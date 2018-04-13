UPDATE: Joseph Isaac takes oath as government minister; says history will absolve himDominica News Online - Friday, April 13th, 2018 at 12:37 PM
Member of Parliament for Roseau Central, Joseph Isaac, who recently resigned from the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has been sworn in as a government minister.
He was sworn in at the State House by President Charles Savarin.
Isaac took an Oath of Allegiance to Dominica, an Oath of Office and an Oath of Secrecy.
He was then given his instrument of appointment by the President.
Isaac is now officially Minister for the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal.
He thanked Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit for inviting him to the Cabinet, saying he places his trust and confidence in him.
He said the portfolio is challenging but is committed “to work hard to achieve the goals and vision as outlined by the Prime Minister to become the first climate resilient country in the world.”
“I think this is commendable and visionary,” Isaac stated.
He also expressed his admiration for Skerrit.
“I would also like to tell the world that even in the political arena you may have opponents but even when you are a person’s opponent and you admire that person, you have to show the respect. I admire the Prime Minister,” he gushed.
Isaac said he was offering his talents and skills “for the love of country.”
“At the time when I said that, I remember a lot of people said that I didn’t consult but that in and of itself is a consultation by saying that we should all of us work together and offer our services to rebuild our country after a major, devastating hurricane,” he stated. “No one had problems with that statement in parliament. No one had problems with that statement in the media, no one had a problem with it when I spoke about it in the bars …but after I made a decision, after consultation, after a long time, some people have a problem with it.”
Isaac said he remains committed to the vision of rebuilding Dominica.
“That is why I accepted the PM’s offer to work with the government for the betterment of Dominica,” he stated. “I hold no malice. It’s all about love for country and love for people. This is one of the Prime Minister’s strength I think will go down as his legacy, his love for people. I admire that.”
He also stated that history will absolve him.
“For those who can’t see the vision, I would like to say to them it’s okay, you can’t see it yet, but according to Fidel Castro, history will absolve me,” he said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
34 Comments
Political suicide, yes history will remember you
Boss you have bills to pay 💰 go get some of that passport and parrot money 💰 Anyway next time do things better. Remember them people voted u in. Ask them to forgive you.
After you squandered de people support for you…. and they distance themselves from you…. you hope someone will write something good about you in our history books…. what a joke, lol
History will show that Roseau Central will not make you their parliamentary representative again Isaac.
You people just over dramatic. At least Isaac has something to offer. Linton would not have any value in the Cabinet. Yes I’ve said it.
What a cross to carry. The feeling of guilt and deceit has brought the man to tears. He is well aware of the ramifications of his actions but he had no way out. I still won’t consider him judas but rather Brutus. Afterall he is a politician, and Judas’s action lead to salvation.Win win.
You realise he could have just resigned,but the deal required that he embarrassed Linton and the party or at least try to.
The very bible is quoted as saying “…..money answereth all things”
History will know of you as a Judas to Dominicas crucifixion. Learn that scholarships and monetary rewards are temporary and your spirit will forever be haunted. Snake.
LOL…what a joke. Boss man, just admit…after all that schooling you take, all your ambition, you were not surviving. So you did what was in your best interest. It is ok to do that sometimes. Be man enough to say that. You crying because you saying that you should have done that a long time ago.
It is so sad that men have to take these decisions against their philosophy, to have to go against it. I know of many men who had to do this, friends who made enemies and attacked each other for the sake of politics. I know of men who did it to feed their families. People are made to kneel down or accept what they get or else they starve. Church leaders are to sing the praises or they do not receive certain concessions. Farmers who once walked into SAG Motors (Agents for Toyota) and Astaphans (Agents for Mitsubishi) with cash in hand to get their brand new pickups are now merely ghost. If you don’t support you don’t survive. I am sorry for the people who have to live with their consciences twisted for the rest of their lives.
What if they are void of a conscience? It;s not like a heart, a prostate Gland .LMAO real loud
Skerro is definatey currupt. But i say fire Linton..Issac my bro congratulations you would go no where with Linton as leader of the opposition.. TO EACH HIS OWN..
You will do much better for Roseau as Minister yes you will..
Welcome aboard sir! Train is heading for another victory at the next general election and you will be a part of the real Team Dominica. We are happy to have you & good luck in your new role! We look forward to seeing you get baptized at the conventions!
History will absolve you, Isaac? You talking BS. And now you claim you admire Skerrit after calling him corrupt for years. Boy, you have a special place waiting for you.
Who hit u Isaac what u crying for
I just want to remind u that You have
Lost one vote so far what u sow what u reap
Why the tears your conscience killing you. No one said that you couldnt take ur selfish decision but not with our votes and not informing us . You tried by the going was rough and skerit willfully made you loose alot .maybe is time to make it back Good luck
Omg what a shame!! I remembered your conversation Isac and all the bad things you had to say about Labor rights!!! I can’t even finish read what am seeing or even look at you standing next to Skeritte!! Demmmm Isac… is not to be strusted!! Inspite of how much you guys are betraying Workers Party I will still stand strong as a supporter!!
