Poll suggests 82 percent of respondents favor regime change in Dominica
A poll conducted by Alex Bruno has suggested that 82 percent of respondents favor regime change in Dominica and 90 percent agree that there is a need for electoral reform on the island.
However, it also showed that there were misgivings about possible alternatives by those who favored change with 32 percent being undecided.
It was conducted between May 19 and 28, and according to Bruno, the purpose “was to gauge the public’s opinion on the performance of the Dominican government and the strength or favorability of the opposition United Workers Party and other political parties ahead of the next constitutionally due general election.”
“The latest findings suggest that 82 percent of respondents favor regime change in Dominica with 90 percent agreeing on the need for electoral reform,” Bruno said in a statement upon completion of the survey.
But, he said, those who favor change had misgivings about the possible alternatives.
“Sixty-two percent of respondents self-identified as Dominica Labour Party (DLP) supporters, while 38 percent declared that they support the Dominica United Workers Party,” Bruno said. “Both UWP and DLP suffer similar decline in support (a little under 8 percent) while 32 percent of respondents declare that they will wait and see what happens before committing to vote either way or for another party.”
According to Bruno, the undecided revealed various reasons for their inductiveness, especially as it relates to rebuilding after Hurricane Maria and the disparity in the handling and distribution of relief, recovery and rebuilding initiatives.
“Eighty six percent of those who responded to the survey suggest that relief supplies were not fairly distributed with 65 percent approving of government’s overall handling of the Maria recovery,” he stated. “Thirty percent of respondents say that government was excellent in all areas of the recovery; 33 percent said government’s efforts were good, 18 percent said disappointing and 19 percent said poor.”
The survey was designed by Bruno and he said it was a “random, convenience qualitative exercise” which was “conducted under the strictest rules which are demanded by this design method.”
“Survey professionals had to agree to a practice of strict political neutrality and were duly trained to collect data. This exercise which was conducted under the banner of the Caribbean Agency for Political Advancement (CAPA) sought the opinion of adults who are 18 years and over by the time of the polling,” he said.
Bruno stated that the majority of respondents were in the 18 – 35 and 36 – 50 age categories and the major issues which they responded to were housing, corruption, electoral reform, farming, jobs and economy, fisheries and agriculture, integrity in public office and youth empowerment – in that order.
The other parties which feature in the polling were the Dominica Progressive Party (DPP), the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) and the People’s Party of Dominica (PPOD) which together, polled a little over 3 percent.
He said the poll was commissioned and partly financed by parties with interest in electoral politics in Dominica.
This latest poll is Bruno’s third such political undertaking.
26 Comments
Thank you sir for the poll.
What are you afraid of releasing the numbers on who doesn’t want LL as leader?
and that the numbers for another leader of the UWP would be better for them?
@Winston, i don’t think that there is an issue with the opposition in Dominica or any opposition as a matter of fact. The point is the DLP has done an excellent job in Demonizing the opposition, even if was the DFP it would have been the same story. I will not divulge into the influence of the media ,virtually totally controlled by the DLP. Many folks ask the question if not Skerrit then who? We honestly don’t need a “Skerrit ” We need a strong cadre of men and women to govern the affairs of the state. This administration has studied well the electorate and the people of Dominica. Other than we being poor and vulnerable, we like “roro” so we get “roro”. Just listen to Kairi on a daily basis. Because of our vulnerability we believe in a saviour and we get it. In developed countries with an intelligent and independent electorate these gutter level tactics will not work. Dominica is at stage of development, of Jamaica in the 70’s and St. Lucia in the 90’s. We have been left…
Polls give political diehards on opposing sides something to argue about to break the monotony of life. They are often more wrong than right. What is of critical importance is electoral reforms. The Electoral System is the HEART of a true Democracy. A just electoral system means that the playing field is level and no candidate has an advantage over another. Only dishonest and corrupt politicians are vehemently opposed to meaningful reforms to make the electoral system flawless or at least almost. The present electoral system in Dominica is like a sieve, too many loopholes. Unscrupulous, morally depraved politicians like it that way so that they can take the fullest advantage of all its imperfections. Winning is the only thing that matters to them, the economic health and the stability of the country mean nothing. People, instead of quarreling over polls, fight vigorously and vociferously for electoral reforms instead.
Do you expect Alex to say anything in DLP favor, the answer is no.
Dominican are very hard to please no matter what they’re ungrateful end of story.
This is interesting …..82% of the people want regime change. But the DLP has done such an excellent job at destroying the image and reputation of UWP that the people poll don’t see them as alternative to replace the DLP.
This stand to reason from the above if 62% of the people were declared as DLP supporter in the polls then it means many of them will not be voting in this election unless something drastically change.
This poll has quack writen all over it. 62% of respondents were DLP and 32% were UWP and Bruno tells us that 82% of respondents favor regime change. This poll is deliberately flawed as Bruno knows exactly why he did this poll. What were the other poll questions if any?
Who is that “Dominica United Workers Party”????? is there such registered party in Dominica? or it is another “Team Dominica”?. This poll is as fraud as Alex himself.
Alex, I applaud your efforts in conducting this poll, but I have one problem. Because of your writings, articles, fb posts you have made in the past majority of Dominicans will view this poll as being bias, partisan and will take your findings with a grain of salt.
Very interesting. ‘The poll was commissioned and partly financed by PARTIES with interest in POLITICS in Dominica.” It would be interesting to know the parties that commissioned and financed the poll.
Psycology at work!
82% of respondents = regime change
90% = electoral reform
colaborate the above two = UWP
Then the the equation changes to make believe
62% of the respondents were Labor supporters
38% was UWP supporters.
