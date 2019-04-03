SKERRIT v. LINTON: A Compare and Contrast Analysis of Dominican Political Leadership

Honesty, integrity and selflessness are the basic attributes of a good political leader. These qualities can be mapped through careful and responsible analysis of political leadership, when the inquiry is premised on the merits and understanding of politics and how formal political organizations are led or managed.
We understand politics to mean the ongoing interaction among people, and leadership would thus be the harmonization of those interactions. Political parties are largely private entities, which mainly look after the interest of their members and affiliates. Parties also seek to hold public office with the balance authority over policy decision making, with the view to representing the best interest of the masses.
If leaders provide direction to parties and parties play the key role in governing the people, party leadership is crucial. So, leadership is not and should not be confused with gamesmanship or gamespersonship (my gender-appropriate word). Party leadership is an honorable and time-tested vocation, which has a constant resonance in all things good and decent. The requirement for democratic leadership is even more demanding; as such leaders must lead in the shadows of the forerunners of true democracy and must be wholly driven by team dynamics.
The key to effective political representation and meaningful participation in a democracy at work is to engage all citizens, and the political leader who best embraces this is the more effective leader. How then do we measure a leader’s effectiveness? Simple: we take away the fluff (variables which compete with the independent variable) and focus on the nitty-gritty – honest and selfless integrity. When the bare qualities required for the effective leadership of healthy democratic political parties are presented, they come without the strategic showmanship or ‘showpersonship’ (my gender-appropriate word) which can sometimes be mistakenly used to characterize or frame leadership. Political leadership – probably more than any other form – is about honesty, integrity and concern for people and love for country (as has already been articulated), putting the latter first at all times. In essence, leadership strategy is not the same as leadership quality.
Now that the road-map to this discussion has been established, let me present the cases for measurement: ROOSEVELT SKERRIT v LENNOX LINTON. One of those leaders, Skerrit, is the current Prime Minister of Dominica and leader of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) and the other, Linton, is the Leader of the Dominica Opposition and the United Workers Party (UWP). The rational for the study is that both leaders are elected parliamentarians who hold key national political offices. The other Dominican party leaders should, therefore, not feel slighted by their non-inclusion in this analysis. I should state also that I have assembled field intelligence, which clearly supports this focus on the two leading political actors in Dominica; they do command this attention based on the percentage of the people’s opinion which they earned from the field study.
My analysis of both leaders is guided by this scientific measurement of the leaders’ public profile, as has been alluded to. The following figures which are extracted from that scientific electoral survey of May 2018, therefore, represents respondents’ views on the leadership of Skerrit and Linton as far as honesty, integrity and selflessness is concerned. On the question: Which party leader seems more about self than country? 44.7% of respondents said Skerrit with 32.6% indicating that it was Linton. This means that Skerrit was adjudged as being more about his own interest than that of the country. Over 20% of respondents did not hold any firm view on party leadership, or they chose not to commit a response. In response to the question: which party leader strikes you as being most honest? Linton emerged as the most honest of all the political leaders who were polled with a 38.4% rating; Skerrit polled in at 34.2%, while over 25% of respondents failing to provide a response one way or the other. The vast percentages of non-committed respondents provides another point for analysis which we may have some other time, but Linton emerged as being the superior leader even if Skerrit has led the nation as Prime Minister.
The fact that Linton is seen as the superior leader is quite telling, especially as there is this tendency by some to associate effective political leadership with the ability to win elections. But this is not necessarily the case. If we were to accept this notion, the political leadership quality index of honesty, integrity and selflessness would be flawed, as these key tenets are not necessarily required to win elections. Winning elections have everything to do with strategies, emotional appeal, getting out the vote and other such tools which can be used in the electoral trade. One may therefore be a flawed political leader and because of the benefit of the services which grants him or her public appeal, end up winning elections. This is a common occurrence in the business of elections. Leadership accounts for statesmanship or ‘statespersonship’ (my gender-appropriate word), while political or electoral savvy is an asset for the election winning equation. An elections winner could easily be a lousy, dishonest and selfish political leader.
Since parties are private entities which look after the needs of their members, it stands to reason that the leader with the qualities which aligns closest to the people’s needs – honesty, integrity and selflessness – would best represent the people. But ideals do not necessarily hold in electoral politics or in life in general. Parties aim to win and most times the better party and/or leader do not win. One must not, however, mix-up the two – quality of leadership and winning – although there is an argument to be made for why quality of leadership and winning should or could be merged. The fact is, for one to lead s/he must first win and as such the ability to win is just as important as leadership acumen – but the two are not the same although they do complement each other. The simple litmus test of a good leader is to observe how s/he manages transition from party leader to leader of government. A good leader would embrace all the people, including the opposition members, exercising honest integrity, humility and selflessness, which include transparent accountability in their every undertaking.
