remove them. Right now we do not want or need a change.
So the UWP would be better served by raising their profile in a way the general public can approve. Right now, they are doing themselves and Dominica more harm than good and the majority of us do not like what they are doing.
We need our PM and the DLP to make sure the UWP does not destroy Dominica.
Skerrit going nowhere. Skerrit must go on. I like that.
thats the last term as opposition for linton.He is of age and he MUST GO (but) the longer he stays there the better for DLP. do your thing PM the ppl love praters are with you in the long hall
He can stay there and cling to power. That’s fine. But come election, we are taking back our seats namely:
1. Castle Bruce
2. La Plaine
3. Grand Fond
4. Roseau Valley
5. St Joe
We adding that to our current six!!!
Skerro you can take a smoke on that.
yeah right..
Dream on. Keep dreaming begger. Look at u. Fall sick noe is still the dr skero that have to take care of um
Is all you own man,what happen you voting in all of them nuh?.
That is what you should be doing and next election if the people decides then you win, until then Skerrit not going anywhere.