Just two years after he was dramatically booted out as Deputy Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Joshua Francis, was re-elected to that position when the party held its delegate’s conference on the weekend in Grand Fond.

At the same time, the party re-elected Lennox Linton unopposed as the leader, Isaac Baptiste was elected president, replacing Ronald Charles, while a new candidate for the Roseau Central Constituency was named.

Glenroy ‘Soso’ Cuffy will contest the next general election, constitutionally due in 2020, in that constituency. He replaces Joseph Isaac who recently cut ties with the UWP to become an “independent” member of Parliament and was later named a government minister by the ruling Dominica Labour Party.

In 2016, the UWP announced that it would table a motion of no confidence against Francis, who was embroiled in controversy. At that time Linton made it publicly clear that Francis’ resignation as Deputy Leader would be the honorable thing to do.

On Sunday, April 24th, 2016, the party held its delegate’s conference in Mahaut and Francis subsequently walked out.

He later said he was repeatedly interrupted when he went to address the conference.

“I did not get a chance to speak because the delegates would keep interrupting me,” he stated. “I had no choice but to walk out …another sad day for the UWP and Dominica’s politics.”

Later at that conference, 181 delegates voted for Francis to be removed as Deputy Leader.

In December 2017, Francis informed the party that he will not be contesting the next general election as a UWP candidate.

Below is the party’s executive.

Political Leader- Lennox Linton

Deputy Political Leader – Joshua Francis

President – Isaac Baptiste

Vice President – Hector John

General Secretary – Nicholas George

Treasurer – Alex Birmingham

Asst Gen Sec – Debbie Shillingford