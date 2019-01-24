COMMENTARY: Trump officially recognizes Venezuela’s Guaido as Interim President of VenezuelaThe Ward Post - Thursday, January 24th, 2019 at 9:32 AM
U.S. President Donald issued a statement Wednesday officially recognizing the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the Interim President of Venezuela. President Trump announced his decision in a tweet in which he said: “The citizens of Venezuela have suffered for too long at the hands of the illegitimate Maduro regime. Today, I have officially recognized the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the Interim President of Venezuela.” This was followed by a tweet from Vice President Mike Spence in a message to @JGuaido and the people of Venezuela in which he said: “America stands with you & we will continue to stand with you until #Libertad is restored!”
In his statement president Trump said Venezuelan National Assembly, “In its role as the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people …invoked the country’s constitution to declare Nicolas Maduro illegitimate, and the office of the presidency therefore vacant.” Trump said he “will continue to use the full weight of United States economic and diplomatic power to press for the restoration of Venezuelan democracy.” He stated further that his administration continues “to hold the illegitimate Maduro regime directly responsible for any threats it may pose to the safety of the Venezuelan people.” He also urged other Western Hemisphere governments to recognize Guaido as the Interim President of Venezuela.
In a statement following Trump’s announcement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Maduro “to step aside in favor of a legitimate leader reflecting the will of the Venezuelan people,” and stressed that the U.S. supports “President Guaido as he establishes a transitional government, and leads Venezuela, as the country prepares for free and fair elections.”
4 Comments
And Maduro is recognized by Russia and China. This is going to get interesting.
That’s why a future Commission of Enquiry should be in order, to find out why unarmed people were teargassed when they gathered asking for free and Fair elections,and the idiots involved get their comeuppance ..
This should embolden everyone in Dominica who is fed up of stolen elections.
This is going to be a major headache for Skerrit. Once again the PM of DA bet on the wrong horse and finds himself on the wrong side. Dominica can not afford for this to continue and going forward I’m sure the citizens of DA don’t want to be on the side of Russia, China, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Syria etc. I know Skerrit tends towards that lot. So in the upcoming election we need to tell Skerrit that we, the citizens of Dominica are with our western friends that stand for freedom and democracy!
By 2025 China will be worlds biggest economy surpassing the USA. That is provided the USA doesn’t out maneuver China on the current trade negotiations. It’s in our country’s best interest that we play our position which to be diplomatically prudent in our relationships with both China and the USA. We have a lot at stake as a non producing economy which neither manufacturers nor produces any materials needed to manufacture anything