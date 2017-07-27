Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit is expected to present the 2017/2018 budget when parliament convenes on Thursday morning.

The budget amounts to more than EC$854-million in recurrent and capital expenditure. This is an increase of EC$173 million over 2016/2017.

Skerrit said the budget will be addressing a number of critical issues.

“We met with many stakeholders, many many stakeholders and we are committing in the budget some $15-million for the manufacturers,” he said. “Last year we gave the hoteliers $15-million, we gave the farmers $10-million. This year we are putting $15-million for the manufacturers.”

He stated that in this year’s budget, additional funds will be placed for small business development.

“To build a culture of entrepreneurship in Dominica,” he noted. “We will also be putting an additional amount for training and we will be targeting a number of areas of our country.”

Skerrrit said one of the critical areas is the training of teachers and parents on how to provide for children with special needs.

“There are many children in Dominica with special needs who are not at school because the schools are not catering for them,” he stated. “And you have parents who have to stay home to take care of their children because they cannot go to school. And I think in the second decade of the 21st century we have to come of age in how we treat and regard children with disabilities in our country.”

The Prime Minister said the country must also focus on the human aspect of development.

“We can talk about road and bridges but we must also focus on the human aspect of development of our country,” he noted.

He will also provide an explanation for the increases and decreases in allocations as well as provide some important performance indicators and the contribution by revenue generated from the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) will feature prominently.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Alix Boyd-Knights, explained that there are categories of invitees for the event.

“We have those from the business and private sector communities and so on that are placed downstairs in the chamber,” she said. “The Permanent Secretaries and other government officials are seated downstairs. Then we have guests from the public that are seated upstairs and of course as you know we try to encourage the women to wear hats, the ladies to wear their hats.”

She stated that there is a dress code that legislated for those who plan to attend.

“It is not a figment of my imagination,” she noted.

Boyd-Knights noted that media personnel from ‘bona fide’ media houses who have been accredited to the House of Assembly will be seated down stairs.