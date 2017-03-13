The executive of the United Workers Party (UWP) has written to the President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Angelo Savarin, saying that it is taking exception to a speech he gave concerning violence which engulfed Roseau in February following a meeting organized by opposition parties in Dominica.

The President addressed the matter in a speech to the nation on Wednesday 22nd February 2017.

In the letter, the UWP executive told the President that it considered his speech to be “prejudicial and quasi-judicial, calculated to prejudice the minds of the Dominican Citizenry against the Officers and members of the United Workers Party.”

“In your address you paid detailed attention to the Party’s extremely peaceful meeting, held on Upper Kennedy Avenue that began at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday 7th February, 2017 which ended without incident. In that untimely and highly partisan address you sought to attribute and apportion blame to the United Workers Party for incidents that occurred many hours after the party’s meeting had been brought to a successful and peaceful end. You did this despite the UWP’s public condemnation of the violence that was visited on some private property in the city of Roseau,” the letter stated.

In his speech, the President described the event as “unprecedented” which caused “tremendous harm to the image of Dominica” as a peaceful democratic country.

He noted that all Dominicans have fundamental rights and freedoms, including the fundamental right of “Freedom of Expression” and “Freedom of Assembly and Association.”

However, he noted that there are relevant laws which make provisions for the preservation of defense, public order, public safety.

He also said that the “police and ultimately the courts will determine whether the terms and conditions agreed upon for the holding of the meeting were adhered to and whether the rioting, looting, burning and malicious damage to property which took place later that evening were as a result of a failure to respect these conditions, including the content of speeches at that meeting and the failure to respect the deadline for bringing the meeting to a peaceful conclusion.” CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL SPEECH.

In its letter, the UWP executive said the President’s speech “gave comfort to the Roosevelt Skerrit Administration and certain Officers of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force in their false claim that a coup was plotted against the sitting government.”

“The UWP has publicly and categorically denied any knowledge and or involvement in any such plot,” the letter said. “What alarms the Executive even more is the nonchalant manner in which you dealt with the extremely serious allegations that the Roosevelt Skerrit Administration has issued Diplomatic Passports to rogues and vagabonds, some of whom have been arrested for very serious crimes in different jurisdiction across the world. In a specific part of your address you advised that the issue attending to poor administration, absence of accountability and transparency in the Citizenship by Investment Programme should best be discussed in Dominica’s Parliament.”

The Party described the speech as “dangerously partisan, disingenuous, injurious to the public interest and a disservice to the high office which you hold and from which it was delivered.”

The Party also called for the President to dismiss Prime Minister Skerrit and his cabinet.

See full letter below.

