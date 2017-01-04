PM Skerrit’s statement following CBS 60 Minutes programDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 at 3:21 PM
Ladies and Gentlemen of the media, citizens of Dominica, resident at home and abroad, residents, visitors, friends and well wishers, good afternoon….
Just a few days ago, the world ushered in a new year….
As Dominicans, we each wished the other, a happy and prosperous 2017….or words to similar effect.
Little did we expect that less than 24 hours later, we would have witnessed the launch of a carefully crafted campaign, designed to undermine and frustrate the rate of economic growth and development and post Ericka reconstruction, in this country.
The campaign itself and some of its main actors, were not by and in themselves, a major surprise. We have in the past experienced attack after attack from members of the United Workers Party who we believe work for, or have common interests with persons like Chris Kalin of Henley and Partners. It was former Prime Minister Denzil Douglas who told us that Edison James approached him as a salesman on behalf of Henley and Partners. It is not in dispute that Lennox Linton travelled with him several times. Chris Kalin of Henley and Partners has never been disposed to Dominica, ever since the election of a Dominica Labour Party administration in 2000 and our subsequent refusal to hire them as the exclusive agent for our citizenship by investment programme.
Indeed, you will recall that I have outlined to you before, the close relationship between Henley & Partners and the Leader of the Opposition and the United Workers Party. They or persons introduced by them were major financiers of the UWP in the 2005 and 2009 elections. Indeed, I strongly believe their machinations may have led to the ascension to leadership of the UWP, by Mr. Lennox Linton.
I do not wish to speculate as to whether the program idea was that of CBS or Henley and Partners, but, at this point it really does not matter. I think that Chris Kalin and Linton grabbed the opportunity to convey the negative messages, images and impression of our countries to the world.
What concerns me most however, is that notwithstanding the vote and by extrapolation, the voice of the people of Dominica two years ago, the Leader of the Opposition in Dominica, continues to promote what is clearly a Henley and Partners agenda, at the expense of the interest and wellbeing of Dominica.
This is what we warned about and this is what we feared would have happened, had Lennox Linton and the UWP been elected to office in the last general Election.
Ladies and Gentlemen, this attack was no doubt a calculated one. It is interesting to note that the Caribbean countries that have either not embraced Henley & Partners or discontinued their association with them were the ones targeted in this programme.
So I want the people of Dominica to recognize and understand the context of all of this. We view this as the beginning of a likely ongoing campaign to undermine and destabilize the economic wellbeing of Dominica, through the dismantling of its Citizenship By Investment Program.
It is noteworthy that nowhere in the program on Sunday was it said that Lennox Linton was Leader of the United Workers or the Opposition in Dominica. He was referred to merely as a Member of Parliament. To Americans and others this could be interpreted to mean that he was either a non-partisan Member or a critical Member of the Government side. The purpose was obvious!
What we cannot comprehend is how a sitting member of the Parliament of Dominica, in the person of Mr. Lennox Linton, the Leader of the Opposition, would be so irresponsibly a part of that campaign. Perhaps its his emotional ties to Henley & Partners or it may be his great anger and fear provoked by the considerable success of the CBI program.
This success benefits all Dominicans. However, Lennox Linton sees the success of the CBI program as a political threat to him. Your lives and those of your family mean nothing to him and his pathological obsession for political power.
We have explained ad nauseum how the CBI Programme works and Linton is more than aware of that. Let me once again, stress that the CBI Programme is governed by legislation, and persons seeking citizenship of Dominica under the CBI have to undergo a most rigorous, yet transparent, due diligence exercise, that involves criminal, character and ethics checks, by international law enforcement agencies and authorities and due diligence agencies.
While it is no longer mandatory for face to face interviews to be done, it may be required if deemed necessary. Once due diligence reports are received, a committee of Government officials, review all of the documentation before recommending the granting of citizenship. If there is any doubt or concern, further questions or vetting will take place. In no instance is citizenship granted to any one, if the due diligence checks do not pass muster.
