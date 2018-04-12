Earlier this week Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, announced changes to his Cabinet of Ministers.

The changes show that there are now 19 ministers in the cabinet.

The Prime Minister said he found it necessary “to make a few adjustments to ministerial portfolios, in the hope of fostering greater synergy, and efficiency and to position ourselves to better respond to the needs of our citizens.”

Among the changes were the introduction of a Deputy Prime Minister, Reginald Austrie and the inclusion of MP for Roseau Central, Joseph Isaac, who recently left the opposition United Workers Party.

Below are the changes.

-Roosevelt Skerrit:

Was Prime Minister, and Minister for Finance, and Public Service

Now Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Investments, Housing and Lands

-Reginald Austrie:

Was Minister for Housing, Lands and Water Resource Management

Now Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Food and Fisheries

-Levi A. Peter

Was Attorney General

Now Attorney General

-Dr. John Collin McIntyre:

Was Minister for Planning, Economic Development and Investment

Now Minister for Public Works, Water Resource Management and Ports

-Joseph Isaac

Was United Workers Party MP for Roseau Central

Now ‘Independent’ MP for Roseau Central and Minister for the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal

-Dr. Kenneth Darroux:

Was Minister for Health and Environment

Now Minister for Health and Social Services

-Senator Miriam Blanchard:

Was Minister for Public Works and Ports

Now Minister for Planning and Economic Development

-Senator Robert Tonge:

Was Minister for Tourism and Urban Renewal

Now Minister for Tourism and Culture

-Catherine Lady Daniel:

Was Minister for Social Services, Family and Gender Affairs

Now Minister for Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs

-Justina Charles:

Was Minister for Youth, Sports, Culture and Constituency Empowerment

Now Minister for Youth, Sports, and Constituency Empowerment

-Rayburn Blackmoore:

Was Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security

Remains Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security

-Senator Francine Baron:

Was Foreign and CARICOM Affairs

Remains Minister for Foreign and CARICOM Affairs

-Ian Douglas:

Was Minister for Trade, Energy and Employment

Remains Minister for Trade, Energy and Employment

-Petter Saint-Jean:

Was Minister for Education and Human Resource Development

Remains Minister for Education and Human Resource Development

-Roselyn Paul:

Was Minister for Commerce, Enterprise and Small Business Development

Remains Minister for Commerce, Enterprise and Small Business Development

-Kelver Darroux:

Was Minister for Information, Science, Telecommunication and Technology

Remains Minister for Information, Science, Telecommunications and Technology

-Casius Darroux:

Was Minister for Kalinago Affairs

Remains Minister for Kalinago Affairs

-Johnson Drigo:

Was Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries

Now Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Lands

-Ivor Stephenson:

Was Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Environment with specific responsibility for the Environment

Now Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Social Services