Flamboyance, charisma, eloquence, style, whit, tact, amity, showmanship (showpersonship), and knowledge/education and spontaneity are learned traits which leaders may or may not readily possess. Integrity, honor, and selflessness cannot be learnt. Some leaders are naturally disposed with certain gifts, one way or the other, and in the case of Skerrit and Linton, we may allocate points for such qualities, but those points do not add up to leadership qualification, and they are not easily measured. Remember also that leadership acumen determines people’s representation, because when it is all said and done, the people are generally concerned with the sustenance of their own livelihood and that of their loved ones. The people would naturally entrust the stewardship of their affairs in the hands of an honest and selfless leader of integrity. One may also need to include the art of consensus seeking, team building, and group dynamics in the mix of an effective party political leader, especially in a democratic system.
To be clear and for the purpose of this article, honesty is understood as the truthful application facts; integrity refers to the manner in which the leaders display such honesty, and selflessness is the sense of being more concerned about the needs of others before that of the leader. If the people have information, they will do what is in their best interest – every time. The loudest message is sometimes found in the drawn-out voices, and with the noise in Dominica being so voluminous at present; I expect that this message will come through, albeit when the dust would have settled. Hopefully the settling won’t take too long. At the end of it all, it is the people who must demand that their “leaders” present themselves in their true form, as being caring and honest about the well-being of the masses. If this is done, there will be little need to even attempt to prize out partisan support from the citizenry.
I offer the following general closing comments. Show me a leader who applies facts, truthfully, and who displays a degree of honesty and selflessness, and I will show you a good leader. Show me a leader who uses electoral fluff, noise, extravagance, ridicule and unfair name-calling, and I will show you a “leader” who uses all these elements to shield their leadership ineptness. A classic moment occurred during a 2008 US Presidential Campaign town hall meeting when Sen. John McCain rose in defense of his opponent, Barak Obama. He actually chastised a supporter for making inaccurate assertions about his political rival – then Sen. Obama who went on to serve as the 44th President of America. This, I dare say, is the sort of character that true leaders are made of; the ability to do the right thing even if doing so may put you on the back foot in the electoral process. Oh how good and proper it would be to see our Dominican leaders stand up in selfless defense of integrity and honesty as McCain.
Winning should not be the main leadership motivator; a call to duty should be. I also believe that everything should be done in moderation, and if leaders must mount convincing electoral campaigns, they must do so within discretionary limits. With that said, I understand that there may be the need to incorporate external attributes to augment leaders’ appeal, but such augmentation must be responsibly applied. This is the only way that the true idea of political leadership, one of the key functions of the party structure in a democracy, can be preserved. Good, honest, and selfless leaders of integrity always represent the people well, and it is the people’s responsibility to keep those leaders in check. But in order to do that, the people must be convinced – at all times – that those leaders are indeed remaining true to form.
There is this quiet and personal feeling of conviction that someone gets which says that a leader honestly cares about them. This feeling is and has to be personal, but when added up, that feeling should resonate through the people of conscience. To know this, such opinions must be responsibly measured. Based on the results of my field survey, Dominicans think that Lennox Linton leads Roosevelt Skerrit in the key categories of political leadership and those qualities (as elaborated on earlier) are honesty, integrity, and selflessness. You may wish to incorporate other qualities into the discussion, but I had not measured those and cannot responsibly comment one way or the other. Let me state, however, that the other variables which could impact leadership outcomes are flamboyance, charisma, eloquence, style, whit, tact, amity, showmanship (showpersonship), knowledge/education and life experiences.
Though these traits did not go through the measurement maxim (as I indicated), they could be factored into the casual analysis of the respective leaders – Skerrit and Linton in this case. We already know, based on my survey findings, that Linton is seen as the superior leader when it comes to honor, integrity and selflessness, so one may wish to apply the listed qualities to either Linton or Skerrit and come up with their own opinion. The fact is, political leadership is a practical approach to human relations and it would be disingenuous of me not to recognize the tremendous strides that Linton has made in molding a political party in the face of opposition adversity which plagues Dominican and Caribbean politics.