Man, I feel your pain. The UWP is blind to see the truth because they are too bent excicutng their TRIBAL POLITICS. Their only motive is to get Skerrit out of the race. Bro hold on and do just what you intend to do for your people and your country. You have the potential. Mammy will cover you with the BLOOD.
Issac you have joined the regime,for your pocket,you betrayed the voters,stop the crying,here you go praising Skerrit like he is God get a grip dude,enjoy the few dollars.
The man I risk my life to help free from our enemy has now teamed up with that same enemy, for money and power I must say, to try to kill and destroy us? He has now taken an oath to help destroy the country we tried to deliver from our oppressor? No conscience, no heart, no love, no mercy just damn greedy? Only time will tell
Dominica’s politics lacks hygiene. This lack of hygiene on the political playing field has the country in last place in the Caribbean. There is such a lack of hygiene, that politicians take the country and its electorates for granted. A massive reshuffling of such a useless cabinet and the inclusion of a former uwp pal rep now independent, as minister.. The politics is so filthy n lacking hygiene that today one is blue then tomorrow he is independently red.
There is need for hygiene in order corruption and other illegal practices be discouraged. Can you imagine, most buildings in Dominica are without electricity, n roofs yet politicians playing politics with people’s lives n safety.
There is such a lack of hygiene in the governance of Dominica, that incompetency is rewarded and ministers n pal reps who cross the floor are rewarded with a make up ministry… Dominica lacks ethical, moral, political, social, financial n spiritual hygiene.. There is need for hygiene from all fronts.
I never thought I would live to meet a man with a worse heart than Judas Iscariot. Yes it is a fact that Jesus was the one Judas betrayed, but at least he was later very remorseful, to the point that he attempted to give back the 30 pieces of silver he received for betraying his friend Jesus, to the point that the man said he sinned. But this guy Joseph Isaac, who did not just betray Linton and uwp, but the man took my vote and my money used to help uwp win and went to Skerrit man? Does he have a heart? Is that the same man that same Skerrit told the world that he attempted a coupe on and, later send police to arrest him and poor me and other supporters put our lives at risk shouting ” Free Joseph Isaac now”? Man you worse than Judas Iscariot and it will not go well with you even if we wish you well.
In life you cannot be vindictive wish the man well sir the Lord will look over you.
Joseph Isaac..this is disgusting. Not only to those who gave you their vote but to any Dominican who regarded you as a man of of your word. As a grown man what do you stand for! Do you really know? Or are you tossed to and fro wherever the money is?
eh!!! you already wearing the same tie, tears and smiles??? papa… hmm that eager consummation must be evidence of long and passionate seduction…
I don’t know if Judas Iscariot ever took an oath, after he betrayed Jesus because based on this account here in Matthew 27:3-5:Then Judas, which had betrayed him, when he saw that he was condemned, repented himself, and brought again the thirty pieces of silver to the chief priests and elders,
4 Saying, I have sinned in that I have betrayed the innocent blood. And they said, What is that to us? see thou to that.
5 And he cast down the pieces of silver in the temple, and departed, and went and hanged himself.
At least Judas Iscariot was remorseful and offered to give the money back as a sign of brokenness. Unfortunately Joseph Isac was even worse than Judas by taking the oath. Boy to outdo Judas Iscariot is bad wii
Hmmmm, are you all now comparing BOZO to Jesus????? how time changes things!!!!
Kingman, guys like you are making my day.
Stop calling the man Judas it takes one to know one.
How can Joseph Issac who espouses independence, fiscal responsibility and good governance not see that he is in the wrong camp? How can he not see that he is a part of the problem.Dominica now has the most government ministers and the biggest government in the Caribbean and does not have a productive sector to complement the top heavy administration.This is a modern mobster organization where allegiance to the boss is what’s most important.We will see by the time election is called that Joseph issac is a labourite and not any independent which he claims to be.El Supremo is taking care of the boys in his cabal.
JI knows it is wrong, he feels bad inside, but he also thinks ‘if you can’t beat them join them’. As they say, a little bit of corruption is contagious. That’s why this island is rife with it. So many people going the wrong way… they’ve given up and feel it’s normal now, apart from those with the utmost integrity and pride in themselves. All these thief type characters don’t have any pride in themselves, they are just getting washed along in the tide of corruption. What they haven’t factored in is that karma doesn’t miss a trick, she sees all and these guys will get their just dues. Whether it comes from judgement day or some other event, they will reap what they’ve sewn. At that point they will be begging for mercy, but it will be too late..
let God be his judge, in everything happens for a reason good luck sir.
Selling his soul for a few pieces of silver and scholarships. Time will judge this move as the worst in Da history.
J.I reminds me of a typical scorpion and will one day eventuality sting Skerritt. He wants to be P.M by all means possible and he will end up disappointed and do something crazy one day.
Well better him than Lennox Linton…for sure…you people just need to chill !