Ladies and Gentlemen, quite simply, Lennox Linton, with the whole world watching, had a choice to make. He could have come down on the side of Dominica, or he could have sided with those who wish to see the demise of the Dominica CBI Program for their own selfish reasons. Which side did he choose? Certainly, not Dominica’s!
Let me turn now to the issue of diplomatic passports. We have said more than once that diplomatic passports are not sold under the CBI Programme or otherwise. We categorically refute the allegation that diplomatic passports are being sold by this Government as alleged or at all. It is regrettable that even in the face of constant denial and complete lack of any evidence that Mr. Linton would persist and insist on repeating his lies that such a practice exists.
Over the years we have had many outstanding non-Dominicans offer their services free of charge to Dominica in their countries of origin. They have served as our Ambassadors and Trade Investment Commissioners, in parts of the World where we are unable to be represented by Nationals.
In a few instances one or two of those persons have found themselves at odds with the law, but this was never prior to or known to me or the Government before we considered them. On the very rare occasions when this occurred, immediate action was taken to revoke their appointments as appropriate.
Parliamentarian Linton spoke on Sunday about the alleged sale of diplomatic passports to three individuals in particular. I wish now to address each of these allegations.
First off, it was said that Bahamian Rudolph King had been issued a Diplomatic passport and appointed Ambassador to Bahrain. Ladies and Gentlemen…that is a lie!
Rudolph King never applied for or was ever granted a passport of any sort, whether service, official or diplomatic, by the government of Dominica.
Rudolph King was never appointed ambassador to Bahrain.
The Government of Dominica has refuted this allegation by Linton on several occasions over the past 12 years, yet he persists in repeating it. This time, on international television.
I call on Lennox Linton one more time, to put up or shut up! To Lennox Linton I say – Provide evidence of Rudolph King having been issued a Dominica passport or having been appointed Ambassador to Bahrain. If you cannot do this, then do the decent thing and apologize to the people of Dominica!
Secondly, Linton claims that attempts were made to appoint Francisco Corallo to the FAO, while he was on an international crime watch list. This again, is a lie.
In June of 2011, the Government of Dominica wrote to the Italian government requesting a no-objection to the appointment of Corallo as its representative to the FAO. The Italian government was concerned in about October/ November 2011 that Corallo had considerable business interests in Italy, and was not comfortable agreeing to him becoming a Diplomat at the FAO. That was the right of the Italian Government to do, and this put an end to the matter.
At this time Corallo was recognized as a successful business man, and was at this time, given in 2011, a clean bill of health by the Ministry of the Interior and Foreign Affairs of Italy. .
It was almost a full year later that reports surfaced of Corallo’s name appearing on an international watch list. By this time, the pursuit of his appointment had already ended, because of Italy’s concern about his expansive business operations in that country. The Italian authorities never once made reference to any concerns about his integrity, alleged criminal background or watch list. .
So it was false and malicious of Lennox Linton to give the impression that at the time of the Government’s request for Italy’s consent to his appointment, Corallo was on an international watch list. That was simply not true. The facts, as made public before, clearly shows that the correspondence to Italy was dispatched in June 2011, and Corallo’s name first appeared on an international watch list in late 2012. Incidentally, Corallo has to date not been convicted of any major crime, as suggested by the program on Sunday. So that is lie No. 2!
The third person of interest named by Linton on Sunday was Diezani Alison- Madueke, a former Head of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and senior Minister of the Government of Nigeria. Alison-Madueke was also The recipient of Forbes Magazine’s Best of Africa Award In leadership. This is the sterling record which Alison-Madueke had when I invited her to serve as a voice and face of Dominica in Africa, a continent that lies untapped to most countries in the region.
