Statement by the Hon. Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security - Saturday, January 28th, 2017
Matthew 5:9 – Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the children of God.
Hebrews 12:14 – Penalties of Disobedience -Strive for peace with everyone and, for that holiness without which no one will see the Lord.
This is a statement from a government minister? Written in all capital letters? This guy either needs to learn some self control or go back to grade school to learn to write. I mean the government has a press secretary right? I am lost.
mr. blackmore as the saying goes to every action there is a reaction. check first and hard to make sure that you all are clean .if you not part of the solution then you are part of the problem.
Rayburn BlackMore, you are so insignificant in the scheme of things that you still cannot come to grips with the irrefutable facts that the anti-corruption and anti-money-laundering agencies, all over the World, are investigating the Corruption going on with the sales of our ordinary and diplomatic passports. Many a rogue foreigner possess our diplomatic passports and are adding to the huge gap in the global security architecture.
None of you will escape the wrath of the people, who you and your Cabal have impoverished to the extent that Skerritt plans to go to the villages to share $$$$$$$$$$, to fool the people again and again and again.
Whom do you think you all could scare anymore. Good try Rayburn. The struggle against corruption and harboring of international fugitives will intensify. Truth is on the side of the patriots. The masses are on the side of TRUTH. Skerritt, you and the rest of the Cabal MUST GO. No 2 ways about that. Begin to pack up. Evil. Evil .
where was BlackMore, moo-moo, when the two barrels of guns came to Customs, but Customs was cast aside and it was police, who rushed to the Port and took the barrels of guns and ammunition? Who has been arrested or charged, although Police Chief Carbon claimed, they know who is involved in bringingbthose barrels of guns in?
Should the Dominican patriot read that move as shielding the culprit? Where are those guns? No arrest up to now? Isn’t that a threat to our National Security, BlackMore? Hypocrite.
The dictatorship trends practiced by Skerritt and the Cabal,, linking with, rubbing shoulders with crooks and criminals, hiding foreign criminals, the evidence is there for all to read, is worse everday to our national security. Mafia oui Blackmore that is Skerritt’s friends? many of them arrested, in jail and./or being monitored by FBI, Scotland Yard, Interpol. That threat is REAL, thanks to the Skerritt DLP Cabal. You all have put the entire Nation in hot water.
What nonsense am i reading here nah. Where was the minister when the fugitive was in Dominica for months on end being harbored by this same minister and other members of the labour party. Isn’t that more likely to put the country’s national security at risk? Allyou fellas that using the country’s resources for allyou own personal benefit will find allyou demise in the bigger country, just watch
D funny thing about all these Mind playing statements from DLP Liars is that none of them yet to comment on ***** that got arrested with our passport… One come and say “Skerrit well, Fine and tired” (like any body cares) and now this bull****. How much more can Dominicans take before we hit to the streets and show them we had enough… I WILL WAIT!!!
I agree with the minister to the extent that our political leaders must be responsible when making statements to the public. It must not appear that they are willing to overthrow the government by force inciting violence. Be charismatic, convincing and competitive in a civilized way when trying to win votes but please dont prey on the minds of innocent people seeking leadership and ask them to commit violence and criminal acts. We must not make a politian’s desperation for power undermine the fabric of our society and the peace that all Dominicans enjoy and hope that our children and grandchildren get to enjoy. If we choose to arm supporters and cause bloodshed Dominica might never recover.
layba paka twavay….layba ka volleur…
How can a “constitution of a country provides for freedom of conscience?”
I wonder if there is something verbatim to what Blackmoore stated is truly in the nation’s constitution?
How can anybody give freedom to the human conscience, when some people especially the Blackmoore who operate and display absolutely no conscience. If he had any conscience whiles acting prime minister he would not have ordered the police to shoot to kill defenseless innocent old women and children in the village of Salisbury!
If conscience is something within a human, how can a government propose freedom of conscience: that is hogwash; in simple terms conscience means to be conscious, of your person, and surroundings or be conscious of guilt or innocence! Let me expand on that definition: conscience is the sense or consciousness of the moral goodness, or blameworthiness of ones’ own personal conduct, intentions, or character together with a feeling of obligation to do right, or to be a good or…
Continue:
Let me expand on that definition: conscience is the sense or consciousness of the moral goodness, or blameworthiness of ones’ own personal conduct, intentions, or character together with a feeling of obligation to do right, or to be a good or bad person.
When we are talking about constitution we are talking about government, so that boy is actually proclaiming that government has power over peoples conscience, therefore it is written in the constitution that the government cannot curtail the freedom of one’s conscience. How dumb, how stupid can a politician be to talk such nonsense!
