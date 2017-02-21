The United Workers Party calls on Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and his Administration to put an immediate end to its continued Political persecution of the Opposition.

This Political persecution of leaders of the United Workers Party and others opposed to the Labour Party Administration continue unabated in the Commonwealth of Dominica. On the morning of Monday 20th of February 2017 at 5:30 a.m. Honourable Joseph Isaac, Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency was awoken from sleep by police officers dressed in full army camouflage.

The attending police officers were admitted by Honourable Isaac to his residence, whereupon they began to ransack his premises. On completion of the ransacking of his premises, Hon Isaac was arrested and transported to police Headquarters without any clear reason for his arrest.

Creeping into the mix now is the entry of other government departments specifically the Environmental Health Department whose officers visited the business, eatery, establishment of Hon. Isaac twice in a fourteen day cycle inclusive of the morning of his arrest.

Also, by analysing the dates on which the opposition people have been arrested, it can be clearly seen that a very disturbing pattern of harassment and political persecution is unfolding:

1. Dr. Samuel Christian, Executive Member of the Dominica Freedom Party, on 2nd of February

2. Senator Dr. Thompson Fontaine, Executive Member of the Dominica United , on 12th of February

3. Mr. Claudius Sandford, former Senator, Caretaker of the Karlinago Territory Constituency and Deputy Leader of the UWP, on 15th February

4. Mr. Sharmon Andrew, “the truck driver”, on 17th of February

5. Mr. Johnson Boston, former Senator and present Executive Member of the Dominica Freedom Party on 17th of February

6. Hon. Joseph Isaac current Parliamentary of the Roseau Central Constituency 20th of February.

Everyone arrested, with the exception of one has been freed without being charged by the Police. These arrests are predicated on the figment of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s imagination that a coup had been plotted against his administration. Although the Leadership of the United Workers Party has strenuously and categorically denied and continues to deny this charge, the political persecution continues.

All this persecution tactics stem from the call made by United Workers Party for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and his Cabinet. The call for the resignations is made on many grounds, inclusive of mismanagement of the economy, the social well-being of the island’s citizens and more critically the issuance of Diplomatic Passports to some people who have turned out to be international criminals.

Further, despite the many calls for transparency and accountability in the administration of the issuance of Diplomatic Passports and appointment of some holders to Diplomatic Positions, the government has remained deathly silent.

One such Diplomat Mr. Ali Reza Monfared, a naturalized Dominican, through the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Programme of Iranian descent now awaits trial in Iran for allegedly swindling US2.8 billion from the Iranian Government. Mr Monfared has been accused of facilitating the illegal sale of Iranian Oil on the World Market by violating sanctions imposed on Iran by the United Nations Security Council and the United States of America.

For these and many other reasons the UWP declares that the Roosevelt Skerrit Administration must resign from the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica.