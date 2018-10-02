Reelected councilor of the La Plaine/La Ronde Village Council, Jason Fontaine, believes that politics should be kept out of the affairs of village councils in Dominica.

Fontaine won a council by-election in La Plaine on Monday despite what he said was campaign done on behalf of his opponent by leading figures in the ruling Dominica Labour Party, including Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.

“The government must leave the politics out of the local village council,” he told Dominica News Online on Tuesday morning. “The council should be a body of the people. The council should not be neither blue nor red nor yellow.”

Fontaine was first elected to the village council on January 9, 2017, however, a vote of no confidence was brought up against him and he was removed from the position. He described the move as illegal. He was allowed to be renominated and he ran again, beating his opponent by 177 to 148 votes according to preliminary figures.

Describing his win as “historic,” he stated that he ran on a momentum of inclusion and a need for change.

“Labourites voted for me, Worker’s Party voted for me, Pappyites voted for me,” he said. “It’s a general everybody thing. That is what it should be and I hope it sends a clear message to entire Dominica and the different hamlets and the different village councils to please leave politics out of the village councils and give it back to the people. La Plaine people have clearly sent a message that it is Jason they want.”

He said the people of La Plaine are calling for change.

“They are fed up of the old, they want change,” he said.

He said additionally he has been very active in the community and has been helping the people after Hurricane Maria without the help of the central government.

“I have gotten stuff from international agencies and I have been there for them through thick and thin, through the storm and I am a people’s person,” he said.

Fontaine alleged that on the eve of the election, Skerrit was campaigning in La Plaine for his opponent, describing the matter as ‘crazy.’

“The Prime Minister was in La Plaine on Thursday, walking the streets with my opponent and that was crazy,” he said.

Fontaine claimed that a lot of money was spent and handouts given in the run-up to the by-election.

“Cash was literally handed, being given out for this election,” he remarked. “People were given money in their hands to fix their little roof, their little window. I had a huge regime against me and I don’t know why. Massive money was spent, a campaign was launched against me but the people of La Plaine have sent a clear message.”

He is now vowing to “drain the swamp” at the La Plaine Village Council.

“I am going back to the council with a new mandate and we are going to drain the swamp in the La Plaine Village Council,” he said. “We are going to get rid of all the corruption, all the irregularities that are taking place.”

Fontaine thanked the people who voted for him and said now is the time to work together for the betterment of the community.

As of Tuesday morning, there has been no word from the Electoral Office.