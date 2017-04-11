Police prevent Linton from entering Parliament buildingDominica News Online - Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 at 9:39 AM
The police have prevented Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, from entering the parliament building on Tuesday morning.
According to Linton, he wanted to take some papers from his office as Leader of the Opposition which is located in the Parliament building, for a meeting with Electoral Commission consultants from the Commonwealth Secretariat who are visiting Dominica.
He was already on the compound when he was told by police officers, dressed in military clothing, to leave.
After an exchange with one of the officers, Linton exited the compound.
“That is what we are being reduced to today in Dominica,” Linton said on a Facebook live broadcast.
He stated this is one of the reasons why Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit must resign.
“You understand why Skerrit must go,” he stated. “Skerrit must absolutely go because of this nonsensical behavior in a democracy. You have people standing up in the parliament building, in the compound telling the Leader of the Opposition he has no right in the compound of the Parliament, he must leave.”
Meanwhile, a small group of protesters stood outside the Parliament and state-owned DBS Radio with signs saying “Skerrit must go.”
DNO understands that they wanted to stage a protest outside the Financial Center in Roseau but the area was blocked off by the police.
Skerritt is the one who said too much politics in Dominica and the next day this happens.I’m not at all surprised because I see a bigger meaning to his words.Skerritt wants an African style run country where the leader does what he wants,stays in power as long as he feels like,jails his opponents or disappear them.The results are backwardness and,poverty.Look at Mugabe.We will never tolerate that in Dominica Skerritt.Then why do police have to be dressed in military uniforms,is this a hostile, militaristic situation or a law enforcement exercise.Skerritt is delusional and high on power but full of nonsense,he has been a failure for the country and a laughing matter for the rest of the world and the region.It’s time for him to go so Dominica can once again take it’s rightfully place among serious, democratic and peace loving countries.
If the guy has an office in there then he should be allowed to access his office, unless the law states that he can access his office only when parliament is in session.
How come every little incident all you running for police in camouflage like that suppose to intimidate people nah?
I am not supporting any political party in Dominica but there are a few questions that the government HAVE to answer and until these questions are satisfactorily answered the people should keep the fire blazing.
The issues currently facing Dominica especially in the outside world is too important for us to be playing party politics…
did you have you pass sir if not go home get your pass “
lock the gate, lock the damn gate!
The ignorance of some Dominicans is LAMENTABLE!!!!! Some Dominicans are a dictator’s dream. OMG!!
I was mislead by the DNO headline. It made me believe that Parliament was in Session and the Leader of the Opposition was not allowed to enter. I expected to read on DNO that Madame Speaker says he has to apologize before entering. Isn’t that still outstanding, that he cannot speak in there until he apologize?
I didn’t realize there was a protest action taking place by the opposition. He actually would want to enter the parliament buildings then. I too would wonder why? Was he planning to bring the protest action in there?
DNO, with all due respect, this is a bit of irresponsible reporting again. The story gave NO indication why Mr. Linton was ejected, If he had rights to be at Parliament today or any other day while it’s not in session, Are the police authorized to be on site?, Is Linton’s Parliamentary office to be utilized 24/7/365 by him or are there specific rules and regulations when it may be used and accessed? Were the police alerted of any intended action prior to Linton’s visit to Parliament today? Isn’t it convenient that protesters just all of a sudden showed up in these two locations today?
In absence of answers to these questions and many more, which a discerning public may ask and need to know, this headline and story do nothing than stir up the passions of an already polarized nation. DNO you need to be responsible because reading this i get the impression that Linton is being victimized for a reason not even you, DNO, know or have published.
Linton your heart is in the right place, but let’s face it, you are to thuggish to be the Prime Minister!!!
Linton how u can expect to walk into parliament any time you feel like without any prior formal request or in the abscence of a sitting of the house. Ou kopan ca say kai mamaw. You forget your papers? What I hearing dere na? All these buildings are secured for national security reasons. The officers are detailed to do there jobs in a professional manner for the safety of the state.
