UWP Executive commends Linton for outstanding leadershipPress release - Friday, January 13th, 2017 at 8:43 AM
The Management Committee of the United Workers Party (UWP) places on record its profound congratulations and commendations to its Political Leader, and Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition Honourable Lennox Linton on his outstanding leadership generally, and in particular his handling of the matter of the Citizenship By Investment Programme (CBI) aired on CBS60 Minutes earlier this month, that is Sunday 1st January, 2017.
Honourable Lennox Linton did a great service to the country by highlighting the absolute need for transparency and accountability in the administration and management of the Commonwealth of Dominica CBI Programme. In this regard Honourable Linton adequately represented the views of the Party as well as a vast majority of the citizens of Dominica.
The Management Committee is especially impressed by Honourable Linton’s continued resolve to stand up for the interest of the ordinary men and women of our country, particularly the need for the resources of the State benefitting all the people, and this in spite of the many threats on his life, that of his family and Party Colleagues. The Committee has full confidence in his ability, knowledge and understanding of issues affecting the Commonwealth of Dominica which he uses in the service of our people.
The management Committee encourages our fellow citizens to join with the UWP in recognizing the outstanding work of Honourable Linton and to give him and his Party your fullest support.
11 Comments
Bull
Sir,I concur with the executive of your party,by recognizing the exemplary work you have been doing on behalf of the poor people of this country.
I encourage you to press on though the road is rocky,but nothing good comes easy. All the best sir and never give up.
This was written by the usual suspects who knew Henley was putting this press release out. Take in front before I front take you. Lol.
Seriously though Lennox Linton is isolated and now on a political ledge.
When will the executive of the UWP abandon their sheep mentality and embrace the change that they so often echo over the airways, when will you guys realize in order for the UWP to assume leadership of our blessed land, some toxic elements need to be extracted from your party. after the Privy council ruling you all gave full support to your leader, I know you guys wanted to be loyal to your leader but does anyone in this executive have the balls to say to your dear leader that there are lines aspiring leaders don’t cross. until you guys realize your true purpose “We THE PEOPLE” cannot in good faith turn over the leadership of beautiful DA to a lost shepherd. like I said in the beginning, abandon your sheep mentality…meaning if you see your shepherd going over a cliff, stop turn around and find another route. Dominica may not be where we would like it to be at this point, but “teway worshh maitay pie par boun”.
Pete, just change UWP to DLP my boy and you might be on the right track. UWP does not have shepherd because they are not sheep. They have a bulldog with real balls and teeth and tenacity not afraid of anyone to defend his own and his territory, far better than an absent shepherd, that is never with his flock but prefers to rule from a distance sitting comfort in a bullet proof vehicle. Why, is he afraid his sheep may turn on him and bite him or may soil his fancy shoes with their droppings? Does he ever walk with his flock? Linton is on the rise my boy and you all running scared.
Nelson Mandella, Eugenia Charles, Maurice Bishop, Jesus Christ were subjected to give up trying just like this Big Pete is promoting. These honourable people went on to prove everyone wrong and they pursued their fight, not for themselves for their people, in the name of justice, decency in public office and often these people who cry out for truth and decency and transparency in government are victimised because those who cry to rebuke them are the ones affiliated to corrupt leaders and deceitful bed fellows and corrupt governments eating away the poor peoples money and killing the country at the same time.
Hon Linton, like other heroes before him know that this is not an easy fight but to be pursued and no Tom, Dick, Harriette or Supremo or Arab will stop that determination to move because the drive and cry comes fro the people. To get rid of Linton you have to get rid of us the people of Dominica, who stand up to evil and devilish style leadership and governance,
God Bless Linton
Apparently, whoever wrote this in support of Lennox Linton did not see the press release from Henley and Partners who have distanced themselves from the CBS 60 minutes program. It’s rather interesting that no one has signed their name to the management statement. I think it would have been a stronger letter had they done so.
Lennox Linton does not need hired bloggers to preach his credo, He can do so very effectively himself, unlike other leaders .Why, he even crafts his own speeches!!
This recognition is too self serving and renders it meaningless. This is no different than a parent proclaiming to the world that her baby is the prettiest baby on this earth.
You must be an ugly Zandoli baby.