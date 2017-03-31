President of Dominica, His Excellency, Charles A. Savarin, has responded to a letter from Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, asking him (Linton) to provide Constitutional provisions for his call for the dismissal of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit and his cabinet of ministers, among other things.

In a letter dated March 9, 2017 Linton had called on the President to dismiss Skerrit and his cabinet, appoint a government of national unity, criminalize the sale of diplomatic passports and set up and commission of inquiry into Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI). (Linton’s full letter is below).

In a response dated March 27, the President acknowledged the receipt of the letter and he asked Linton to bring to his attention any Constitutional provision which would allow him to act in a legal manner to what Linton proposing.

“You may wish to bring to my attention the provisions of the Constitution or any law on which you rely to make such a call on the President and more particularly, which would allow the President lawfully to act as you propose,” the President wrote.

He stated as President, he is “available to receive and have an exchange of views with any and all Members of Parliament in a civil manner on matters affecting the governance of the State and/or of public interest.”

He also said Linton’s letter was “replete with accusations and allegations against the Honourable Prime Minister…”

See the President’s full letter below.

Linton’s letter