It was some time after I spoke to Alison-Maduake that she was approached by British authorities and detained for questioning in the United Kingdom. She has up to this day, not been charged with any crime and is not wanted by any country. She currently resides in London, England, a free woman. However, when the news broke of her detention, the Government of Dominica voiced its concerns publicly and made clear that its association with Alison-Madueke was suspended until such time as she was cleared of all suspicion of wrong doing.
As I said earlier, to date no charges have been brought, but still the Government of Dominica has no connection with the former international figure, based on the concerns as expressed back then by the British authorities.
So, again, it was downright wrong and misleading of Lennox Linton to suggest, one, that the government of Dominica had approached her; knowing her to be a criminal, and also that the Government of Dominica had never commented on her detention.
Nothing could be further from the truth, as an official statement on the matter was promptly issued.
Lennox Linton made these sweeping allegations and once again, as was the case in the Huffington Post interview of 2015, he never produced a single shred of evidence to support his allegations.
But, today, Dominica is black eyed, in the eyes of the world, because of the reckless and dangerous utterances of one who aspires one day, to lead this country.
Lennox Linton also lied when he said I never answer questions or respond to these matters. The Government of Dominica has on two occasions disclosed the names of all diplomats to the Parliament, once in 2009 and again in 2012.
Further, public statements and releases were issued by me or the respective Ministry on the matters mentioned by Linton. Yet on Sunday, Linton gave the international community the impression that there is some covert, clandestine attempt on the part of the Government to conduct its affairs in a less than open and transparent manner.
Why a Member of Parliament of Dominica, who fancies himself as a future leader of this country, would wish to portray such an image of Dominica to the international community, is mind boggling, to say the least.
So Ladies and Gentlemen, what do we have on this second working day of 2017? An unfortunate distraction from the important work that this Government has to do in order to address the many challenges that confront us, particularly as we continue to recover from the effects of Erika.
We have invested millions of dollars and countless man hours marketing Dominica’s suitability as an ideal place in the Caribbean for persons to visit and do business, and with which high net worth individuals can associate with pride.
Our programme is among the most respected and revered in the global industry. It has grown in leaps and bounds in recent years and was at the centre of our post-Tropical Storm Erika recovery efforts and is largely financing our community and other locally funded projects.
Dominica has been able to survive the ravages of the global economic recession as a direct consequence of our prudent fiscal and economic management and with the assistance of our global partners. We have built a CBI program that is today the envy of many.
Now, at the start of 2017, when all indicators suggest we are poised for take-off with yet another record year of performance likely, this broadside attack on our CBI program and our country is launched by known enemies of Dominica, aided and abetted by one of its very own.
I remained quiet up to this point, because I wanted to monitor and assess the reaction of ordinary Dominicans to this outrage.
I am heartened by the fact that the vast majority of Dominicans are equally outraged by this unjustified attack on our image, character and integrity. I take great comfort in the fact that Dominicans from all walks of life have called and sent messages of disgust and outrage over this despicable attack on our country.
I am confident that Dominica shall survive this. I am confident that our CBI program shall survive this onslaught. And I am also confident that Dominicans, will remember who amongst us has facilitated and participated in seeking to destroy the good name of Dominica and the opportunity for us to push forward with our development.
I expect that what we saw last Sunday was but the beginning of this campaign and that there will be ongoing attempts to undermine our program. But, God is good and Dominica shall prevail!
It is not for me to prescribe any particular course of action against Lennox Linton. That is for the voters of Dominica to do. That is for the leadership of the United Workers Party to do. If the behavior of Lennox Linton is not offensive to his UWP colleagues in the Parliament of Dominica, then it is for the voters in those constituencies to express their outrage at the appropriate time.
My mission today is to assure Dominicans that despite this unwarranted attack to our economic wellbeing, we shall continue to pursue policies that will aid in the growth and development of our economy. We shall not be deterred！
So let us remain calm and focused and let us join forces in building and protecting this country.
May God continue to Bless this wonderful Nation of ours.
