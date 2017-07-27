President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin, has chastised the media for what he believes is a spread of “fake news,” describing it as a ‘dangerous journalist virus.’

He spoke at the opening of Parliament on July 27 during which the 2017/2018 National Budget Address was presented.

The President stated that within the “offshoot of the digital age” that we live in, there is a tendency of media outlets to “deliberately” publish propaganda under the mask of real news.

“Madame Speaker, current western journalism has become enchanted by the expression ‘fake news.’ This expression, an offshoot of the digital age in which we live, was coined out of the tendency of various media outlets and websites to deliberately publish hoaxes, propaganda, and disinformation purporting to be real news,” he said.

He added that Dominica has not been hidden from the effects of the “dangerous journalist virus” in which false images have been concocted that strip the country of possible foreign direct investments in its transition into a service-based economy.

“This fake news seeks to mislead rather than to truthfully inform readers. Our small vulnerable island home has not been spared from this dangerous journalist virus. It has had the effect of presenting a false and misleading picture of Dominica to the outside world and has the potential to impede or even derail our development as we transition to a service based economy by slowing down the rate at which much needed foreign direct investment is attracted to our shores,” he stated.

In addition to possibly being stripped of foreign direct investments, the President added that the “negativism” surrounding this “fake news” poses a threat to all the advances that the government has made in Dominica.

“Madame Speaker, the negativism which surrounds the packaging of this fake news also has the effect of denying and discounting the tremendous advances we have made and continue to make as a small independent island state. It decimates and seeks to render insignificant the tremendous progress we have made in infrastructural development and social protection in spite of our many challenges,” he added.

The President highlighted government’s advances that “should make us all proud,” and made an appeal for the changing of all habits and practices that can “erode the recovery which all citizens and residents ad members of both sides of this Honorable House desire.”