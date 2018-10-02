Reelected councilor wants party politics out of village councilsDominica News Online - Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 at 9:50 AM
Reelected councilor of the La Plaine/La Ronde Village Council, Jason Fontaine, believes that politics should be kept out of the affairs of village councils in Dominica.
Fontaine won a council by-election in La Plaine on Monday despite what he said was campaign done on behalf of his opponent by leading figures in the ruling Dominica Labour Party, including Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.
“The government must leave the politics out of the local village council,” he told Dominica News Online on Tuesday morning. “The council should be a body of the people. The council should not be neither blue nor red nor yellow.”
Fontaine was first elected to the village council on January 9, 2017, however, a vote of no confidence was brought up against him and he was removed from the position. He described the move as illegal. He was allowed to be renominated and he ran again, beating his opponent by 177 to 148 votes according to preliminary figures.
Describing his win as “historic,” he stated that he ran on a momentum of inclusion and a need for change.
“Labourites voted for me, Worker’s Party voted for me, Pappyites voted for me,” he said. “It’s a general everybody thing. That is what it should be and I hope it sends a clear message to entire Dominica and the different hamlets and the different village councils to please leave politics out of the village councils and give it back to the people. La Plaine people have clearly sent a message that it is Jason they want.”
He said the people of La Plaine are calling for change.
“They are fed up of the old, they want change,” he said.
He said additionally he has been very active in the community and has been helping the people after Hurricane Maria without the help of the central government.
“I have gotten stuff from international agencies and I have been there for them through thick and thin, through the storm and I am a people’s person,” he said.
Fontaine alleged that on the eve of the election, Skerrit was campaigning in La Plaine for his opponent, describing the matter as ‘crazy.’
“The Prime Minister was in La Plaine on Thursday, walking the streets with my opponent and that was crazy,” he said.
Fontaine claimed that a lot of money was spent and handouts given in the run-up to the by-election.
“Cash was literally handed, being given out for this election,” he remarked. “People were given money in their hands to fix their little roof, their little window. I had a huge regime against me and I don’t know why. Massive money was spent, a campaign was launched against me but the people of La Plaine have sent a clear message.”
He is now vowing to “drain the swamp” at the La Plaine Village Council.
“I am going back to the council with a new mandate and we are going to drain the swamp in the La Plaine Village Council,” he said. “We are going to get rid of all the corruption, all the irregularities that are taking place.”
Fontaine thanked the people who voted for him and said now is the time to work together for the betterment of the community.
As of Tuesday morning, there has been no word from the Electoral Office.
Skerrit is a dictator and are buying all these fools off,my friend keep fighting them ,the evil empire will come crashing down on the very soon.erika and maria did not teach them,the big shake is coming and they will be destroyed.
Local government has failed my village once more. How is it that Jason was allowed to recontest the bi-election after a vote of no confidence was taken against him? Lmao I’m actually happy that he got re-elected. The entire country is aware of Jason’s character, and his agenda. He is very vocal about his support for the opposition party, yet he claims to be removing politics from the council. But if that is what the people want let them get it. Another term for the most dysfunctional council in Dominica. They have contributed absolutely nothing to the development of La plaine for the past decade. NOTHING. And the Palrep is not the one to blame because amidst the council’s uselessness, lack of funds, and turmoil, there has been great development in the community. Good luck Jason. Much more roro to come on his FB page, to bring joy to the people who voted for you.
What a time to be alive in La Plaine! There was areason why a vote of no confidence was taken in Jason. Anyone who knows him would know his character, and would know that he is not seeking to remove politics in the Village Council. But I’m happy he got re-elected. Local Government has failed la plaine many times and has failed us again. How in Gods name should a someone, who, through your own by-laws was kicked out of the council, and allowed to recontest a bi-election (as a result of his very removal)? Lol 😂 This will be yet another dysfunctional council in La Plaine. For the past 15 years they have played no part in the development of the village, just pure turmoil. And don’t blame the palrep, because amidst the councils lack of funds and functionality, there has been development in the village.
Congrats to you, Jason Fountain, on your reelection in La Plaine. It proves that the voice of the people is more powerful than the trinkets being handed out by the government of the day. Skerritt be warned because the people of Dominica have had enough of your games and see very little in exchange for their confidence that they placed in you. The people of La Plaine have shown the rest of the citizens how to do it, that is, take the trinkets being offered but still vote against this corrupt government. Let’s see if Skerritt will discriminate against the people of La Plaine like he has done in Salisbury and Marigot and Wesley and Woodford Hill. The end of this dark chapter in the history of Dominica is in sight.
Mr. Fontaine I could not agree more. This corrupt regime wants to have its sticky fingers in every pie in Dominica. We need to get them out.
I congratulate Mr. Jason Fountain and by extension the Great People of La Plaine .
Now the rest of Dominica must follow you all brave footsteps and make Dominica great again.
Hear, hear, hear…!
There will be no Council in LaPlaine. This guy is not fix to be on the council. His record justifies his disqualification. He was given a first chance which is abused. Too many convictions.
@Kid On The Block, do you leave in the Last Plaine constituency? I doubt it. You are saying that you favour autocracy over democracy because the citizens have elected who they want to handle the affairs of their constituency yet you don’t respect their choice. I’m sure what ever record you know of Jason the last Plaine people also know of it and yet they have looked past his indiscretions. Nelson Mandela had indiscretions, Trump has indiscretions, Rosie Douglas and many more had indiscretions. Are you without sin to be focusing on others indiscretions. Get over it Kid.
I fervently hope that the election of Mr. Fontaine sends a clear and unambiguous message that change is inevitable . No amount of money, political propaganda and intimidation is stronger than the people’s desire for change. This nakedly corrupt regime’s stranglehold on power is unbolting. Only a desperate, autocrat will want to completely dominate all levels of political governance in a country. This attitude is unhelpful and dangerous. At a time at its lowest ebb, the country needs UNITY more than ever but Mr. Skerrit continues with his confrontational politics. He is the GREAT DIVIDER IN CHIEF!
Congrats to you Jason. Every saint has a past and every sinner has a future. In dominica we like to demean each other based on our past mistakes. forever trying to have a old maypwe in each other faceas if that will make us feel better and change our disposition. I salute you for making positive changes in your life and congratulate you on being re-elected by the people in your constituency. All the best a stay on the right path.
This ruling DLP headed by the laziest,most inept and empty PM is the worst that Dominica has had in terms of leadership.Once you are against their corrupt activities they will prevent you from eating Thanks God the Laplaine people are politically wise,so they rejected the false message of the DLP.So to the DLP will be rejected at the next polls.
Congrats Jason. You are a double winner!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now we
Where democracy is not at its best in the COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA , I Congrats at your victory in the Laplaine village council. Myself and other DOMINICANS while we were waiting to hear the results of the election on the STATE OWN DOMINICA BROADCASTING STATION ( The number one which they say). It took the NUMBER ONE (which is true) Q95 FM to bring out the news.
The people has spoken, so my brother you don’t need some of the media houses to carry this as news because, we know how it is but the best radio station Q95 FM will continue to disseminate what’s happen in Da. Hope to hear from the ELECTORAL OFFICE & the DISTRICT DEVEOLPEMENT OFFICE Mr. Toussaint on this election. Once again CONGRATS Mr. Foutaine.