I wonder about his description of how the police was dressed? Why the emphasis on that DNO? What does it matter? Aren’t some of them normally dress like that? If they were in their other police uniform would it make a difference that he was asked to leave if he had no business being there at that time?
Can never be too careful when it comes to the likes of Linton. Precaution is always better than cure.
This smells of dishonesty, so you are going to get papers from your office and you are coming with protestors. Could Linton and his nonsensical supporters explain this rather strange phenomenon. It is sad that some people continue to fall for this garbage under the pretense of lack of democracy.
Lies. Lennox was alone when he entered the compound. No one else was with him. The protest was planned to be held outside the Financial center. The police blocked them. So they went up outside DBS.
The person in that live video had the look of a desperado, a marauder. Lennox, you weren’t checking for no papers, you had a hidden agenda.
Good for the police for not letting up. They take a little leeway last time and all hell broke loose in Roseau.
You’re just spewing DLP propoganda.
you would know he looks like the 150 men that ran through your mother and yet to claim you.. child molestor
Skerrit days are numbered as ruler,this is not democracy and those who support it time will tell.Lennox has all his rights to enter the building.
If the police asked you to leave, and you want to act all high and mighty on it, you doe expect them to TELL you to get out? You too impossible tan!
Linton just like trouble chupes just wasted my time reading that foolishness
Highly nonsensical. At least provide Lennox with an escort or two inside the building into his office. You want to know what Dominica will look like soon? Take a cue from what is happening in Venezuela.
This is typical ruling party politics. I remember Patrick Roland John was notorious for holding long parliamentary sessions, while Dame Eugenia Charles was in opposition. His theorized that as a woman, she would not be able to work such long hours with very few breaks in between. It worked for a while, before “Mamo” eventually won elections and became Prime Minister.
This is allegedly the work of Corporal Blackmoore–
DNO, I did not know that parliament was in session? In all fairness Mr. Linton should state the reason he was given why he was not allowed to enter the building.
Lennox Linton must go
I have been saying that! #LintonMustGo #LintonMustGo
Listen to his live video. He was told Parliament is not in session so he has no business being on the compound. But that is where his office is as the duly elected Leader of the Opposition — so he should always be able to access his office, whether Parliament is in session or not. I am just in awe that Dcans continue to sit back and watch these travesties against democracy in silence.
It would be interesting to know when last he was in that office or how often that office is open for business!!!!!!
Are we living in a dictatorship or a democracy?
So today of all days when allu plan allu ting you want to ‘take papers in’? They should strip search him, then allow him to go to the office, with two police escorts! Doe take no chance with that one there.
WHY DONT YOU ASK SKERRIT FOR MONFARED???!!
What was wrong with today?
Are these American Soldiers in Syria? I hope that’s where they are because that’s where they belong
Did he informed anyone that he was coming to the building for his papers in advance? If not, the guards had the right to reject him entry.
Jeez he has an office there people
Why should he inform them in advance to enter his own office? Is Dominica a democracy or communist state?
I wouldn’t let you enter either. Who knows what u have up your sleeve?
What nonsense. Lennoz entered the compound alone, what exactly would he or could he have done? Stuuppps. Use your brain.
So you just leave your papers in Parliament,so long the House adjourn and don’t you have an office nuh to put your papers.What kind of irresponsible behaviour is that for me nuh? And the man was out side with the 8 people and he just desert them we!!
Historically the Leader of the Opposition HAS an office in the building which he can visit ANY time. When did this change
you find you making sense? his office is in Parliament building. Whether parliament is in session or not he should be able to access his office. smh
You have no idea what exactly he wanted. Lennox had a meeting to attend. He did not desert anyone. The people of Dominica have choosen to stand up against dictatorial rule. They don’t need Lennox there for them to do that. That’s how change really happens. When THE PEOPLE stand up!!