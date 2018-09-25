Over the weekend, I received the very disturbing news of an incident in Soufriere involving Dr. Sam Christian, a new resident to the Soufriere constituency.

As Parliamentary Representative for that constituency, I immediately inquired into the circumstances surrounding the incident as is customary when receiving any negative news involving constituents. I have received conflicting information.

Let me first be clear, I strongly condemn any form of violence against any person or interest group any where in Dominica.

We are still in a post-Maria rebuilding period, so I encourage us to ensure that construction sites are safe.

It also provides us with an opportunity to reflect on what we are trying to accomplish as a people.

The Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit-led Dominica Labour government and I work tirelessly to develop and promote the vision of the Soufriere constituency as a key tourism destination in Dominica.

We have partnered with several developers and stakeholders to promote the warm and welcoming people that we are known to be in the constituency.

Dr. Christian himself, I am sure, can attest to the warmth and welcoming nature of the people of the constituency. We cannot afford to give the world the impression that we are not peaceful, loving people.

It was therefore unimaginable that individuals who profess to be for the development of Dominica in general and this constituency, would try to portray constituents as violent or quickly declare war on our independence without first thoroughly investigating the incident.

The disappointing reality is that instead of them making a meaningful contribution to the development of Dominica as many of us did after Maria, some persons (including a few who no longer live in Dominica) persist in inciting violence with their tinpot revolutionary rhetoric.

This shameful, unpatriotic behaviour needs to be strongly condemned by every Dominican. We have all worked too hard to have our reputation sullied by a few opportunists.

I am proud of the achievements in this constituency and our country by extension. May the peace and love of our Father and Saviour reign in Dominica, in Jesus Name.

God bless us all!