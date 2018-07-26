Ruling DLP making Dominicans poorer says LintonDominica News Online - Thursday, July 26th, 2018 at 3:59 PM
Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton, has said the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has been making Dominicans poorer over the past 18 years it has been in power.
He was responding to the National Budget in parliament on Thursday.
“For 18 long years, through budget after budget, this administration has spent more and more of the people’s money on making people poorer, destroying their quality of life and rendering them more and more incapable of making their own money, being their own people, taking care of their families and living lives of dignity,” he said. “Indeed, the most disgraceful performance record of this administration is the more money it receives to develop the country and help the people, the worse off the people become.”
He stated that over the years, his United Workers Party (UWP) has been calling out what he described as “the enduring obsession with the same old failed policies of exclusion, secrecy and petty political partisanship that have made a complete mockery of the parliamentary oversight responsibility for preparation of the national budget and the management of public finances.”
“We have asked for the involvement of the parliamentary opposition at stages in the budget preparation cycle where it can meaningfully contribute to the annual revenue and expenditure planning exercise,” Linton stated. “In 2015, in 2016, in 2017 the budget response of the parliamentary opposition went to great lengths to demonstrate why the budgets of those years and the budgets of the 15 previous years lacked credibility.”
He said the UWP has made that case the budgets presented by the DLP are not products of “an effectively anchored, bi-partisan parliamentary mechanism to decide on and fund the growth and development priorities of Dominica.”
“We advised against the dangers of driving Dominica Labour Party paramountcy to supersede the authority of our nation’s highest decisionmaking body, for partisan purposes like having parliament routinely rubber stamp approval of budgets that are not designed to (and therefore cannot) serve as tools to deliver the growth and development fundamentals of the Commonwealth of Dominica,” Linton stated. “For three straight years we have come to this parliament with constructive proposals for improving the budget formulation process.”
But according to Linton, the response by the DLP has been silence
“So, once again, for the fourth straight we present our recommendations on what needs to be done with a solemn commitment that budget process reforms will be done under the United Workers Party Team Dominica in the public interest of good, accountable government,” he stated.
Linton proposed the following recommendations:
I. We will present budget outlook and budget strategy papers for better public understanding of the fiscal strategy driving the revenue and expenditure allocations
II. We will enact Fiscal responsibility legislation establishing principles of responsible fiscal management and transparency.
III. We will Issue Medium Term Expenditure Framework guidelines
IV. We will use Sector Working Groups and Ministerial Public Expenditure reviews to bring together input from ministers, parliamentarians, public officials, the private sector, civil society organizations and private citizens
V. We will engage a Finance Committee of Parliament, the Budget Office and Sector Hearings to consider these contributions and transform them into action-oriented proposals for the betterment of Dominica
VI. We will engage an Estimates or Finance Committee of Parliament to review and approve the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure
VII. We will restrict the use of contingency warrants used to authorize unbudgeted spending, and the include in the budget, a contingency reserve for unforeseen or emergency spending
VIII. We will improve the capital budgeting process with the introduction of performance budgeting across government by linking budget
allocations to economic and social priorities, and enacting results-based budgeting
IX. We will promote trust among citizens that government, is listening to and acting on their concerns, has a plan for achieving worthwhile objectives, and will use the available resources effectively, efficiently and in a sustainable manner.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
13 Comments
Where in the world have you heard of an opposition spearheading a country’s budget and offering recommendations that should be implemented. Are you delusional Linton?
The word “involvement” said by honourable Linton ,is different from your lying word “spearheading”..Stop decieving people like Skerrit.
Where The Wicked Rule The People Mourn!!!
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party!!!
An audit needs to be conducted by the United Nations to determine what happened to the millions of dollars donated to Dominica over the years particularly after Hurricane Maria, who got the money. All that money could have re-built the island many times over. The money is missing in action. There has been no accounting. Foreign bank accounts should be checked to see if there have been any large deposits from Dominican politicians into their personal overseas account especially in Florida.
They are still owing on the airport loan uwp took from Trinidad and none was built so think of who made DA poor,
Lennox continued his usual criticism of the government but his presentation lacked any ideas to take Dominica to recovery from the brutal ravaging that Dominica suffered under Hurricane Maria
Espwa Mal Par-Py
Words of a wise man, Mr Linton is indeed the modern day king Solomon. The summary of what the Dominica lazy party has been doing for the past 18 years is that they want to control the population for votes. They take away your freedom, democracy, and independence by not creating any jobs which forces these stupid laborats to be dependent on them for a rare stipend, rotten plywood, and a few sheets of galvanize not forgetting those dazzling reflective gold plated toilets he blessed us with so that we could all sh.. in peace and harmony. To think of how any sensible human being can sell themselves so short is beyond me. What kind of cheap barging is that? It’s like these laborats are a population of prostitutes and Skeritt keeps on pumping them election in election out
Well if this isn’t the kettle calling the pot black. I am just so tired of the options we have to vote for in Dominica. We need new leadership on both sides.
And the proof of the pudding is in the eating. While a small minority enjoy the proverbial plum pudding the majority of our people have descended to meagre gruel. This must change.
Hon Linton
you missed one more proposal
X. We will vote out the DLP
my fingers got numb and my whole body shivered when I read this headline, knowing that this is the very thing that I have been telling persons, and now to hear it echo in the mouth of the Leader.
NEP – No Empowered People (Notes to Employees in the Private sector)- paying cash to employees who work privately is the most insane thing I have yet to imagine; a tactic that is in fact helping to get persons to depend on the Government and cause the country to become like a dictatorship country.
This program may seem good, but where is the government getting the money to support the whole of the country’s population. It is no doubt that persons remain poor, unable to work for themselves and be forced to live under the handouts of a government.
Stop stress yourself Lennox. As far as I can see we Dominicans happy with the current situation.
And that’s a fact, cannot be disputed
First sensible thing i have read in a while.