Linton has managed to keep his party together, with one noticeable exception (the defection of Joseph Isaac). He has done so with a renewed sense of purpose through progressive team building, and in the face of tremendous legal and other setbacks. Skerrit, on the other hand, is seemingly on a one-man conquest; he is the brand of his party and his political ambitions do not necessarily speak to his strengths as a consensus team-builder/leader. By mere observation only, one could conclude that both Linton and Skerrit adopt different leadership styles and, while it is left to be seen what the eventual outcome will be in terms of their leadership legacy, it is always healthy to discuss such observable traits of those who serve in public office. This is what democracy demands.
We already know that Linton’s leadership approach, as expressed by the Dominican constituents, is more honest, selfless and integrity driven. When team-work/team building and the maintenance of the democratic structural principles party leadership is added to this, it would be rather disingenuous for any credible social observer not to appreciate that Linton is exemplary in that regard. Skerrit’s strengths are in his public persona and charming charisma. Skerrit is obviously successful at creating his own political niche, but is this personality branding sustainable when it comes to his party? Can the DLP continue to be led under Skerrit’s leadership model after his time? It may be said that each leader brings their own attitude, characteristic, vision, and style to the task, but I am not speaking of style, characteristics or attitude. I am instead dealing with the basic quality and substance of true democratic leadership.
With that said, please allow me to pose the following additional questions: Is Skerrit’s leadership model, and/or that of Linton, in sync with standard models in democratic standards? Have Skerrit and Linton displayed the sort of integrity, team-work/team building, and have they put matters in place for maintaining the structural integrity of their political party? If both leaders do espouse those qualities, which leader appears to possess those qualities in greater abundance? Which political party stands the chance of doing better should either leader suddenly disappear – DLP or UWP? I leave it up to you to dwell on these questions and to make a determination one way or the other.
Finally, I ask that Roosevelt Skerrit and Lennox Linton engage each other. Gentlemen: please address the people away from the partisan noises and let the people know who you really are and what you are truthfully about. Inform the people of your plans to improve their circumstances and enhance their lives. Show the people a better way to relate with each other amidst their political differences. If you are the leader the people desire, that should be left to them to decide but the partisan tribalism which presently chocks needs to stop and it begins with you leaders.
Unadulterated literary garbage! There is a common denominator linking many UWP supporters. Much like Linton, they are all about bravado and flair but completely lacking substance. They seem to think that stitching a bunch of words together equates to being smart. Not to mention this hodge podge of nothingness is farcical and comical. There is not one iota of credibility or honesty contained in this watery, bland word callaloo. This is simply another fraudulent attempt by a known UWP operative and trickster to help boost the unredeemable image of Linton the buffoon.
Alex, i am not one who will vote in the Dominica’s next general election. This comparison is the most senseless baseless i have come across. A good comparison should be done of two leaders who have led a country. Not an opposition who have not lead vs a current leader. Why? Because before a politician get power he or she will present themselves as the most honest full of integrity human being ever known. I am not a skerrit nor a lennox fan, the comparison is just silly. When a politician is hunger for power they will try to bring down haven to earth as honest, and that is all politicians. Wait till they get that power. Then you can measure honesty and integrity. Please dont get me wrong. I am not saying that lennox is a dishonest person. If lennox had already led Dominica the comparison would be legitimate. If the comparison was Skerrit vs Eugenia Charles or Michael Douglas or PJ, it would be even more legitimate.
Lack of price control on goods and services is yet another. Retailers are allowed wide latitude to set prices for goods as services, with little to no government intervention and control. Local wages on the island are not in line with the cost of goods and services, thereby creating inflation for citizens who can least afford these goods and services. Instead of focusing on an export based economy, successive ruling government have provided exclusive importation rights to a small cadre of business owners, to the detriment of the masses. Exorbitant import duties serves as a deterrent to anyone who dares an attempt at legitimate participation in economic activity.
Further examples include, but are not limited to; various established auto dealerships on the island lobbying the government to impose harsh duties on the importation of reconditioned or used vehicles on the island. This importation allowed sole proprietors to start businesses and earn legitimate income. To add insult to injury, these same dealerships turned around and began importing the same reconditioned vehicles that were initially against, there by maintaining their monopoly in this business sector. This is a snap shot of how Dominica functions and the policies that are enacted to ensure that ordinary citizens are denied meaningful participation in the Dominican economy.
Good try my boy, your political biases is in favor of your party. The last MC gig you did in Jersey, didn’t you see how Dominicans were hungover for DLP. Take all your scientific studies put in a bag, shake it and the name of Skerrit, will be the most variable. Are you a scientist?