In that case Blackmoore and his government seems to believe they have power over the human God given soul, and sprit! Fore thence the conscience derived. No wonder with ignorant stupid people in government with such stupid ideologies nothing, good can come to Dominica. Any fool in Dominica can be a government minister!
Blackmore I hope that no one believe violent is the batter way but you have to ask yourself what have you done or what I can you do to bring peace on the Island , instead you decided to allow all the injustices and corruption to spread throughout our Island without saying NO to your master, well Blackmore demonstrations and marches are our right and the Constitution is for all Dominicans.
And I called on Dominicans don’t reverse back to 1979 because we need all of us to build and move our beautiful Island forward.
Why are there publication for so many jobs at the ministry with the exception of diplomatic posts. Please tell us one thing that Alison, this Iranian and the others who were holders of our diplomatic passports, who have been embroiled in corruption, held up at airports or poisoned. PLEASE TELL ME ONE THING THEY HAVE ACHIEVED THAT SO MANY OF OUR PEOPLE COULDN’T HAVE ACHIEVED. The obvious is obvious. You guys are making Dominicans cry behind closed doors because they are afraid to do do in the open, afraid if victimization.
Shame on you!!!
You think you can control people mind?
So why you doh quote dat statement you claim to be so damaging!
You are a fake.
You trying to use your authority as justice minister to scare people.
De people haven’t done anything wrong except support Linton.
You agree we can have diverse opinion.
What did Linton say that putting national security at risk?
Quote him directly to prove your point
THANK YOU SIR.
Whose actions are a threat to national security? Skerrit’s or Linton’s?
You Hypocrite, when Skerrit said call them “traitor” you said nothing. When the “Pit Bull” call the molested teenager ” salop” you said nothing.
By now, we should know that the devil always finds work for idle hands to do. The recent wild accusations and irresponsible calls for national disturbances are coming from people with a LOT of free time on their hands, who believe they have found easy access to Public Office, if this highly specialized, global, electronic smear campaign works.
With the use of this well thought out electronic warfare to gain political office, only Dominica will suffer, especially those who are underprivileged, who never had a chance to attend high school, college or university far less to waste these opportunities. I am an independent thinker and will not support any of these underhand and destructive efforts to gain political office.
The last elections are long over but, to some people, not being in Office is unacceptable. THAT is a big problem for Dominica. Even Obama has moved on from recent US elections…
If you really want the country to be secure then resign now.. We will grant you amnesty only if you resign now. Under your watch this country is extremely insecure..Shameless..
Blackmore jail you going soon..you guys are the ones who have placed this country security at high risk with you all corruption and greed..Shameless . Jail you going all of ull. We’re coming for our country back. SHAMELESS.
thank you for posting this… its the correct response to gossip! hopefully everyone will read it!
Don’t worry your head cousin Blackmore because based on Regie’s statement this morning, it appears that our battle has already been fought and the FBI is busy as we speak, fighting our battle for us. So relax cousin Blackmore there will be no need for anyone to protest or do anything.
But DNO I really cannot understand you and the local media you know. Here you are reporting a statement of fear and one that seeks to intimidate us, and yet, the acting prime minister Reginald Austrie (can’t call him Honorable), issued a statement today concerning PM Skerrit not under criminal investigation,as seen in an article that’s going very viral, no matter what Austrie says, and somehow you didn’t put it out. Come on DNO, laborites like myself and Dominicans are very disturbed and would like to hear the acting PM twist his tongue as he tries to explain the whereabouts of PM Skerrit. I mean all the man tells us is PM is out of state, well, tired because he Woking hard, and didn’t care to confirm whether or not he is in Greece according to the release from the minisistry of foreign affairs. DNO please clear the air before “fake rasta” comes on Q tomorrow and gives information that will cause our pressure to go up. Please put out what Regie said. Thanks
One word….. Utter rubbish!!
Sir why are you shouting? Don’t you know that when you type in all caps you are shouting?
Amen and amen I not in no PAWOL PLATTE at my age, now is time to unite with each other. We love our PM, our Ministers and our Country and that they know thats why they fraid the colour RED. Good afternoon Dominica
Blackmore let them know that FREEDOM is not FREE!
Blackmore don’t be the scraficial lamb
blackmort, you’re saying that to say what This is exactly what we are trying to do by advocating for the removal of you and your rogue regime which has failed in that respect!!! What have you done to protect Mr.G.O.N.Emmanuel and his wife in seeking justice What have you done about the bin bobol and the illegal land tranfer What have you done about the alleged perpetrator of the missing money at the airport What have you done about your prime mistake for accepting land worth a million dollars as a gift illegally What have you done about having a French citizen holding the office of Prime Minister illegally These are some of the reasons including rogues with our passports that we are standing against in the call for your resignation from this illegal rogue government that you are part of!!! We shall not be deterred until your regime falls,even if it means shedding all of our blood for which you will definitely pay for! PEOPLE POWER…
Acts 21:13, the apostle Paul says, don’t try to break my heart by your weeping because I have made up my mind, not ONLY to be jailed, but to die also.
Blackmore there are thousands of us that are like minded so let’s get going
I thought that DNO had a rule against posting in all capitals.
Admin: You're right but in this case, the statement was sent as a pdf file and we couldn't make the change.
Blackmore I am a laborite and a member of your family. But boss I ready pay the ultimate price to set my country free boss. All I am waiting on is the call so I could put my boots on and join the party boss. Your statement is too late boss. I am ready, are you?
DNO, how long since Blackmore took his oath to protect all of us as national security minister? Was he the minister when this statement was made: .’
“I view them as traitors and I want you to do the same as well,” he told supporters. :When you see them on the streets, in the supermarket, at a funeral, on a plane or even in their cars, shout out to every single one of them – Traitor! What do you call them? Traitor! When you see Lennox Linton, what do you call him? Traitor! When you see Thomson Fontaine, what do you call him? Traitor! When you see Monelle Williams, what do you call her? Traitor!!”
If he was the minister then, did he release a statement back then? If not then why he talking now?
How do I support you on this. The conscience is our innermost feelings of honesty and integrity.We were all born with 49 ounces of brain and if you don’t use it fairly and wisely oh boy the conscience take over. With the brain so much channels to cross
Garson stop talk horse manure.. And u skerite and the rest get the hell out of government.. You people sick!!! U guys want to stay there forever??? Do you own that country boss man? U all have 20 years why the hell u guys want to remain there longer… Man get the hell out u curupt forks!!
My friend and comrade, whom are you directing your statement and actions at; sometimes we forget that Democracy is a two way street and while some of us say one thing we mean another; even ”Civil Disobedience” is a fundamental democratic right of all citizens of any country; except those countries with autocratic rulers. Is a call for the resignation of a Government, or for public demonstrations a call to violence? You should not rewrite the meaning of violence sir; even in Hong Kong (Communist China) there were demonstrations; what will cause the violence is your reaction to the violation of the peoples rights. We all know what is on the mind of your regime but my advice to you is ”Trad Cautiously”; the pain and destruction you may cause will be irreparable; lessons learnt from 1979.
Wow wow Old Daddy you or even anyone else could not have said it better. Right now the streets on Mahaut , especially Larwee Peekarteee area should be filled with protesters to send Rayburn a message. A non-stop demonstration in Mahaut, Marigot and New Town run simultaneously is enough to shut down the country until the cabal leaves office. We talking about Good Hope etc but that is nonsense. Time for serious action.
Always Assertive and ready for action for love of country!
Mr. Blackmore, thank you so much for this statement.
Dominicans must realize that they are being led down a path that may well end in bloody revolution in Dominica and which may lead to the ascendance to power of a man who has no plan to develop Dominica, but ones that lead it down even blacker economic holes than before.
Furthermore, the kind of unrest that is being agitated domestic and foreign actors will surely will lead to Dominica’s passports being ostracized on the world stage and as a result its CBI program is likely to be terminally damaged.
The terminal damage of the CBI program will certainly lead to severe poverty and deprivation for Dominicans as it is the number 1 source of income for Dominica’s cash-starved economy.
My recommendation is that you use all means available to educate Dominicans that the kind of civil unrest that is being encouraged will lead to no good whatsoever for the island and must be given short shrift by all.
I would say go and come back again we all see out parent work hard for our Island so who a you to tell us other wise, the person you should be speaking to is the person who gave you your passport ask them where did the money you paid and how was it spent. By the way the administration was given permission to use the format set out by the Opposition to help to develop the Island but they didn’t , so go and ask the President what he did in 1979 to get the Island back to the people before you post comments.
Who the hell are you Kincaid, Mawish, who the he are you to dictate t us about this corrupt dangerous regime called the worse government in Dominica. Do not dictate t us what you d not know sir, we are suffering here, the country is dead, and with high poverty.
So please be careful where your allegiance lies.
Those who support civil disobedience will pay a great price. They will suffer.
I have observed,they are ungrateful people. They need to learn appreciation.
These types of mentality are the result of bad influence from one they look up to who has yet to do something and, have not initiated anything good for Dominica’s progress and its enhancement.
This type of leader is leading his followers down the path off destruction, to a pit. The followers are ignorant, blind and deaf to his destructive tactics.
Kincaid mawish jackass donkey,who are you your name seems to indicate that you are benefiting from the illegal sales of our passports TO every action,there’s a reaction! These rogues posing as government are the ones being lawless and disregarding the constitution! This is why we the patriots are standing in solidarity with our island to stop these rogues you seem to support! You’ll be sorry for them,but you’ll also admit at after we remove them that they deserved to be removed! You seem to suggest that they are the only ones who can govern the island of which they’ve done the worse job at it! Before these rogues existed, our island was well governed without the illegal sales of our passports! You like them admitting that passport sales is the only way forward for the economic survival of the island,then you are admitting we are doomed! I like every right thinking patriot knows that you are wrong! The greatest resource is the people,then we’ve got the land,sea and ocean.
We’ve got all what it takes to live and make the island a good place to live!I’m in no way saying economic citizenship is not good,of course we need investments and investors and agree that any investor needs some incentives if giving them citizenship is giving them some sort of assurance,so be it. But right now,under the scheme that these rogues posing as government are selling our passports, there’s no value for money! We have not seen any investments after seventeen years of passport selling.Therefore we want these rogues posing as government out by any means necessary!!!
The Dominica Labour Party is bathed in Darkness Period….
They are upholding wrong doings and folks must not speak…..hmm
Don’t worry History will deal with these evil folks….
Why the want to be in power for all these years….Corruption does Kill….
So DLP is more evil than UWP? You are bold!
Life is a two-way street; not one-way. It is not a one-way for only UWP, its leader and supporters.
Whatever DLP does is never pleasing to UWP and its supporters. Your UWP leader has set all of you supporters against DLP.
Who is more wicked? You are upholding and encouraging civil disobedience and disunity in the land.
I do not see what DLP is doing against Dominica and nationals. I see what UWP is doing against DLP and all of you.
You are the ones who are bathed in Darkness. Period.
The pot always calls the kettle black. Change your evil mannerisms.
History will also deal with UWP. You are heaping the hot burning coals on your heads.
Mr Blackmore please do the honorable thing and get out of this mess, sir you should be aware that your administration, the administration of Mr Skerrit do not have a good rapport, your administration is tainted by none other than Mr Skerrit and you guys, and is being monitored, sometime ago you guys used expired gas and lived ammunition on your farmers asking for better roads, you all tear gas seniors home etc, Mr Blackmore do you know that in a real country, democratic country you would be seating in jail reflecting on what you did to your people, Blackmore you guys need to be very careful whatever you guys are planning please please the world is watching
Which world? Tell the world to mind its own business. Those countries have their share of internal/domestic problems which they cannot rectify. Some of them, if not most of them make a mess of it, as they put their face in other countries’ affairs.. This includes individual nationals’ problems.
People as you would do well not to point a figure. They deserve fingers to be pointed straight at them.
Not a single word addressing the actual direct threat to National Security (CBI)
I personally can’t take these guys seriously
What threat to national security? Little Dominica? Do not make me laugh.
The threat you should be concerned about are the type of guns which were sent in a barrel of groceries to Dominica. Whoever sent them, this was a threat to national security. They were really out to destroy some lives in Dominica if.the guns and ammunition were not found,
In addition, the many other illegal guns which found their way to Dominica and are used on nationals to injure and murder them. This is the threat you should be seriously concerned about.
Another threat you should be concerned about is, some foreign students who study in Dominica.
If you never gave it thought, think of it and be concerned.
But AA, where is this coming from? Mesieur fou?
8-O. Blackmore – What you trying nah? That’s a warning man?
Why you afraid for? Right now we ready? Pack your bag fast! get ready to leave
In my opinion, there must be checks and ballance, no dening that, The minister has a Moral Authority and Responsibility to Remind us of the Constitution and the Rule of Law, by which we are guided, in that regard we must be cognition and be responsible for our actions. Remember! is not what we say, but how we say it, let it begin with me. The rule of law and order must be maintained in my opinion, regardless of our differences, we should always strive to promote peace and love amongst us . A word to the wise is enough. Do not misrepresent truth to power.
BrP , be educated or hut up, you know not what you talk about. This corrupt labour government has been involved in bobo, the bin Bobol and have not answered to us. So stop your silly allegiance to a corrupt government.
Six millions ways to #### choose one, the Ballot or the #####. Think before we act, we all stand to loose. Remember That!
Very well stated.
Some of them are unruly. They are just waiting for an opportunity to commence civil disobedience headed by their leader and under his banner. They think they will be doing something great for Dominica.
Should this occur, I hope the Dominica Police Force will be good and ready for them and out in full force.
Dominica may need a bigger prison to incarcerate them.
Tell this Joker he must start with inciting statements made by his boss over the years,and stop trying to muzzle the citizens of Da.
Where is our Prime Minister? In times of need he is absent on a junket and lets his minions do the dirty work only to return shortly afterwards and claim all the credit. All the ministers, if you want to be used and disrespected like that is up to you but not me. I rather eat dry bread and water than bow down like that like a nobody.
Hallucination? Imagination of what which is not true except in your mind.
Your mind is working overtime again.
Really? Government has a responsibility for public accountability yet Ministers are quiet on issues in the public interest. The question is why that statement after a public meeting?
Skerrit is a threat to defeating islamic extremism and Donald Trump will arrest mister, how can u give a passport to Americas #1 enemy Iran, u are violating the Oil embargo and the 1961 Vienna convention.
You are a threat to Global Security and the international community will not say they love there pm, they will jail our pm with alick and the rest of them.
“Any statement or action, which serves to incite violence must be denounced”. I agree with you Hon. Minister.
-” …you would wish me to do whatever I can to remove some of them from public life”
-“I view them as traitors and I want you to do,the same as well. When you see them on the streets. in the supermarket, at a funeral, on a plane or even in their cars, shout out to every single one of them. Traitor!”
No further comment warranted.
From an address by Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit at a public meeting in St. Joseph on 2 Feb. 2016.
(For a full, unabridged text see DNO of 3 Feb. 2016)
I want to hear your statement on the diplomat case. All of all you hush hush . Skerrit have all you like little boys. That is what national security is
It would appear the constitution is for one set. When the Prime Minister publicly told his supporters to verbally attack supporters of the UWP by calling them traitors wherever they meet them, we didn’t hear Blackmoore either condemning the statement or disassociation himself from the statement. Does Blackmoore listen to the HENG show hosted by Simeon Albert. Does Blackmoore listen to what the senior citizen from KingsHill have been calling Mr. Linton, eg, sac way boowo. That statement by Blackmoore is an indication that the proposed protest action by the UWP is beginning to take its effect. I would not be surprised, the leaders of the UWP might be arrested under the so called riot act, just to intimidate the supporters of the UWP and at the same time divert attention from the CBI fiasco.
And……?
Blackmoore, go to H***E***L****L. No member on the opposition side spoke about attacking anyone or harming anybody. So many threats were made against the life of Lennox Linton and you never issued a statement. He made a police report and up to now, they have not yet responded. Why don’t you follow up on it Mr. Bias minister? We will not rest until your government steps down.
Rayburn, because it is a fundamental right of the people to assembly the police have to grant them permission and also protect them from those who try to stop them and from those in the demonstration that may want to do it with violence. That is the role of the police. All must exercise thier right without interruption by the other. You guys using that excuse about national security compromise to use force but be careful. Brutal regimes will pay sooner or later. Don’t twist your interpretation of the Constitution to strangle freedom. This never ends well.
You could teach those who would like to incite trouble a lesson, that it does not pay. They will bear the consequences.
Blackmore at school you would be marked 1/10..One upon ten.What were the statements made at the meeting? Is it protest and demonstration,to ask your rogue regime to resign,because you all have disgraced Dominica…Can you or your DLP WICKEDS shut denyus that right..That shall never happen..We “SHALL “demonstrate,protest,etc in a civil way,AND YOU SHALL SEE IT SIR!
WE THE DECENT LAW ABIDING PEOPLE OF DOMINICA CANNOT AT THE SAME TIME CONDONE STATEMENTS AND ACTIONS WHICH SEEK TO COMPROMISE NATIONAL SECURITY BY THIS Government and others associated with their devious means and schemes. IT IS FOR THIS REASON THAT we, the people of Dominica WISH TO CALL ON ALL DOMINICANS TO DISASSOCIATE THEMSELVES from this minister and the corrupt Skerrit Labour government WITH ALL STATEMENT OR ACTIONS WHICH MAY APPEAR TO PUT STATE SECURITY AT RISK. ,,…and likely to affect the democratic rights of all Dominicans to rightly question and condemn any illegal acts of passports etc.
OVER THE PAST YEARS, THIS GOVERNMENT HAS WORKED VERY HARD TO ENSURE THAT LAW AND
ORDER has been violated, abused, INSULTED and twisted ON OUR Beautiful DOMINICA.
WE ASK THAT THIS CORRUP SKERRIT LED GOVERNMENT MUST RESIGN…PLEASE GO
Go and tell that to our President Charles Savarin to remind him!!!