Describing his political journey as “very turbulent,” Member of Parliament for the Roseau South Constituency, Joshua Francis, has informed the United Workers Party (UWP) that he will not contest the next general election.

In a ‘resignation letter’ to the party, he said that he will serve his full term in office as a Member of Parliament.

“I release profound gratitude to the United Workers Party -Team Dominica- for accepting me within its family and I am grateful for the experience which I gathered in the political community,” Francis said in his letter.

He stated that his political journey has been turbulent and he has encountered unexpected results which need his attention.

“As you are fully aware, my political journey has been very turbulent and in the process, I encountered unexpected results which are deep and require my full attention,” Francis wrote.

He stated that he has decided to withdraw from the “political space to cure some issues, and as such it would be in the best interest of the United Workers Party -Team Dominica- to identify and work with a potential candidate for the next general election.”

Francis stated that he will serve his full term of office as MP for Roseau South.

“Please be guided accordingly, nonetheless, that I will complete the full term as a Parliamentarian as I vowed to serve the Roseau South Constituency for a full term and will not disregard the social and moral contract with my constituents,” he wrote.

A newcomer to the political arena, Francis first appeared on the political scene in August 2013, when he signaled his intention to unseat Ambrose George, a Dominica Labour Party (DLP) heavy weight.

At that time, it sounded like an impossible feat since George was MP for Roseau South since February 2000 and was part of the upper echelon of the DLP, serving as deputy leader. He also held many ministerial portfolios including minister for finance, agriculture, enterprise development and public works and infrastructural development, among others. He also acted as Prime Minister in the Roosevelt Skerrit Administration on several occasions.

George himself expressed great confidence of a fourth “big” win in the December 8, 2014, general election.

On November 27, 2013, Francis officially declared his candidacy for the UWP in Roseau South, describing himself as “a man of the people.”

In the 2014 general election, Francis triumphed over George in probably the biggest upset of the polls, gathering a total of 2,185 votes. George received 1,948.

In February 2015, Francis signaled his intention to run for the position of Deputy Leader of the UWP after Claudius Sanford, who held the post at that time, did not make himself available to contest at the party’s delegate’s conference.

The conference was held on March 1, 2015 and Francis was elected Deputy Leader, while Lennox Linton was elected leader.

By July 2015, there were talks of disunity in the UWP when members walked out of parliament during the 2015-2016 budget debate but Francis stayed. He subsequently dismissed the talks of disunity.

Soon after that rumors began circulating that Francis was interested in the top post of political leader of the UWP, but he dismissed them saying he was not keen on challenging Linton for the job. However, he did state that if it is the voice of the people in the future, he would accept it.

But the rumors persisted and it was said a leadership struggle was emerging between Francis and Linton.

At a delegate’s conference of the UWP held on January 10, 2016 Linton stated that there was no leadership struggle since the party had a duly elected leader.

Soon after that Francis became embroiled in a controversy involving a court matter and on April 14, 2016, it was announced a vote of no confidence would be tabled against him at a UWP delegates’ conference to be held in Mahaut on April 24. It was said all attempts by the party to meet Francis had failed.

During the conference, Francis walked out and he was booted out as Deputy Leader.

In June 2016, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, called on Francis to resign as MP to make way for a by-election in Roseau South.