Other than honesty and patriotism, patriot Linton outshines Skerrit in a plethora of other leadership qualities: Patriot Linton is academically smarter,with a highly analytical mind, he is extremely articulate, his mantra is to have his people employed except those who through no fault of theirs can’t .Patriot Linton is who you see. Not a fake character!!! He engages the brightest of bright minds..Skerrit is out of his depths among bright people .Patriot Linton exudes more love for people than Skerrit.. Skerrit only loves Skerrit!! Noone else.Linton’s intellectual acuity in foreign relations can outshines Skerrit by miles.Comparing Skerrit with Linton is surely pushing Skerrit under the bus . Skerrit is a Misleaders patriot honourable Linton is a leader!
Pure rubbish. This is not political analysis. What is he comparing? Skerrrit has been maximum leader for forever, and Linton has led his party for a few years now. If Alex says he wants to compare their leadership of their respective caucuses, fair enough, but once again all we have is the usual politics of personality and feeling. More pawol en bouche.
Too much positioning for jobs in a Linton government.
By the hook or by the crook, by all means possible, Dominica needs to be delivered and if Linton is the one available at this time I will vote him, even if I am a labourite. I love Dominica more than I love Skerrit or my party. It’s not going to be easy because Skerrit has very deep pockets and the Melissa Foundation seems to be opening to the public. But like the prophet said, it’s not by your might or by your power Mr. Skerrit but by faith in our God we shall overcome! And like little David said to a mighty Goliath, you come against us with sword, shield and money but we come against you in the name of the Lord. And like Peter said to the lame man, Silver and gold we have none, but we have faith in our God and you will be out.
Long winded and rambling. Next time focus on content rather than quantity. Quantity is by no means a measure of one’s intelligence. Short and sweet next time for more interaction.
I had no time to yawn, but got very engaged in this article. Its message, research, conclusions, comparisons and detailed explanation of the merits and demonstrates of a leader, a good leader needed to lead our ailing Dominica. I concur that Hon Linton is obviously more professional, focussed, intelligent, aware strongly of regional and international political affairs and has demonstrated strong interest, passionately of h island Dominica that now needs to receive good and focussed leadership to plot the way forward to our development and that of its people. That we know we will receive from Hon. Linton and his trusted professional UWP Team. Go for it Hon Linton, we the people need change. Change is a must . Skerrit must Go. Lets welcome Hon Linton and his UWP Team.
Article well received and its reading is powerful. Well done Bruno. Well articulated..well researched…well presented.
A good read for all Dominicans students..politicians etc.
Nice one. Good luck
To make a long story short, The present PM has done most things wrong as a leader.. He is responsible for Dominica being the most under developed country in the Caribbean. A weak leader who has such low values that he takes risk with questionable leaders just for money…. Sooo time to give a new leader chance. IMAGINE a labour has some campaign stuff saying , helll yess, we voting labour . Under this labour government life remains a living hellll…..Buying votes , passing money, n stuff. To this day, this PM has not given Dominicans a figure as to monies recieved after Maria but he campaigning with big big money black is white. Every constituency is being fooled n tricked by this Government. Its time for Skerritt to just goooo.He and his kabal dont deserve respect n support…. Time for change…
Reality check, the leader of the opposition was never part of any volunteer organization in Dominica not even a village council…..but then again the poll was done by the writer a know UWP operative …
Anon..to be honest you are talking nonesense and I recommend that you read again. Take your time and see the bigger picture.
I am still RED and still love my PM but…..If we looking for a nicer looking photo to put in an album, then I vote for Skerrit. But if we are looking for a leader to rescue Dominica from the dark pit we are in now, then we CANNOT for the person that brought us there in the first place. No doubt PM Skerrit brought Dominica to where she is today. Linton on the other hand might not be a very friendly looking person, but truly we are not looking for a friendly looking person. We are looking for an honest, faithful,, trustworthy, hardworking, visionary person that’s committed to Dominica and as a result, I voting Linton this time. Skerrit is in it for his pocket unlike Mr. Linton is in it to RESCUE us. If it was not for money Skerrit would have left DA since when he was the Minister of Education under Piere Charles, when he applied for and received French Citizenship. His wife had already migrated and got married in NY for papers. There children are US citizens. Linton is a True Patriot
My question is, the 44.7 % who believes that Linton is more about country than self, where have they been all these years by allowing Skerrit to plunge this country into economic malfeasance. Hope they show their displeasure at the next election.
Good question Laplaine….where have you been when Skerrit abandoned Laplaine and offered no development to your village. When last your village recieved a facelift?
Skeerit must go..he is a failure. Hon Linton and his UWP Team will be in government and rebuild Dominica where Skerrit and Failed Labour group damaged all over Our Dominica.
Short and sweet next time please? Lost interest as a result of the writers aim to be sophisticated.
