The new look cabinetDominica News Online - Thursday, April 12th, 2018 at 11:46 AM
Earlier this week Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, announced changes to his Cabinet of Ministers.
The changes show that there are now 19 ministers in the cabinet.
The Prime Minister said he found it necessary “to make a few adjustments to ministerial portfolios, in the hope of fostering greater synergy, and efficiency and to position ourselves to better respond to the needs of our citizens.”
Among the changes were the introduction of a Deputy Prime Minister, Reginald Austrie and the inclusion of MP for Roseau Central, Joseph Isaac, who recently left the opposition United Workers Party.
Below are the changes.
-Roosevelt Skerrit:
Was Prime Minister, and Minister for Finance, and Public Service
Now Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Investments, Housing and Lands
-Reginald Austrie:
Was Minister for Housing, Lands and Water Resource Management
Now Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Food and Fisheries
-Levi A. Peter
Was Attorney General
Now Attorney General
-Dr. John Collin McIntyre:
Was Minister for Planning, Economic Development and Investment
Now Minister for Public Works, Water Resource Management and Ports
-Joseph Isaac
Was United Workers Party MP for Roseau Central
Now ‘Independent’ MP for Roseau Central and Minister for the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal
-Dr. Kenneth Darroux:
Was Minister for Health and Environment
Now Minister for Health and Social Services
-Senator Miriam Blanchard:
Was Minister for Public Works and Ports
Now Minister for Planning and Economic Development
-Senator Robert Tonge:
Was Minister for Tourism and Urban Renewal
Now Minister for Tourism and Culture
-Catherine Lady Daniel:
Was Minister for Social Services, Family and Gender Affairs
Now Minister for Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs
-Justina Charles:
Was Minister for Youth, Sports, Culture and Constituency Empowerment
Now Minister for Youth, Sports, and Constituency Empowerment
-Rayburn Blackmoore:
Was Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security
Remains Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security
-Senator Francine Baron:
Was Foreign and CARICOM Affairs
Remains Minister for Foreign and CARICOM Affairs
-Ian Douglas:
Was Minister for Trade, Energy and Employment
Remains Minister for Trade, Energy and Employment
-Petter Saint-Jean:
Was Minister for Education and Human Resource Development
Remains Minister for Education and Human Resource Development
-Roselyn Paul:
Was Minister for Commerce, Enterprise and Small Business Development
Remains Minister for Commerce, Enterprise and Small Business Development
-Kelver Darroux:
Was Minister for Information, Science, Telecommunication and Technology
Remains Minister for Information, Science, Telecommunications and Technology
-Casius Darroux:
Was Minister for Kalinago Affairs
Remains Minister for Kalinago Affairs
-Johnson Drigo:
Was Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries
Now Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Lands
-Ivor Stephenson:
Was Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Environment with specific responsibility for the Environment
Now Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Social Services
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.