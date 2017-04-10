Too much party politics in Dominica PM Skerrit saysDominica News Online - Monday, April 10th, 2017 at 10:02 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has decried what he said is the amount of party politics in Dominica which seems to be permeating every aspect of the Dominican society.
Speaking recently he said Dominicans should be more nationalistic in their discussions on the island.
“I find ladies and gentlemen in this country, it is too much about party politics,” he said. “You go in churches, it’s politics. Now you have people interpreting the bible based on who they support. When our children go to school they are treated based on who the teacher is and who the teacher is supporting.”
He said the same thing happens in government departments and at the hospital.
“You go to a government department, you go to the hospital, people treat you based on who they think you supporting,” he said.
However, Skerrit stated, as Prime Minister, he carries out his function in a manner in which he would like to be treated.
“But I say to people, I always say to people I carry out my functions as Prime Minister of this country and I treat people the way I would like to be treated because no Dominican can tell you, not one Dominican can tell you and I have seen in my office thousands of Dominicans and not one Dominican can tell you that I ever ask them who do you support,” he remarked.
He noted that whenever he sees people, he never asks them of their political affiliation.
“I will ask you where you from, what’s you name, what’s your telephone number,” the Prime Minister stated. “But never have I asked somebody do you support Labour (Dominica Labour Party) or do you support UWP (United Workers Party) and I have helped people who are in need irrespective of who the person is.”
“That is how it should be,” he added.
Any politician that setup a system whereby people come directly to his or her office for money is guilty of political division and tribalism . Any politician who call for the harassment of opposition politicians is guilty of divisive politics. Any politician who employ lies and fabricate cksims of take over or sharing of confidential documents is not just guilty of political division but slsi guilty of a crime
Agreed!
Who on earth takes Skerrit seriously. He is head of the snake that bites off the economy of Dominica and wags its tail when people asks logical question. Skerrit just does not come about as an intellectual, that is one who thinks and considers clearly what he says or is about to say.. I guess those around him don’t care as they may be in the same camp as being intellectually illiterate to stand out strong as a politician who has some credibility and some good to say..
Skerrit dude please ,how many families you have caused to suffer from not supporting you?Practice what you preach man,i visit all the time and see it,i support no party in Dominica,you all are a bunch of losers.
The age of George Orwell. When doublespeak and doublethink comes to Dominica. This is a sad story. A dictator using psychological mindgames on his own people aided by a Mercury crisis firm.
Agreed. Too much division.
This is from the man who has stirred the partisan pot pitting red against blue, asking the reds to approach non-reds everywhere they see them – on the street, at a funeral, on their way to work etc and call them traitors. How many non-reds has he appointed to the police service or civil service? This statement from Dear Leader is seventeen and a half years too late.
Get real!! It is on both side … I’ve heard the UWP tell their supports do no go on their bus or shop in their stores. How quickly we forget. Like Daddy Chess said, we malad for the saw and shoes.
This is a huge problem. Based on One’s political affiliation they can do no wrong. There comes a time when we must put politics aside. When our children are victimized, we must have one voice in defense of our children. I called for the resignation of the two members of parliament who were accused of a despicable act against a minor. Today, one is still in the spotlight and is being glorified by those who support his party. What message are we sending to our children? This member must step aside until he is exonerated. My people, let us stop ignoring the silent cries of the children because of politics.
Really? we should just only have one party right? and that will end all the party politics. Indeed, and thats the only way DLP will win land slide victorys. Because not for the life of me can i see ANY development in certain constituencies in the last 15 years but yet they are always sure wins for the DLP. So yes you are right, Dominicans vote for you the PM and the party you represent, not necessarily their constituency representatives. If so many of them wouldnt bypass their parl rep, who they magically seem to forget and run straight to you for assistance every wednesday.
Mr. PM if is one time I agree with what you say is now. I had this one bad experience with my Parliamentary Rep. namely Rayburn Blackmore who asked me all of the questions you stated above. I felt disregarded as a citizen and as a young hard working father of this Country. Dear Mr. PM please speak to your colleagues who pretend to be representatives of the people. I know Mr. PM you love your people but your colleges are the ones giving you all these headaches hence you have to see thousands of Dominicans on a day to day basis. Tell them get off their high horses , get into their communities and get to know the people who put them there. This is their job and not your job as the pm TO BE RUNNING ALL AROUND THE COUNTRY.
Hence the political snake with a poison tongue. Very dangerous
Rotfl mercury must have told him to take the “mother Theresa” approach lol. Red day, red clinic, oh this gave me a great laugh.
You must practice what you preach Mr PM, Werent you the one at a labour party rally telling your supporters to call members of the UWP traitors?
That is a joke man? Mr. PM you not serious. All of this is your fault. You continue to interfere in every ministry. Everyone must come to YOU personally. I think you need to look in the mirror
If I were a drug dealer and knew I am being investigated for money laundering and anytime I could be arrested, first thing I would do is find a way to hide all evidence against me such as money, gun, house or anything that could work against me. The careless and reckless way this government is operating sure reminds me of the manner drug dealers operate in the drug trade. I am not implying the government is involved in drugs
Wow no- kidding!!! Right message ; wrong messenger indeed:
That’s kinda rich coming from a politician.
Why does Skerritt waste time in making a comment like that.It’s a waste of time because Dominica is a democratic country and the people will decide how much politics they want and there isn’t anything Skerritt can do about it unless he declares himself leader for life.He might only be giving us a subtle clue on this.Skerritt and his cohorts including Tony As-ta Phan are involved in denigrating the opponents of the government so is Skerritt telling them to take it down a notch?There are too many dire needs the country has for Skerritt to waste time braying about too much politics rather than doing strategic planning and evaluation to make the lives of the people better in a sustainable way.
Political parties are the curse of democracies. Better that all members of parliament be independent and speak on their own conscience.
That is all well and good, but in the end all you get is a talk fest. There is whip to get people in line to get work done.
So you are “”Day Parlaying””” now…You were the one who introduced that to Dominica,because your interest has not been Dominica..I wonder when you will mention the name of your good friend MONFARED,to your DLP fools and cronies at your SANTA Claus town hall meetings.
We need to remember, before party, we should be unified as a people…we are Dominicans first.
Papa bat — but is the same thing you doing to the village of Salisbury —
You are so right! Some of us have allowed politics to take over our very beings. We have little respect and regard for our neighbours as humans and have become so engrossed in our affiliations, that we forget God says love thy neighbour as you love yourself.
Are you serious!!!!!!!! You the one dressing red at every government function and for years cannot distinguish between labour party duties and your prime Ministerial duties. Padna you the the cause of the problem. Manipulative .