The above is very interesting by trying to convince Dominicans that UWP is the alternative and it is ahead of the game. You are wrong brother. Come election Day, You shall prove yourself wrong.
Pure techenical Psycology . Your. party asked you to do a poll and you did it in their favor. No if’s no but’s.
Bruno, you and Matt( the Media Politician) and DNO, are trying your utmost to get rid of Skerrit and the Government, but Dominicans that love their country are much smarter than you ALL think.
Since you are working so hard for your master, would you care to tell what your master has actually done for Dominica, I mean not counting robbing the country and it’s resources blind and telling its citizens only lies.
In my third contribution to this debate, I will say this as well:
(1) The poll should have been done in each constituency, and reported for each constituency. This would mirror what a general election would do. The answers would be more meaningful. What we have is not meaningful.
(2) A representative sample would have to be taken of old and young, working and non working, rich and poor, in each constituency.
(3)For the poll to be accurate, it must take more than 10 days to conduct. I would suggest about 45 days, with weightings for those areas with higher population.
The reporting of the results should have been by constituency. For example I would expect Vielle case to vote DLP, as well as Portsmouth, La Plain,New Town, Mahaut and Massacre, Grand Bay. St Joseph, Roseau East. Roseau-West, may be UWP as well as Marigot and Wesley.
the result thus given is a mixture of potatoes and onions, Not good enough to be representative. I suggest that Mr Alex Bruno has another try.
lol the only poll that matters is the cadress poll
Is this a joke? Must have surveyed only UWP supporters. One think comes to mind, Cambridge Analytica…. Alex is a UWP advocate so we should not expect anything more but his dishonest writing. All fake!!
This is bad news for UWP. I have said all along that UWP has not done anywhere near enough to convince people that they will make people’s lives better than under the current regime. Until that happens, it will be a matter of “better the devil you know”.
It is clear from the election of Joshua Francis as deputy leader of UWP, that their bench is weak. Linton is not doing it and I don’r see anyone who stands out as a leader that Dominicans can rally around. Despite the desire for regime change, people are not willing to take a chance on Linton and his group.
I betting US1,000,000.00 you can have all the poll u want, we love our pm, and labour will Win Again, Skerro Forever and ever and ever and ever!
You are such an idiot; that is why you love you PM, who is living off your blood, and the blood of the nation. He proclaims to be the richest prime minister in the Caribbean.
Have you ever taken a close look at the pm you love, look at his personal wealth the way he lives, and the wealth of his crones even the family on his mother side, and look at your condition as you exists in your poverty!
Are you not concern that all of Roosevelt and Melisa children are born in the United States? Don’t you believe there is a reason why he refuse to allow his children to be born in a country where he was born, and is the prime minister of the country!
You are a suffering fool who will be burred in an unmarked grave in your poverty while you continue to love your pm!
You are such a disrespectful IDIOT. Why can’t you respect others opinion? Why are you so jealous of Skerrit? Skerrit doesn’t even know whether you are dead or alive. Your financies are yours, Skerrit financies are his.What where Skerrit children born have to do with you? Ain’t you in the US? Pray that you get a grave to be burred in instead of burred in a basement.
hey Lincoln, can you please tell us how much money you have already collect from this administration?
can you ? are you willing to share the info? or you forgot ?
One further thought. How many people were interviewed? For this pool to be meaningful, it should be large enough to be representative of the voting intentions of the entire voting public. there are estimated to be 50,000 people in Dominica now. I would guess that the voters may be say, 20,000 people. What percentage of this population was canvassed between 19th – 28th May? i.e in 10 days.
On the face of it, this sample is too small for any meaningful conclusions to be drawn. We cannot apply the law of large numbers to the results with any degree of accuracy.
I suggest that Mr Alex Bruno should take many small samples from north to south to get a more realistic result. For example portsmuth and the North would support DLP. Marigot and Wesley m,ay support UWP. Delice and La Plain would be DLP, although they have had road problems and Bridges collapsing, St Joseph may be DLP, Mahuat as well. Goodwill UWP and parts of Roseau, Point Michelle an Grand bay DLP.
This would take 6 months.
@ Roland Alan Mitchell “One further thought. How many people were interviewed? Did you get an answer to this question? If not, your conclusion below is baseless and carries no weight.
“…For this pool to be meaningful, it should be large enough to be representative of the voting intentions of the entire voting public.” First get response to your above question.
All I can do is laugh.
Excellent job, Alex. Expect a lot of criticisms from the operatives of the DLP, because of the reported 82% regime change. At this time, they should not be very concerned. According to the polls, their are no present alternatives. It would appear, they are safe so far.
The only signifance of this poll is the indication that both parties have lost 8% support. But the indicator that shows no viable alternative exists for a government of change is sad commentary on the health of political opposition in the country.
The UWP will be defeated. They have made so many blunders, the latest, the re- appointment of the deputy leader. It is baffling that the general populace has not spoken in one voice against this action. I have yet to see documents from the court that the accused has been exonerated. Until then, the UWP who attempts to portray this holier than thou platform are hypocrites to say the least. Hence, one of the many reasons the people have no confidence in the UWP as an alternative.
This is an interesting poll. However in a general election, the result could be much different. We will just have to wait and see. It would be nice to hope that the results of an election in Dominica in 2018, would be free of ballot rigging by any party. Remember the recent US Presidential election. Mrs Clinton thought that this was hers for the winning, just to lose to a much more street wise, Mr Trump. I am sure that Mr Skerrit will take this with a pinch of salt. He is very street wise. Do not underestimate our PM. Mr Linton had better not be too hopeful either! The truth is that no poll can predict the outcome of an election. A week can be a long time in politics, and the public are very fickle. This is why most capable people do not enter the race. There are too many unknowns.