Member of Parliament for Roseau Central, Joseph Isaac, who recently resigned from the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has been sworn in as a government minister.

He was sworn in at the State House by President Charles Savarin.

Isaac took an Oath of Allegiance to Dominica, an Oath of Office and an Oath of Secrecy.

He was then given his instrument of appointment by the President.

Isaac is now officially Minister for the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal.

He thanked Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit for inviting him to the Cabinet, saying he places his trust and confidence in him.

He said the portfolio is challenging but is committed “to work hard to achieve the goals and vision as outlined by the Prime Minister to become the first climate resilient country in the world.”

“I think this is commendable and visionary,” Isaac stated.

He also expressed his admiration for Skerrit.

“I would also like to tell the world that even in the political arena you may have opponents but even when you are a person’s opponent and you admire that person, you have to show the respect. I admire the Prime Minister,” he gushed.

Isaac said he was offering his talents and skills “for the love of country.”

“At the time when I said that, I remember a lot of people said that I didn’t consult but that in and of itself is a consultation by saying that we should all of us work together and offer our services to rebuild our country after a major, devastating hurricane,” he stated. “No one had problems with that statement in parliament. No one had problems with that statement in the media, no one had a problem with it when I spoke about it in the bars …but after I made a decision, after consultation, after a long time, some people have a problem with it.”

Isaac said he remains committed to the vision of rebuilding Dominica.

“That is why I accepted the PM’s offer to work with the government for the betterment of Dominica,” he stated. “I hold no malice. It’s all about love for country and love for people. This is one of the Prime Minister’s strength I think will go down as his legacy, his love for people. I admire that.”

He also stated that history will absolve him.

“For those who can’t see the vision, I would like to say to them it’s okay, you can’t see it yet, but according to Fidel Castro, history will absolve me,” he said.