Bon Alex bon. Your motive is quite understood. Good try but it will not work. Very diplomatic with your campaign for Lennox. That’s your opinion and I respect it; but I defer. Your comparison is very bias. But what else should someone expect from you knowing your political alignment.
KID ON THE BLOCK
Your comment is a very flawed. We all are bias. Including you – you are bias without any sense of fact of figures. I have never read a comment from you that can stand any real test. What you have accused Alex of is more representation of you.
Truth be told, “VALID CLAIMS ARE SOLID CLAIMS” and Alex has justified, validated, and solidified his claims with statistical data – they don’t lie.
You know pound for pound, Lindon is a better leader than Skerrit. Now this is not mere opinion, it has now become a scientific fact.
leaning towards Skerrit not as a fanatic but because I can identify with his policies on climate change, all inclusive foreign affairs , democratic socialism and helping the disadvantage. I particularly admire his proactive approach to the reconstruction efforts of Maria.
I have seen the reaction of political leaders in Dominica in the 50’s during hurricanes and experience personally re David in 1979. I was exposed to information on Rita and more recently Harvey. Up to now Puerto Rico re Harvey has not been rescued and people in Rockport Tx are still in limbo . But from Day One Skerrit took the bull by the horns. I am not making any comparison based on polls, but I am just justifying my preference , exercising my democratic rights and being factual about it.
Thanks Bruno for you intellectual and well researched paper. Good observation…well put together..well delivered…enjoyed reading. Thanks. Please ignore those blind Skerrittes and fIked Labourites. For them Skerrit comes first not Dominican.
Skeerit must go.
No, oh no, this guy “2KID ON THE BLOCK” will remain cemented in this fake political abyss of his forever. We just had a worthy Dominican offering us many attributes of both leaders and has received these notions and attributes based on his survey and interviews and obviously observations following the politics of Dominica and most of all of failed Skerrit and decent Linton for time now. A very well put together piece of work and I applaud Bruno for taking the time and effort to undertake this assessment, comparison of both these two key political leaders vying for office. I concur fully with Bruno`s assessments, observations and conclusions. Very inspiring reading, touched me in the heart fully because it is Dominica and the people of Dominica who comes first. We have observed Skerrit for years and we are convinced he is a failure, immature, and behaves like this flamboyant impressionist that we must go out and cry nonsense that “We love our PM”. Hon. Linton has earned his…
Kid on the block…Mr Kid. It is quite obvious that Alex is campaigning for Lennox. That is his democratic and human right and this should not be held against him. Its a pity because we need educated and objective commentators without bias to allow the electorate to make informed decisions. I admire Alex for reasons that I will not explain, But I have to disagree with him.
A good leader is one who adhere to establish ETHICAL practices. A good leader is the one who will turn up for rescue missions in time of disaster and calamity.
A GOOD POLITICAL leader is one with an ideology that appeal to the majority of the electorate and can lead them to vote for him. One cannot be considered a good or successful political leader if he/she cannot LEAD their party to victory by capturing the majority of the seats of Parliament. If you cannot form the government you cannot be a GOOD POLITICAL LEADER.
At this stage I will not say who the better POLITICAL leader is, but I am leaning…
KID, you accusing the writer of bias is truly reflecting what inheres in you. Your comments are heavily laced with prejudice against Mr. Linton. I say this with no pleasure, you are lost. Some people are irredeemable, cannot be saved. This KID has convinced me that he has a proclivity for looseness, asininity and political mischief. At times, you have to deliberately suspend your common sense to believe, that he believes, the things he writes.
Mr. Bruno, are you aware that there are three major political parties that are registered legally to contest any General elections in Dominica?
So why not include the leader of the Dominica Freedom Party Mr. Kent Vital ?
I strongly believe Kent Vital is the best leader to move Dominica forward and you know it too.
The fact is, the people of Dominica want change, but they are just not sure of the UWP and that’s a fact. ! The UWP cannot and will not remove the DLP out of Government on their own. The DFP is a much better alternative.
“The key to effective political representation and meaningful participation in a democracy at work is to engage all citizens, and the political leader who best embraces this is the more effective leader.” This tiny paragraph is the key to your analysis. Political leaders and party bosses do not control how the masses are engaged in nation-building. Instead, it is controlled by societal elites and business owners. It is quite difficult to create a paradigm shift with the elites and business owning class, as their main concern is that of holding on to power and wealth. This disconnect, is one of the main reasons why the harsh cycle of poverty and underdevelopment continues to plague Dominica. An example of that is articles penned by both G. Nassief and M. Marie about the construction of an international airport.