UWP President says work of gov’t after Maria must be recognizedDominica News Online - Wednesday, September 19th, 2018 at 12:27 PM
President of the United Workers Party (UWP) Isaac Baptiste has said although Dominica faces many challenges after Maria and despite differences, one must recognize the work of the government.
He was addressing a Praise and Thanksgiving function organized by the party on the 1st Anniversary of Hurricane Maria held at the Prevo Cinemall on Tuesday.
According to him, Dominican who experienced Hurricane Maria and are alive should and must be thankful to God and be proud that they are survivors.
“There are many challenges and there is much more to be done but we must recognize the work of the government in that regard,” he said. “We in Dominica must show appreciation, notwithstanding our disagreement to the government of Dominica for its effort towards working to resolve and alleviate the conditions in Dominica Post-Hurricane Maria.”
Baptiste also stated that the work of various MPs across the island must be recognized.
“We must also recognize and appreciate the work of the various parliamentary representatives, whether they be on the government’s side and that of the opposition. There is work to be done but they did their share,” he stated.
He mentioned also that in the various constituencies and particularly the constituency of Castle Bruce, La Plaine, Riviere Cyrique, Grand Fond, among other constituencies a number of individuals immediately after Hurricane Maria came out to assist with chainsaws and backhoe to help clear the roads.
“We must thank them for that,” he stated.
Baptiste also said that citizens must recognize the hard work of the utility companies particularly the Dominica Electricity Services Ltd (DOMLEC) and The Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO) for their efforts in ensuring that the basic utility services are restored.
He said although every part of the country isn’t fully energized one must recognize the work done in difficult circumstances to have the utility services re-established.
Baptiste also thanked the international donors, governments and others who provided assistance to Dominica during the period of need and those who continue to do so, “more particularly those who are now providing assistance with respect to housing repair and reconstruction.”
Meantime, he pointed out that to-date the government of Dominica provided much assistance for housing repairs, however he said, “we must take note of the manner and mismanagement of the distribution of such assistance.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
if they bash them all you take offence. now he is complimenting them it is still offensive to you all. the govt did do something even if it wasnt adequate.
cudos to you mr isaac. not because you are not in sync with someone you cant recognise the good in them
I think giving praise sometimes to the government is good politics. The government cannot always be wrong afterall…even me get fed up with all the UWP negativity. So for me this is welcomed.
Well said mr Baptiste, at list you spoke the truth once. It was in your heart so you spoke it out.
Honestly as the opposition, I wouldn’t make no comments on what the dlp is or isn’t doing. Just talk about what you doing and what you are planning to do, is that hard for these jokers to understand?
Wait…. Did Lennox know that Baptist was going to make those comments? How can Baptist give the government so much praise under Lennox’s watch? I think he will be reprimanded.
Patna you still saying skerit doing well ,after all man ,,I wonder if mister is not singing for his superj
Is because of FOOLISH statements like this that caused UWP to be in opposition today and struggling to get back in power after 4.5 yrs of so much work and real progress. To hear the president of the UWP come and talk that foolishness is hogwash! The job of the opposition is NOT to highlight the work of Skerrit but rather, to highlight what they have FAILED to do. Let the government highlight what they have done man. The government does not highlight what they have failed to do so why highlight what you think they have done? Gason since all you were kicked out in 2000, you guys are yet to learn political strategy. During the 4.5 reign of the UWP, they literally turned Dominica around with work and progress done all over Dominica like building 2 schools, cutting and build the Warner road, joining La Plaine and Grandbay, buying land, relocating the St. Andrews high school in preparation for an international airport and many more. Yet the then DLP and DFP chose to highlight corruption
Stop slamming skerrit, blame the LABOR party as a whole, skerrit is just one man. LABOR PARTY that have the country so it’s supporters are more guilty than Skerrit himself
What’s wrong with Baptist? What work has Skerrit done since Maria? Gason we were hit with a massive storm and friendly governments, world bank, friendly governments opened their purses to us. They don’t work through the opposition and therefore they could only work through the government, just as they worked with the government of OJ after David destroyed us. Mr. Baptist here are some of the things the government did since Maria, and you need to tell us if they deserve credit or to be voted out: 1. Days after Maria Skerrit appointed Barbadian economist Avinash Persaud, as his special economic advisorhttp://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/china-promises-to-repair-west-coast-road-to-assist-in-relocation-after-erika/, which leads us to:
2. The divorce of Ross University. I state clearly that Skerrit FORCED Ross out of Dominica
3. As a result we lost over $25 million dollars annually and 300 jobs
4. Dominica got punished by the USA. All these and more since Maria
Now THAT… is good politics .. maybe they are learning something after all