The Prime Minister can call as many press conferences as he wants concerning the interview on CBS, as long as does not call back Steve Kroft and be interviewed by him and ask him to retract all the statements he said were false, whatever he says are only for Laborites. He can attack Mr. Linton until the his hair turns gray, their are still Dominicans that will never support him. He claimed Mr. Linton has told some serious lies, he is unpatriotic, he is a traitor, garson prove it, sit with him and defend the country you say you love and Linton is trying to destroy . Talk, debate, or discuss , whatever you do, stop hiding from behind microphone alone, and have Linton by your side in a public forum and show Dominicans and the world by extension that you are the grand master when it comes to talk, when it comes to understanding issues affecting Dominica. You are not ducking at all the alleged corruption that is being pelted at your Government.
De boom burst u afraid just wait there is
More to come we are praying and GOD
Never sleeps
Well said Mr. PM but why couldn’t you have just sat down with 60 minutes and defended/explained your CBI program so the whole world would have heard…..
Were you afraid of something?
Skerrit I find it very hard to believe that CBS did not contact you and they contacted the PM of Antigua for the piece on CBS 60 minutes.
Why would CBS blindside you Skerrit and not the PM of Antigua?
Skerrit why can’t we get a list of all the foreign born people who has our diplomatic passport and the position they hold?
Why do we only find who is our diplomats in the INTL market when they find themselves in trouble?
Did we establish a non-disclosure with these diplomatic appointees for the position and the question would be why?
Also how many passport where sold under the CBI program in the last 3 years and how much money was deposited in the Dominica Treasury…….We need proper accountability in this CBI program that all is been requested.
Great DNO ! freedom of speech is precious. Let D/cans read and sleep on this piece. Too many times we are just too bias let people read and discuss the truth vs the lies.
I rest my case let the crooks, hypocrites, the unsure, those who see it as big as a beach ball and not a marbel discuss and come to a deduction. THE ENABLERS those who only see the$
Thrown under the table.
A few gov’t memebers meet and discuss the doubts? lol or do they meet to divide the spoils/loot where there is doubt money comes in to quell the doubt.
Skerrit some may drink the cool aide you are serving like they did in the Guyanese jungle under Jim Jones
ask peepip/Austrie about the Guyanese Jungle he claims to know a thing or 2. what I do know about my people Dominicans They/We like pure juice
I rest my case. I will check later to she if Tim et Al place my piece on awaiting what ever they coin it lol.
FET will love this one.
cont’d :King Corallo & Madueke. @ have been tangled up in questioning by police Corallo more recently in nearby St.Marteen. Using your style Skerrit Lie ‘s 1,2 & 3 can be flipped like they flip houses on TV most times reselling with the faults covered up with sheet rock & paint. I am flipping these 3 characters back at you. You ue problem is you flipped so many houses that a house could be sold back to you and you would not notice in you greed to buy houses. lolNext area of bloopering. U have the gull & /or cojones to state: ” U don’t have to do a face to face Mandatory interview” u added : If there is any doubt or concern further questions or vetting will take place-Diligence my Big Toe! Skerrit boy! You are surrounded by a few grand gean who have their backs so in the process urs. Go hide your face boy! you are a joker. You expect us to believe a crack & bull story like that? veting who what??? Due diligence takes a back seat when a few US $ Sterling etc is thrown…
Mr Skerrit is a clear and present danger to the security of Dominica.
Dominicans who don’t see the folly of this man is under a great spell.
Can we still blame him? I think not. ” Blaming the prince of fools should not blind anyone to the vast confederacy of fools that made him their prince” The problem is us.
Lennox is powerful indeed. A grand total of 50 seconds evoking all that spin? Can we imagine Lennox having a 30 minutes platform?
It was a political move by Linton BUT, where were you to defend the program and your country’s image? You’re the leader of the country and it looked like you got scared and ran because the evidence was too much to handle.
