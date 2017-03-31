President asks for Constitutional provision for opposition call to dismiss SkerritDominica News Online - Friday, March 31st, 2017 at 4:50 PM
President of Dominica, His Excellency, Charles A. Savarin, has responded to a letter from Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, asking him (Linton) to provide Constitutional provisions for his call for the dismissal of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit and his cabinet of ministers, among other things.
In a letter dated March 9, 2017 Linton had called on the President to dismiss Skerrit and his cabinet, appoint a government of national unity, criminalize the sale of diplomatic passports and set up and commission of inquiry into Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI). (Linton’s full letter is below).
In a response dated March 27, the President acknowledged the receipt of the letter and he asked Linton to bring to his attention any Constitutional provision which would allow him to act in a legal manner to what Linton proposing.
“You may wish to bring to my attention the provisions of the Constitution or any law on which you rely to make such a call on the President and more particularly, which would allow the President lawfully to act as you propose,” the President wrote.
He stated as President, he is “available to receive and have an exchange of views with any and all Members of Parliament in a civil manner on matters affecting the governance of the State and/or of public interest.”
He also said Linton’s letter was “replete with accusations and allegations against the Honourable Prime Minister…”
See the President’s full letter below.
Linton’s letter
I THINK ON ETHICAL GROUNDS ALONE, if Skerrit had any love for country he would have resigned, bow his head in shame and apologies to the nation for dragging Dominica1s name so low…..I can1t see Dominica and Dominicans settling down politically with Skerrit as PM…He has disgraced this office,he has disgraced his country and people in an unprecedented way…May I say SHAME ON HIM, but I did warn Dominicans! In the meantime my boots are well polished for my participation in the next event.
SKERRIT MUST GO!!!!!
SKERRIT MUST GO!!!!!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!!!!
Since the day Linton get caught with crab backs and it contents he has never relaxed ,He made promises he could not keep. This is the wrong time for revolt ,THE BRIDGE IS BEAUTIFUL and everybody is going to love it.Mr. PM ,YOU ,Mr Peters and myself are having a good laugh. Be sure to secure all vulnerable outlets. man them properly and the opposition failed again. We have yet to receive details of all the farmers who gave goods to the senator to Martinique. Look it
Unfortunately, this will be a lost cause because the president was placed in this position by Skeritt. Therefore, it is impossible for the President to be impartial.
Linton, I appreciate you, but we are not Venezuela. Okay bro. Let’s rely on free and fair elections to choose our leaders.
Could Mr. Linton and the UWP explain how this can happen. There is no provision in the Constitution that allows the President to dismiss the PM and his Ministers as the opposition wishes him to do. Is the opposition aware that if the President would take such action it would plunge the country into chaos. Mr. Linton and the UWP continue to give the impression to the world that Dominica is a rogue Nation, yet no country has expressed that opinion. Linton and the UWP opposition also give the impression that 99% of Dominica is the UWP and this is far from the truth. The say of how Dominica should be governed is decided by elections not by bullying. The letter from the UWP seems to have been written by mad men hungry and desperate for power.