UWP reiterates ‘no election without electoral reform’Dominica News Online - Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 at 10:36 AM
Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton has reiterated his party’s call for reforming the island’s electoral process stating that “we will not have another election in Dominica without Electoral Reform.”
He spoke at a national consultation on the need for Electoral Reform in Dominica held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Tuesday.
According to him, Electoral Reform is a most critical need now in the lives of Christian people of good conscience, to secure the sustainable resilient development of Dominica for the benefit of all Dominicans.
He said that in Dominica political parties contest elections, but are not responsible for the conduct of elections.
“That responsibility has been passed in our Constitution to the independent Electoral Commission and it is the role and function of that commission to ensure that the system before elections is in place and that the election results are a true, honest reflection of the popular will, the will of the people,” he explained. “It truly and accurately tells us who the people would like to run their affairs for the next five years.”
According to Linton, the UWP has been calling for electoral reform since May 2005.
He went on to say that Dominica is heading into another election which is constitutionally due sometime in 2020 and because there is no fixed date for elections it can be called at any time and ID Cards are needed for voting.
He said that reform should take into consideration the issue of overseas voting.
“The law provides that if you have been living outside of Dominica for more than five years then your name should be struck from the register… vote where you live,” Linton said. “If you are voting in America, if you are voting in England or you are voting in Canada because that is where you have taken up residence, leave the voting in Dominica to those of us who reside here.”
Linton said the reform agenda should include prevention of bribery, access to the media and other election offenses.
“The reform agenda also includes eliminating the abuse of state money and the institutions of the state,” he remarked.
9 Comments
Mr. Linton, please tell what will happen if there is no electoral reform. It seems that the electoral reform you and your supporters are asking for must only include what the UWP wants.
Linton needs help. I guess the plan is to burn down Roseau if he doesn’t get what he wants. I wonder what would be in stance if most of the overseas voters were coming home to vote for the UWP? No matter what changes are made that man will never be happy until he becomes PM. I’m waiting to see him pull that Roseau and Salisbury stunt again. Many of the participants pretty much got off last time but I’m not sure if they will be so lucky the next time around. Lennox is looking for reason to blame Skerrit but based on his record of inciting violence he will be held accountable for his actions and that will include immediate jail time.
Taking into consideration the number of people who were present at the meeting it looks like a lot of people did not accept the invitation to attend. What does that tell you?
Lennox Linton just like attention. When the bell rings let’s hope he’ll be ready. Don’t you realize Skerrit not bla-blaing like you LENNOX!? The devil knows what you are trying but Skerrit smarter than you.
Linton, the monies Government is giving to you and the other opposition pal rep for running you ALL constituency office, can you and the rest account for that? Can you tell us the location and times of operation of those offices? Wouldn’t that be accountability and transparency? Don’t tell me you ALL are receiving monies under false pretense and ripping off the Treasury.
“According to Linton, the UWP has been calling for electoral reform since May 2005.” Lennox you are a first class joker. Where were the calls for this reform when your party was in government?? Where were the calls in 2000 when it is a indisputed FACT that UWP brought in the most plane loads of people? The then un ambassador was a key part of coordinating. This line quoted above from the article speaks major volumes in other words your party only became interested in reform AFTER loosing the election and government in 2000. You became interested in so called reform because from the election which followed in 2005 and onwards, Labour started to do like your party and bring in people too….. Your party is sorely out of touch with the people of Dominica and their needs at this time and the picture above speaks loudly to your failure as a Opposition Party and you as Leader. Continue along this ridiculous path still…..smh
I disagree with preventing people from voting if they take residence outside of the island and would actually prefer is mail-in votes were allowed. Here’s why using students as an example. Many people leave Dominica for a period greater than 5 years in their young adulthood for school and then work. Preventing this group from voting removes the benefit of adding this younger/educated/more “worldly” demographic and their ideas to the voting pool. Additionally, brain drain has always been an issue at home and people could be reluctant to return to a country where they have no say in the administration.
Additionally, during the last elections there were claims of parties flying people down to vote. Postal votes levels the playing field of overseas voters as a party that is financially weak doesn’t need to purchase expensive flights for votes.
Overall, the diaspora affects Dominica’s economy regularly and shouldn’t be overlooked in elections if we hope to retain our citizens…
Linton, you are a loser and talking crap who the hell you think you are boy, when Mr Skerrit administracion, gave you the opportunity for electoral reform you lots didn’t take it after making so much noise all over the place, Now you back again once more with your crazy old crap to disrupt people lifes, You believes you have the power to jump-start yourself into our lifes you better get your facts right old boy.
I firmly believe that if one does not live in Dominica, whether they have Dominican citizen ship or not, they should not be allowed to vote. I don’t live in Dominica at the moment. So why should I purposefully leave where I am to go home to vote. Whether the country prospersnor struggles under any administration it’s the people who live there who feel it so let them decide who they want handling their affairs. I think if Dominicans living abroad want to vote we should be made to pay taxes to Dominica. People argue that Americans living abroad vote via absentee ballot or what have you. However, American law stipulates that such Americans living abroad still have to pay taxes to America. So if we want to maintain that right then I believe we should be made to pay taxes.
Smh, what are you on about your little birds brain dose not work well is it, possibly to much dope or something like that? People leaving outside the UK still entitled to vote as long as they have registered before going out of the country, secondly who do you think building most of the properties in Dominica people like me who went out work hard to come back and build in Dominica, not Linton, not you,…..