I’m no supporter of Linton but as PM, I must say you’re a disappointment. Your fanatic supporters should be ashamed that they don’t hold you and the current administration accountable for mismanagement of the country. Where is the accountability? Where is the transparency? What is being done to strengthen the country’s economy and provide jobs and sources of income? I would gladly have moved back to Dominica if there were opportunities for a young person with multiple degrees, but refused to return and be at the mercy of you and your minions.
I do not believe the things you say about the program being respected and revered. It has been widely known of the crooks that have gotten their hands on Dominican passports, way before CBS reported it.
SKERRIT MEDARD -who ever wrote ur speech opened /exposed u guys. apparently this was done in a hurry like am doing now but I shall not screw up like Eddie et Al did for you.
Once again like the …..individual you are ,U cannot peruse the script you have to read deeply b4 going on TV/radio etc. If you were of the intellectual ilk that your speech writers portray themselves to be you would have spotted the bloopers which I likewise many see in this address.
One cannot & must never rush to jump at their enemy real or perceived one must prepare and Eddie et Al meaning U in the Al just read a dumb speech. There are so many holes in it can serve as a basket.
I can address this more profoundly Medard but am at work and have a lot to do b4 the day is done.
I will just point out 2 areas and allow you( maybe not you bc you ain’t got enough grey matter for this level of political games.
Your mention of the 3 crooks this is very porus defense and the earlier part about…
As I read this statement it’s mind blowing, linton this linton that, cbs ran a story and all u do is blame
Linton,we should not be a position to withdraw applications already approved, due diligence should
Be done, all I hear is blame and excuses.
look for the loopholes where these less than desirables exploit our system. Our passport is the cheapest
I the market.mr pm stand up accept your responsibility and stop blaming others. Listen to cbs and improve
Your CBI. If it’s your bread and butter then be transparent and stop playing games. Who cares about linton
Country first. You are just not getting it.
Really, Skerrit? Really? And what of your behavior these past 20 years? Who have YOU aligned yourself with? Had you had the decency to inform the public of diplomatic appointments when they took place this issue would not have emerged. Had your so-called due-dilligence on said diplomats been thorough Dominica would not be embarrassed to have to continually revoke or disassociate itself from these individuals once their scandals broke.
Were it not for Mr. Linton and UWP-TEAM DOMINICA we would not even KNOW of many of these shady dealings. You, Skerrit, have proven yourself to be a LIAR time and again, so a mere statement will not lift the clear stain you have placed on the Nature Isle! Just like repayment to the treasury, you will now do REAL due diligence with Dominica’s sovereignty.
THANK YOU Mr. Linton. What many are afraid or too-well-paid to do in Dominica you have done. Continue to stand fair and firm
Why is this guy so malicious? Doesn’t he realize that maligning Dominica he is not just hurting the leader but the citizens even more? How can one person who aspires to be leader of his country spill such venom against it?. I consider that to be treason and he shud be punished as such. Lennox is always spreading propaganda and then cries like a whim claiming to be a victim. Ure notca victim lennox.. You need to seriously grow up and stop defaming Dominica for your selfish political gain…
It would have been wonderful had you gone on the 60 minutes program and say that,by the way …..Why didn’t you make yourself available for an interview Mr. PM?
Steups. He could have made his statement on CBS but the Pm chose to hide. Now he comes talking gibberish to the hopeless Dominica media. shame on you Mr. PM
Hear, hear! Linton, suck on this, get a job and in the words of Speaker Boyd, go back to your console and STAY THERE you mischief-maker.
Congrats, Dr. S on a brilliant speech. You have done us proud.
A long harangue of foolishness…How many people of dubious characters have our diplomatic passports??? Were they sold?WE WANT TO KNOW!!!The PROGRAMME is MIRED in untruth and false information and we neede explanation…You really thought is patriot and statesman Lennox Linton only who wants to know?..17000plus people want to know..When you subtract imported voters,this is more than the number of people that voted for the corrup DLP.